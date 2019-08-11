Beyond belief

Posted on 7:51 am, August 11, 2019 by Steve Kates

PEOPLE CLOSE TO HIM FEAR MURDERED...
TOLD AUTHORITIES SOMEONE TRIED TO KILL HIM...
SKEPTICISM ENSUES...
'SMELLS FISHY'...
DAY AFTER DOCS DROPPED...
'HANGED SELF'...
TAKEN OFF SUICIDE WATCH...
WIRE: GUARDS BROKE PROTOCOL...
ATTORNEY GENERAL APPALLED...
DOJ, FBI INVESTIGATING...
PHOTOS...
CONSPIRACIES ERUPT...
SCARBOROUGH BLAMES RUSSIA...

SHOCK: EPSTEIN FOUND DEAD IN CELL

 

It’s as blatant as that, but who will be blamed do you think? Unbelievable in every sense of the word.

This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Beyond belief

  1. stackja
    #3128438, posted on August 11, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Unbelievable in every sense of the word.

    Not when knowing Bill .
    And if HRC had won?

  2. bemused
    #3128447, posted on August 11, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Ultimately Trump will be blamed, if for no other reason than to distract.

  3. ACTOldFart
    #3128449, posted on August 11, 2019 at 8:09 am

    You have to admire the Clintons. They did it much more smoothly than the Kennedys getting rid of Mary Jo Kopechne

  4. sfw
    #3128462, posted on August 11, 2019 at 8:22 am

    The Clintons wouldn’t have waited till now, he would have been dead months ago.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.