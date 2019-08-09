TAFKAS is not a climate scientist, but

Disclosure. TAFKAS accepts that the climate changing. It has been changing for thousands of years. That does not mean that TAFKAS believes that Australia should commit economic suicide so that a (relative) handful of people can fly on private jets and get entry to the “special” meetings and cocktail parties. Travel at the expense of others that is.

But some of the catastrophic predictions, peee leeeze. Here is something from Rolling Stone Magazine. Yeah ok. It is Rolling Stone magazine, but it sources an IPCC report:

On our current path, with warming of more than 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, the world faces nearly certain and widespread freshwater shortages, permanent vegetation loss, uncontrollable wildfires, permafrost thawing, and declines in crop yields to the point that famine and instability could be pervasive especially in some parts of the tropics. At levels of warming barely above the present day, those effects may still be felt, but at vastly reduced odds.

TAFKAS is not a scientist but why, if the planet is warming, will there be “widespread freshwater shortages” and “permanent vegetation loss”.

Perhaps there may be shortages and losses in some areas. Perhaps. But would there be a net global reduction in freshwater? Where is it going to go? And would not the heat and carbon lead to greater rather than lesser vegetation?