Speaking freely

There have been many issues of late about the regulation and freedom of speech in Australia. This is a good thing. If we did not have at least some degree of freedom, there would be no such discussion. From the Folau matter to CPAC to digital platforms to ABC to the Banerji case. This is good. This is healthy. Discussion and debate that is.

Consider this however:

In May, Singapore passed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), which gives government ministers the power to unilaterally declare online content “false or misleading” and demand that it be corrected or taken down.

In an earlier post today, TAFKAS noted Senator Kristina Keneally’s view that Ministers who have discretionary powers should exercise those powers liberally and frequently.

There has been some discussion of the Australian government acquiring similar powers (to declare online content false or misleading and have it corrected or removed). Before a “Liberal” government legislates for such powers, perhaps they give mind to how such powers might be used when the “Liberals” are not in government and when, possibly, Senator Keneally is the Minister for Home Affairs.