David Bidstrup: Greenland’s going fast!!!

There’s a man in Tasmania who runs a blog dedicated to climate catastrophes and other gloom and doom. He reports that “scientists” declared 10 billion tonnes of ice were lost from the Greenland ice sheet over 2 days last week and this would flood the state of Florida with 5 inches of water if the melt could be spread over the states area.

The “report” has all the usual climate catastrophe warnings about the end of the world – ice melts faster in the north for some reason, the “hot” winds from the recent heatwaves in Paris etc. “moved north and melted the ice”.

The table below gives the details.

When water freezes it increases in volume by 10% so 10 billion tons of ice is actually 10.88 cubic kilometres in volume. This is why melting sea ice is not a threat to sea levels. When it melts it produces 10 cubic kilometres of water. When this is spread over the area of Florida the depth is 0.059 metres or 2.3 inches so the report overstates the “problem” by 100%.

The ice sheet has a surface area of 1.71 million square kilometres. The removal of 10.88 cubic kilometres would equate to a surface level change of 0.0064 metres or quarter of an inch. I wonder how they measure these things.

The ice sheet has a volume of 2.9 million cubic kilometres. The 10.88 that “melted” comprises 0.00034% of the volume. At that rate of “melting” it would take just over 3 ½ years to lose 1 percent.

If all the two day meltwater went into the oceans the sea level rise would be 0.000028 metres or 0.0011 inches. How would you measure that?

The report does not mention that Greenland has cycles of freezing and melting and that proper records show that nothing is changing. Anyway, global cooling will fix it.

I don’t think it’s time to get out the gumboots.