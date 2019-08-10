Liberty Quote
Lawless violence the bourgeois stratum may accept or even applaud when thoroughly roused or frightened, but only temporarily.— Joseph Schumpeter
-
Recent Comments
- Up The Workers! on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- Jannie on Gillian Triggs appointed Assistant High Commissioner for Protection
- Rossini on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- None on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Rossini on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- Whalehunt Fun on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- egg_ on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- Steve trickler on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Whalehunt Fun on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Rossini on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- P on CPAC Australia first day an astonishing success
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- Whalehunt Fun on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Whalehunt Fun on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Some History on CPAC Australia first day an astonishing success
- Bruce in WA on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Some History on CPAC Australia first day an astonishing success
- Bruce in WA on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Bruce in WA on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- stackja on CPAC Australia first day an astonishing success
- Some History on CPAC Australia first day an astonishing success
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Some History on CPAC Australia first day an astonishing success
- Some History on CPAC Australia first day an astonishing success
- Matt on Selection not election
- a reader on CPAC Australia first day an astonishing success
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- CPAC Australia first day an astonishing success
- Gillian Triggs appointed Assistant High Commissioner for Protection
- TAFKAS is not a climate scientist, but
- Speaking freely
- The Right to Set Your Hair on Fire
- Selection not election
- David Bidstrup: Greenland’s going fast!!!
- … and, um, Sinclair
- C.L. : That Cotton Ain’t Gonna Pick Itself
- Vegetarian
- Economic mis-management continues
- Climate loonies arrested in Brisbane
- The hazards of synthetic valuations of environmental services
- If their readers wanted news they wouldn’t read The New York Times
- Republicans are finally learning from their Republican president
- Rising seas. Going backwards in Sydney Harbour! And more
- David Bidstrup: Are we really “power poor” or are we just stupid?
- It’s easy to be generous with other people’s money
- Currency Lad: Werle Gone Mad
- Arky’s Unethical Investment Fund.
- Some People Understand
- Like being a mosquito at a nudist colony
- Tuesday Forum: August 6, 2019
- Q&A Forum: August 5, 2019
- McCrann vs Kohler in The Weekend Australian 3-4 August
- What is the legal and ethical answer?
- One video worth a million blog posts
- David Bidstrup: How does something at -18 C warm us up by +33 C?
- Currency Lad: They All Look The Same
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: August 10, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
Syrian billionaire buys Gerry Harvey’s $45m Byron Bay resort
Morning all
Gloucester cathedral charges $3.50 for a ride on its bizarre – and novel – ‘helter skelter’
THEY are renowned for their architectural majesty, historical significance and – at a push – their niche gift-shop offerings.
Yet in recent years the trend for installing novelty attractions at cathedrals – with everything from an installation of a Moon-themed art exhibit to crazy golf – has sparked furious debate.
Now Norwich Cathedral has been accused of “treating God like a tourist attraction” after it installed a 55ft helter skelter in the nave to give visitors a better view of its ornate ceiling.
The Rev Canon Andy Bryant said the idea came to him when he was visiting the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.
“The fun comes in the shape of a helter skelter,” he said.
“The ‘serious’ comes in creating opportunities for reflective, God-shaped conversations. It is playful in its intent but also profoundly missional.
“It is the cathedral doing what it has always done – encouraging conversations about God.
“By its sheer size and grandeur it speaks of the things of God – it points beyond itself. Its sheer presence helps to keep the rumour of God alive and plays its part in passing on the story of Salvation.”
For just 2 pounds a ride ($3.56), visitors will be able to enjoy a closer look at medieval carvings that depict Biblical stories.
It is part of the cathedral’s “Seeing It Differently” campaign, which was devised by Mr Bryant, the canon for mission and pastoral care.
However, the Right Rev Dr Gavin Ashenden, former chaplain to the Queen, has criticised Norwich Cathedral for making a “mockery” of God.
“Instead of allowing a cathedral to act as a bridge between people and God’s presence, instead it obscures it by offering to entertain and divert people,” he said.
“There’s a sliding scale between mockery and blasphemy. It’s a mockery, because it’s treating God like a tourist attraction, instead of as the creator of the universe. To turn this into entertainment suggests cathedrals have lost their responsibility to Christ because they are preoccupied with the demands of society.”
It comes after Rochester Cathedral opened a nine-hole crazy golf course allowing visitors to putt their way around the 11th century building.
In the past cathedral visitors have also skated in the aisles at Gloucester and gazed at an installation of the Moon at Liverpool.
While many cathedrals face financial struggles, congregations have risen by about 10 per cent in a decade, with a total weekly attendance of 37,000 people.
The Archbishop of Canterbury even told a conference last year: “The first thing I want is for people not to be bored. I want them to have fun… If you can’t have fun in a cathedral, you don’t know what fun is.”
Prof Diarmaid MacCulloch of the University of Oxford, said while some would think the ride a “trendy”, “dangerous” or “undignified” installation, the helter skelter has been placed in an area of the church often used for leisure purposes in the Middle Ages.
“But cathedrals don’t have any problem at all getting people in through the doors, so this shouldn’t be seen as a desperate attempt to get people in the building,” he added.
“I’m not sure I would have done it, but it’s worth seeing what it does.”
The helter skelter, which has been hired from a funfair, will be at the cathedral until August 18.
Any surplus funds will be put towards cathedral initiatives.
Allo Allo.
Good moaning!
Bloody cold in Melbourne yesterday!
Although not as cold as Canberra!
In 2005, I visited St Paul’s Cathedral in London, and was greeted just inside the door by an obnoxious mercenary gargoyle sitting at a trestle-table behind a cash-till, who demanded that I pay him (I think) 5 pounds admission fee.
I told him that I had earlier visited the Vatican and Cologne Cathedral and neither of them demanded cash from those entering the house of God, but he said “I don’t care what those Catholics do – it’ll cost you 5 pound to get in here!”.
I said “You must be that ‘money-changer in the Temple’ I read about in the bible”, after which I went snap, snap, snap, snap, taking as many photos as I could get away with, while the florid-faced money-gouger yelled for the Holy bouncers, bruisers and Security Guards to come quick and throw me out for committing the cardinal sin of not paying the sacred 5 pound entry fee.
I’ve wondered ever since, what God’s cut (if any) of that 5 pound entry fee might be. Don’t suppose I’ll ever get the opportunity to find out, now.