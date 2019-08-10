Sinc vs the mob

At CPAC Sinc is on stage following Renee Gorman and downstairs a mob is banging on the glass doors.
A strong contingent of boys in blue is on site.
Nigel Farage was sensational!!!
At CPAC Sinc is on stage following Renee Gorman and downstairs a mob is banging on the glass doors.
A strong contingent of boys in blue is on site.
Nigel Farage was sensational!!!
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
There are still people in my party who believe in consensus politics. I regard them as Quislings, traitors.
The fascists are at the door.
Pretending they are anti fascists.
The Left are always first to use violence, and first to blame someone else at the same time.
Conservatives and right wingers should protest violently at the left’s meetings and conferences.
It’ll never happen; we actually believe in freedom of speech and assembly, unlike these a…holes.
Rafe, please post video of Snic and Farage at CPAC ASAP.