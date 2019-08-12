Liberty Quote
Perhaps the fact that we have seen millions voting themselves into complete dependence on a tyrant has made our generation understand that to choose one’s government is not necessarily to secure freedom.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- Socrates at the Pub on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- C.L. on C.L. : Wobbly Worldview Entertainment
- the not very bright Marcus on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Socrates at the Pub on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- custard on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Some History on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- roger on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Socrates at the Pub on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Socrates at the Pub on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Old Lefty on C.L. : Wobbly Worldview Entertainment
- Socrates at the Pub on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Bruce in WA on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- roger on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- custard on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Ellie on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- feelthebern on Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
- C.L. : Wobbly Worldview Entertainment
- Muddy: OnaCatapeia
- C.L.: The ABC Suddenly Outraged By Letters From Prisoners
- Libertarian Spice Girls – leaving the left, the sensation of the Friedman Conference
- What happens when governments fiddle with the economy
- Government – the Infantiliser
- CPAC Day 3
- Beyond belief
- CPAC Australia Day 2
- Kristina Keneally wins CPAC Award
- Sinc vs the mob
- Open Forum: August 10, 2019
- CPAC Australia first day an astonishing success
- Gillian Triggs appointed Assistant High Commissioner for Protection
- TAFKAS is not a climate scientist, but
- Speaking freely
- The Right to Set Your Hair on Fire
- Selection not election
- David Bidstrup: Greenland’s going fast!!!
- … and, um, Sinclair
- C.L. : That Cotton Ain’t Gonna Pick Itself
- Vegetarian
- Economic mis-management continues
- Climate loonies arrested in Brisbane
- The hazards of synthetic valuations of environmental services
- If their readers wanted news they wouldn’t read The New York Times
- Republicans are finally learning from their Republican president
- Rising seas. Going backwards in Sydney Harbour! And more
- David Bidstrup: Are we really “power poor” or are we just stupid?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
19 please.
11,666 please.
A. C. Grayling, Philosopher and author
Konbanwa
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 16
Grumpy 11666
May I have 24 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 16
Grumpy 11666
Vic in Prossy 24
8 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 16
Grumpy 11666
Vic in Prossy 24
Cpt Seahawks 8
18, please Carpe.
54 please Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 16
Grumpy 11666
Vic in Prossy 24
Cpt Seahawks 8
ZK2A 18
Custard 54
Ok Troops i’ve looked at the panel and is is goingnto be a goat rodeo
Interesting to see who terri butler ends up in court defaming this week.
Anyone know what the upshot of that whole computer room circus was?
She had to payout for defamation
Custard, 54 always eh?
Car 54, Where Are You
13 please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 16
Grumpy 11666
Vic in Prossy 24
Cpt Seahawks 8
ZK2A 18
Custard 54
Ellie 13
For those interested the unfair dismissal claim against me has a phone mediation hearing on Thursday, i will let you know how it goes.
Oh fuck I have no idea how you, seemingly intelligent people, can do this. I salute you.
I can’t believe you lot watching Q&A when Survivor is on.
Media Watch now covering how different media agrees/disagrees on gun control in America.
Your tax money at work.
17 please Jugulum
I’m 54 Ellie
My age
We do this so you don’t have to.
We take one for the team, thank us .
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 16
Grumpy 11666
Vic in Prossy 24
Cpt Seahawks 8
ZK2A 18
Custard 54
Ellie 13
Turtle of WA 17
Well Tudge is tonights sacrifice
Try-hard William Hartnell
1st question – chicoms demostrations.
Chinese dude – biased reporting, HK in decline, no jobs, China on the rise
Li Shee Su, People’s Panellist
Should read People’s Republic Panellist
Butler – anti catholic rant, oppression of protesters – FMD this is fabulism.
Sure, we’re a bit stupid for watching this nonsense, but what about Coalition MPs who turn up for this punishment as panelists?
They lost at rock, paper, Scissors
Kids today
Mea Culpa – i’m 56
I’m 54 Ellie
My age
54? You don’t look 54. Must be the MAGA tshirt ❤
Hello Doomlord, Master, Sir
25 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 16
Grumpy 11666
Vic in Prossy 24
Cpt Seahawks 8
ZK2A 18
Custard 54
Ellie 13
Turtle of WA 17
Rob K 25
Hi Ellie.
Great tribal council on Survivor tonight.
Snowcone and the People’s Republic Panelist are making idiotic and traitorous moral equivalences.
My understanding is it may have cost her circa $150,000
But that’s just a figure I made up & it could be totally wrong.
