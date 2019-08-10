Sinc vs the mob

Posted on 12:03 pm, August 10, 2019 by Rafe Champion

At CPAC Sinc is on stage following Renee Gorman and downstairs a mob is banging on the glass doors.
A strong contingent of boys in blue is on site.

Nigel Farage was sensational!!!

4 Responses to Sinc vs the mob

  1. mh
    #3128029, posted on August 10, 2019 at 12:07 pm

    The fascists are at the door.

    Pretending they are anti fascists.

  2. Tel
    #3128036, posted on August 10, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    The Left are always first to use violence, and first to blame someone else at the same time.

  3. Lee
    #3128044, posted on August 10, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Conservatives and right wingers should protest violently at the left’s meetings and conferences.
    It’ll never happen; we actually believe in freedom of speech and assembly, unlike these a…holes.

  4. Tom
    #3128045, posted on August 10, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Rafe, please post video of Snic and Farage at CPAC ASAP.

