C.L. : Wobbly Worldview Entertainment

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, the pro-abortion extremist who oversaw his state’s new Hitlerian abortion liberalisation, was ferociously beaten up in a tag-team smackdown this morning on 2UE. Like the WWE, the donnybrook was – at least morally – entirely fake. It started with allies Ray Hadley and Warren Mundine warming up the crowd with a discussion about an alleged secret deal between the Berejiklian government and the Greens to legalise all abortions in New South Wales. When Mundine left the ring, Brad Hazzard suddenly appeared. Having called in to take issue with Mundine’s analysis, he denied charges of a grubby arrangement and the arrogant disenfranchisement of Liberal Party members. Hadley had the minister on the defensive in short order, interrogating him on sex-selection abortions (which his new law permits). It was then that Mundine came back from the dressing room and joined Hadley in pummeling Hazzard. There followed an onslaught of mandible claws, camel clutches and reverse chinlocks.

But before you hail and praise Hadley and Mundine as the good guys, listen from 9.47 (second audio player). Hazzard tries to defend the legalised killing of “babies … um, foetuses” of the ‘wrong’ gender by claiming that medical experts advised him that some “genetic abnormalities” manifest late-term and may be gender-specific. In other words, to ban gender abortions might have the unintended consequence of curtailing a mother’s ‘right’ to kill her ‘abnormal’ baby. (Marvel at the new triage for sociopaths). That’s when Hadley and Mundine tripped over each other to insist that no-one is criticising the killing of ‘abnormal’ babies. “No-one’s arguing that point,” said Hadley. “No-one’s arguing about that … we support that,” Mundine added. “If there are abnormalities, then it’s between the doctor and the patient. We support that.” Hazzard can be heard saying – correctly – “we’re all on the same page, then.” Indeed they are.

Nobody intelligent should fall for this attempt by Hadley and Mundine to re-define the ‘conservative’ or even ‘Liberal’ position on abortion (and late-term abortion) as revolving exclusively around sex selection. Theirs is a phony defence of a phony redoubt. This sort of flaccid subjectivism is now the defining modus operandi of both the Liberal Party and the broader Australian conservative commentariat. It is the acceptance of leftism as culturally normative – with the vocation of all the rest to eke out a millimetre of pseudo decorum on the political spectrum, like harried aphids on a dying twig. Don’t fall for it. Take back the branch. Take back the tree.