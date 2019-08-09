Gillian Triggs appointed Assistant High Commissioner for Protection

Just reported in the Australian:

Hahahahaha. Now the rest of the world can suffer also. Triggs will relocate to Geneva Switzerland for this role.

If Foreign Minister Payne had anything to do with this – big big tick.

A press release from the UNHCR congratulated Ms Triggs and highlighted her “extensive history of dedicated service to human rights and the refugee cause in Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region and globally.

Hahahahaha. Now that is expert spin. Worthy of the United Nations.

But now that Ms Triggs is moving, we have to make sure that she does not try to have the 60-70 million global refugees settled in Australia.

The UN High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, congratulated his new colleague on Twitter, saying: “Delighted that Gillian Triggs has been appointed High Commissioner for Refugees for protection. She will bring to UNHCR substantial legal expertise, knowledge and experience of refugee issues and a passion for human rights. We look forward to welcoming her soon!”

If you like her, you can keep her.