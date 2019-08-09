TAFKAS is not a climate scientist, but

Disclosure. TAFKAS accepts that the climate changing. It has been changing for thousands of years. That does not mean that TAFKAS believes that Australia should commit economic suicide so that a (relative) handful of people can fly on private jets and get entry to the “special” meetings and cocktail parties. Travel at the expense of others that is.
But some of the catastrophic predictions, peee leeeze. Here is something from Rolling Stone Magazine. Yeah ok. It is Rolling Stone magazine, but it sources an IPCC report:
On our current path, with warming of more than 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, the world faces nearly certain and widespread freshwater shortages, permanent vegetation loss, uncontrollable wildfires, permafrost thawing, and declines in crop yields to the point that famine and instability could be pervasive especially in some parts of the tropics. At levels of warming barely above the present day, those effects may still be felt, but at vastly reduced odds.
TAFKAS is not a scientist but why, if the planet is warming, will there be “widespread freshwater shortages” and “permanent vegetation loss”.
Perhaps there may be shortages and losses in some areas. Perhaps. But would there be a net global reduction in freshwater? Where is it going to go? And would not the heat and carbon lead to greater rather than lesser vegetation?
The tropics don’t seem to be short of water …
This is bullshit, man. Reminds me of that notorious wrongologist Paul Ehrlich (among others).
Environmental concerns.
The big concerns for Australians are drought and the Great Barrier Ref. CAGW will destroy the Reef and make droughts worse.
The big concern for South Americans is the Amazon forest. CAGW will destroy the Amazon forest.
The big concern for many Africans is drought and famine. CAGW will make droughts and famine worse.
The big concern for Americans is tornadoes. CAGW will make tornadoes worse.
The big concerns for South Asians are water from glaciers running out and low lying coastal areas. CAGW will destroy glaciers and flood low lying coasts with rising seas.
The gig concern for Europeans is….oh shit…Europeans don’t have too many concerns with extreme weather. Ummm….ummmm…..oh yeah, Europeans love polar bears. CAGW will wipe out polar bears, won’t somebody please think about the cute polar bears?
Step right up, step right up. Name your environmental concern. CAGW will make it worse. 97% of scientists wearing white lab coats say so, and if you don’t believe us…DENIER!!!
The data is tampered with.
I have emboldened the “get out of jail free” words. If one is paying attention, one notes that ALL papers of such doomsday scenarios, also possess a liberal sprinkling of these words. May, might, perhaps, could, etc.
Actually, this is a rather mild prediction, as only some parts of the tropics are affected. Apparently the rest of the world continues as normal. As well, it will require “more than” 3 degrees to bring this about. It says so right there! What the hell does “more than 3 degrees” mean? Say 20 degrees? Do these people even read what they write?
The “warming planet” rubbish is a furphy.
After a fifty year career of maintenance engineering, I have learned the first thing to question is your instruments, and the next thing is the quality of your data.
There are many reasons that the data, even before the BOM, the NOAA, and the IPCC massage it, torture it, and turn it inside out. Here are ten reasons that the information used to create this mythical warming is false:
1. Heat trapping surfaces: Asphalt and cement not only heat up much faster than natural habitat during the day, those materials hold the heat longer, increasing temperatures at weather stations situated near buildings and near asphalt. More asphalt, more warming, more record temperatures.
2. Loss of Vegetation: During the summer the temperature of a dry dirt road can be 60°F higher at noon, than ground shaded by trees. That’s why our pets instinctively seek the shade. Plants also bring moisture from below the ground that cools the air by evaporative cooling. Increasing deforestation or lost vegetation due to landscape changes cause regional warming trends.
3. Transport of heat: Natural climate oscillations alter air and ocean circulation patterns that can drive more heat from the tropics towards the poles. Europe’s recent heat wave was largely caused by air heated over the baking Sahara Desert and then driven into Europe. Similarly, the latest research finds variations in Arctic sea ice has been dominated by transport of warm Atlantic water heated in the tropics and transported northward via the Gulf Stream.
4. Less cloud cover: Recent research suggests a trend of less cloud cover resulted in increased solar heating of land and oceans. The added solar energy normally reflected by clouds was 2 times greater than what’s believed to be added by increasing carbon dioxide. Two decades of declining cloud cover was similarly shown to cause Greenland’s rapid ice melt between 1995 and 2012.
5. Less Cooling: Windy conditions cool the oceans. The unusually warm ocean conditions that occurred in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, known as the Blob, were caused by decreased winds that reduced normal cooling.
6. Suppressed Convection: Surface temperatures are cooled by rising convection currents that carry away the heat. Roll up the windows of your car and immediately the temperature rises simply because convection is prevented. Suppressed convection is the reason temperatures are warmer inside agricultural greenhouses. Weather-people predict a heat wave when they see a looming dome of high pressure that will suppress cooling convection.
7. Drier conditions: It takes 5 times more energy to heat water 1 degree than it does to heat sand. Furthermore, it takes 500 times more energy to evaporate water than it does to raise water one degree. Without evaporation to consume the heat, most extreme temperature events are associated with dry conditions. The trend in lost wetlands increases temperatures.
8. Ventilating stored heat: Oceanographers from Harvard and MIT have suggested heat stored in the deep oceans thousands of years ago, when temperatures were warmer than today, is still ventilating. Likewise, El Niños ventilate previously stored heat. Similarly, Arctic temperatures rose after a change in wind direction blew thick insulating ice out of the Arctic allowing subsurface heat to ventilate.
9. Descending winds: For every 1000 feet of elevation that an air mass descends, its temperature rises over 5°F. California’s hot Santa Anna and Diablo winds can raise downslope temperatures 25°F in a matter of minutes. Descending air in a high-pressure dome suppresses convection causing heat waves. Despite temperatures far below freezing, bouts of descending winds from Antarctic’s peaks rapidly heat the ice and generate melt ponds.
10. Misleading Averaging: The average temperature is calculated by adding the maximum and minimum daily temperatures and dividing by 2. Due to heat trapping surfaces, higher minimum temperatures cause the average temperature to rise even when maximum temperatures have not increased or sometimes cooled.
There is no such thing as an “annual average global temperature”. That would be mathematically and thermodynamically impossible to determine. More than 70% of the Earth’s surface. Not many weather stations out there. Most of the data collected is augmented by the urban heat island effect, especially airports.