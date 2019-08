Another great day. Serious coaching on planning and executing campaigns, not a non-left strong point. The good news is that all the presentations will be sent out for circulation to people who gave particulars on the spot and they can be passed on to others who were not there.

These are the tools, the checklists, the nuts and bolts of the machinery of building a movement to make an impact in the electorate.

Early days. The non-Left is only just starting to fight.