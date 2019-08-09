The Right to Set Your Hair on Fire

Earlier this week, the High Court made a decision on the case of Michaela Banerji. In an unanimous decision, the High Court:
upheld a decision to sack a public servant, Michaela Banerji, for anonymous social media posts that criticised the government’s immigration policy.
Contributing to the Spectator Australia, Satya Marar (Director of Policy at the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance) writes that this:
There are some valid arguments why this decision is dangerous. However, Mr Marar does not present them. Instead, he makes a number of incoherent and sophomoric arguments. For example Mr Marar writes that the High Court found that:
… the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, had not violated the constitutionally-protected implied freedom of political communication of one of its employees by firing her for tweets which were critical of the government.
What the hell is a constitutionally protected implied freedom? If it’s implied and not in the constitution how can it be constitutionally protected? Is it the vibe maybe?
Mr Marar also quotes Banerji’s lawyer, Allan Anforth and argues:
In other words, this case is not simply a clarification of the limits which apply to speech amongst public servants, but has wide-reaching and dire implications for free speech and civil liberties that touch on all of us.
Does it? Really? Of course Banerji’s lawyer would say that. But that does not make it a fact. Might the details of the employment Banerji’s agreement be relevant perhaps.
But then the most puerile and ignorant comment from Mr Marar:
However, public servants ultimately exist to serve us – the people.
Wrong. Wrong. Wrong. Public servants don’t exist to serve the people (typo corrected thanks Baa Humbug). They exist to advise and implement the policies of the elected government. If they don’t like or agree with the policies of the elected government, they should consider a different career. Public servants don’t have a special mandate to implement policies that they seem to think are in the interests of the people as determined by individual public servants.
Such a statement might be acceptable in a high school essay. Not from a Director of Policy.
There are serious issues for consideration flowing from this decision. Lighting one’s hair on fire won’t help this discussion.
I don’t believe public servants have the right to publicly criticise government policy.
Come on, dude. This is like saying there is no PM of the Commonwealth of Australia.
Is Mr Marar setting out an argument that public servants should be elected by the people too?
Probably not, read para 28 of the judgment as other bloggie cohenite has commented on before.
Sir Humphrey: “Our job is to implement government policy.”
Bernard: “Even if we think it is wrong?”
Sir Humphrey: “Well, almost all government policy is wrong – but frightfully well carried out.”
I’m interested to read those arguments.
“There are some valid arguments why this decision is dangerous.”
Really? Let’s hear them then. I’d call this decision blindingly obvious.
Rail against this concept all you like, but it’s a concept the High Court came up with, not Mr Marar:
“Implied rights are the political and civil freedoms that necessarily underlie the actual words of the constitution but are not themselves expressly stated directly in the constitution. … Chief amongst these is an implied right to freedom of communication on political matters.”
The public servant was employed to administer immigration policy,
The High Court notes “The Respondent had been employed in the Australian Public Service (“APS”) in the Department since May 2006. Between then and 19 July 2012 she posted over 9000 tweets on Twitter under the Twitter handle “LaLegale”. That Twitter handle did not state her name but did include other identifying information.” She was critical of the Department, its other employees, policies and administration, and Government and Opposition immigration policies and members of Parliament.
Tezza and Valid Robot:
The most valid one in my view is that it treats electronic communication differently to other communication.
This decision effectively allows public servants to be prevented from electronically sharing their private views in a way that would be permissible in person. For example, a public servant in the Department of Education can attend a Liberal party meeting and demand we lower income taxes. They can even hand out how to vote cards for the Liberals if they like, telling people they want lower taxes, But if they make the same demands via twitter, they can be fired.
Why shouldn’t they be, at least in the specific circumstances you mention?
As I have posted before, the High Court decisions simply confirms, at least legally, the status quo concerning the right and responsibilities of APS employees who wish to participate in the political process as private citizens, which has beee in place since federation.
As far as I can see, no APS employee has lost any of his/her political freedoms as a result of the decision, although there is, perhaps, a danger that zealous APS managers might use the decision to tighten the screws.
Currently, the appropriateness of any political comment of activity by an APS employee, where the issue arises at all, is judged on a case by case basis, taking into account factors such as the closeness of the employee’s comments/activities comments to the work the employee is actually engaged in and the level of that employee – private political comment/activity by a DEP SEC is a bit more fraught that that of an APS 4.
In my experience, these issues do not arise frequently and when they do, and there are reasonable people on both sides, they can usually be resolved informally.
I’m not sure that laments about the High Court failing to define more precisely what is and what isn’t acceptable political behaviour and calls for more formal protections for APS employees are necessarily helpful