C.L.: The ABC Suddenly Outraged By Letters From Prisoners

Victoria’s “Department of Justice” (which slept through the Lawyer X and rigged Pell prosecutions) springs into action and its media wing hypes the contrived outrage on airwaves and internet:

Excepting the important difference between an innocent man and a guilty woman, this reminded me of another sparked “investigation” in another state jurisdiction. Not official but taxpayer-funded, this one is akin to a deranged prison romance between a notorious killer and a naive outside lover; it is arguably the most brazen and persistent mooning of an Australian court ever seen in this country. Maybe you’ve forgotten how the ABC’s weird cheer-leading for child murderer Keli Lane began …

