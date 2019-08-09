Just reported in the Australian:
Gillian Triggs appointed Assistant High Commissioner for Protection
Hahahahaha. Now the rest of the world can suffer also. Triggs will relocate to Geneva Switzerland for this role.
If Foreign Minister Payne had anything to do with this – big big tick.
A press release from the UNHCR congratulated Ms Triggs and highlighted her “extensive history of dedicated service to human rights and the refugee cause in Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region and globally.
Hahahahaha. Now that is expert spin. Worthy of the United Nations.
But now that Ms Triggs is moving, we have to make sure that she does not try to have the 60-70 million global refugees settled in Australia.
The UN High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, congratulated his new colleague on Twitter, saying: “Delighted that Gillian Triggs has been appointed High Commissioner for Refugees for protection. She will bring to UNHCR substantial legal expertise, knowledge and experience of refugee issues and a passion for human rights. We look forward to welcoming her soon!”
If you like her, you can keep her.
The UN is a joke.
It is a pity Australia is such a minnow in the world – otherwise newspapers reporting on the debacle that was her tenure at the AHRC would make interesting reading for people unfamiliar with her name.
There are few women that could match Ms Triggs for the damage she has done to other peoples lives all in the name of protecting their human rights. She would appear to be driven by a warped conscience that has found a home in utilizing PC as a hammer with which to punish the masses for her own sins. She is a perfect tool for the UN.
We don’t want her, you can have her