Hi Ellie.
Great tribal council on Survivor tonight.
Yes, indeed it was.
Apartheid rallies. That has turned out well. It was a foreign forced policy too.
Get behind thee Satan
54? You don’t look 54. Must be the MAGA tshirt ❤
Indeed, I’m sitting here on the couch wearing my MAGA hoodie with my MAGA t-shirt underneath.
Every day Trump is President is a great day.
Grapple in a peaceful manner.
What???
Hi Peter, touches the nose.
Turtle Poms introduced apartheid.
I think that implied anti-apartheid rallies
Snowcone thinks the Maginot line was an “imaginary” line of defence.
Is it just me or is butler a low energy dim bulb
Indeed, I’m sitting here on the couch wearing my MAGA hoodie with my MAGA t-shirt underneath.
Every day Trump is President is a great day.
I’m lounging in a filmy negligee while Beulah peels me a grape.
Is Butler morphing into Killary before our eyes?
Post the defamation fiasco, Terri Butler is so funny on Q&A, being very careful to waffle but say absolutely nothing.
Looks like Butler’s been on M0nster’s Krispy Kremes diet.
It was imaginary right up to the point you got shot.
Does anyone suspect like me that Terry Butler has extensive speech training?
Factcheck status: True
Terri has two settings, mind numbing and grating.
Butler admits she didn’t read Hastie’s article yet gets a free pass to slime him.
From memory, the person who brought the original complaint was trying a GoFundMe for her legal bills – she raised a couple of thousand dollars. One of the students had a GoFundMe to pay his legal bills – he raised well over the amount he needed, so IIRC, he paid his fellow student’s bills.
She really is a low energy dim bulb! G’day Carpe. Good luck with your unfair dismissal case. Lawyers can be such arseholes! As can former employees.
Carpe Jugulum, may I propose a 2nd lotto: how many questions snowcone asks?
Old dude to snowcone – “you can work it out when you get Darwin back from the Chinese in a few years time”
Bazinga
Beulah peel me a grape
Carpe,
Beside himself? Ok. But behind himself?
On Plibber’s horse tranquilizers, again?
Mt bid id 87
Is there a prize for whoever is first to identify the “random audience member” ABC plant in the audience tonight ?
Pretty standard approach for lefties.
Li Suk Zu, from PRC?
Fine – bugger off you spawn of the Devil.
Happy now, it’s an old saying, throw me a frikking bone (use the Dr Evil voice – you know it makes sense)
Claire: I am woman, hear me roar.
If it’s a gotcha question, hit google hard on a document/wiki search.
Michelle Williamson clone
I’m sitting on the verandah wearing my sweatshirt that quotes Winston Churchill. ” Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. It’s inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”
I wore it down the street, to cast my ballot, just after we moved up here, and nearly got into a fight with one of the “true believers.”
Who?
AC Grayling, get a hair cut
“The great lavatory war of the internet”
I am stealing that
I got that. Snap.
Evening Zulu,
I can picture that. Hope this finds you well.
When I was working as a ballot official in a previous election, and some Greenie walked in with a Refugees Welcome message or some similar nonsense on her T-shirt, she got told off by me.
People’s Republic Panellist says if Democracy was Perfect, Trump would never be elected.
Right.
I used to do that. Lately I’ve found it more amusing when they don’t see me coming. I can wind them up worse that way.
Churchill said:
He also said:
Terri Butler struggling to define “democracy”
Snowcone comes to the rescue.
AC Grayling thinks that democracy only works for people he finds agreeable …. go figure!
This is fantastic. A questioner in the audience who understands both democracy and the US Electoral College.
This puts him about 5 furlongs ahead of Snowcone & the panel.
AC Grayling being schooled … doesn’t look happy!
Struggling to pronounce “plurality”.
,
Says someone who, no doubt, supported Bill Clinton and his rape-enabler wife.
Young black man – pro Trump, snowcone is confused.
Go Samuel.
Old grey headed idiot thinks Trump should never have been elected. Black guy slaps him about! Brilliant.
This is hilarious.
TDS being accepted as conventional wisdom by panellists.
… then being schooled by a random audience member.
Go SAMUEL…. how did he get past the getting at the door ?
Fascist Philosopher can’t comprehend Democracy.
Marianne Williamson? Whatever her name, the hippy running as Democrat Canditate.
Tezza But sure has that lefty smug loving your own farts face.
First time I’ve seen Snowcone reduced to incoherent muttering.