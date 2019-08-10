Kristina Keneally wins CPAC Award

Senator Kristina Keneally has sensationally taken out the inaugural Australian CPAC Promotion Award for the person who has done the most to promote the conference.This was a popular decision. The assembly greeted the announcement with tumultuous applause.
Ms Keneally was regrettably not available to accept this prestigios and coverted honour.
K K doesn’t get it!
Keneally is a 10 on the dumb scale. Idiots like her and Bob Brown are so stupid they belong to an elite club of leftards who help the right win elections. Conservatives should sit quietly with a recorder running whenever they speak.
The Liars are doubly dumb for not realising what an electoral loser Keneally is. Please don’t tell them.
You’re faulting her when you shouldn’t be, Tom. The Libs have a city office full of visas turned down of rightwing people wanting to come here and give talks. If they were banned why not the former Breitbart dude? You can’t fault her logic. What we should be asking is how dare the Libs turn down Milo Y’s visa a short time ago. That’s what we ought to be remembering.
Keneally is typical of the brain-dead virtue-signalling Yankee Democrats.
I just knew that she will eventually prove to be good for something.
Why all the fuss about the unelected senator ? She is only there because she has the goids on the alp gangsters and kniws where the bodies are buried ,shes like that kitching crook whos husband looted the hospital employees union ,an old alp habit . Then pillsberserk the drg dealers missus ,nice people at the alp,
They should make this a fully public award, maybe congregate on the steps of Parliament House (something the media can’t keep away from) and make the award in absentia (given that KK won’t dare show her face).
Special Report
