When will business leaders realise that pandering to the woke generation will turn ugly? Now Alan Joyce is worried that climate change alarmism might lead to people giving up flying. Apparently a teenager from Sweden is the world’s conscience on climate change policy and Joyce is finally realising that this might affect his business.

Now the IPCC says that we need to go vegetarian to ‘save the planet’. How soon will Coles and Woolworths refuse to stock meat? How soon will Australian restaurants offer only vegan and vegetarian fare? Probably sooner than we might expect, as the activists hound companies that offer planet destroying fare like meat.

It is very concerning because many in society today have no tolerance for non woke behaviour or thinking. Will it be too late when those in power realise that appeasing alarmists is going to end up very badly as Extinction Rebellion foists its wish list on society. Unfortunately too many in positions of influence have given credibility to this alarmist nonsense. It is time to call out these people as extremists who are out to destroy our way of life.