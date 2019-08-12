Muddy: OnaCatapeia

This is your second-last opportunity to contribute prior to the end of year Catictionary Christmas party where all the Catalexicon will be drunk, naked, and creatively fornicating like only language can (adjectives talking themselves up, verbs propositioning nouns, apostrophes identifying as semi-colons; we’ve all seen it. It’s messy – I pity the cleaners – but love is love, and words are people too, right? Smash the h8ters!).

Feel free to ignore the foundational cultural beliefs of the 150,000 year-old Catictionary Nation: N.A.P. (No Acronyms Please); words may not have been appropriated from another novelty language group; and a definition of your word will be valued like taxpayer-funded gender non-specific hygiene products to a trans-male lesbian refugee hairless wombat named Gherkin, who was never told ‘You’re pretty’ in early childhood. TRANSlation: Lots.

What follows are a selection of words that have been fished from the Catallaxy storm drain and left to fade in the sun, like the hopes and dreams of every dyslexic, conservative-leaning Australian taxpayer who voted ‘Liberal’ at the last federal election, thinking the letters L.I.B.E.R.A.L. actually meant C.O.M.P.E.T.E.N.T. Please publicly shun a word you have been identified with if it is not the product of your cognitive loins, or if you find it offensive due to the oppressive, patriarchal, vowel placement. As always, they include suggestions from yours truly, so that I don’t feel left out by leaving myself out.

Ice, ice, baby!

Homo abcii – A new species of human: the result of taxpayer-funded, media-behemoth intra-family breeding. Bruce of Newcastle.

Zucklish – the only language permitted for use on Facereich. John Constantine.

Contradictum – “the stupidest, densest idiocy found by man.” thefrollickingmole.

Muffia – Definition? Gilas.

Hashtrology – a scientific system of Twatter tags to live your life by. Muddy.

Indigeghoul – 1. Adherent of socio-cultural necrophilia: the derivation of physiological satisfaction from intimate interaction with social and cultural decomposition. 2. A compulsion to asphyxiate the opportunities available to those of indigenous ancestry by swathing them in tight cultural bandaging that restricts motion and sensory perception. Growth deniers. – Muddy.