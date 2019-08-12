Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, August 12, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

102 Responses to Q&A Forum: August 12, 2019

  1. stackja
    #3129799, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Coming Up: Monday, 12 August
    A. C. Grayling, Philosopher and author

    Alan Tudge, Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure

    Terri Butler, Shadow Minister for the Environment and Water

    Clare Wright, Historian, author and broadcaster

    Li Shee Su, People’s Panellist

    19 please.

  2. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #3129801, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    11,666 please.

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129808, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Konbanwa

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 16
    Grumpy 11666

  5. Vic in Prossy
    #3129810, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    May I have 24 please, Carpe?

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129811, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 16
    Grumpy 11666
    Vic in Prossy 24

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129814, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 16
    Grumpy 11666
    Vic in Prossy 24
    Cpt Seahawks 8

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3129817, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    18, please Carpe.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129820, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 16
    Grumpy 11666
    Vic in Prossy 24
    Cpt Seahawks 8
    ZK2A 18
    Custard 54

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129822, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Ok Troops i’ve looked at the panel and is is goingnto be a goat rodeo

    Interesting to see who terri butler ends up in court defaming this week.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3129825, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Interesting to see who terri butler ends up in court defaming this week.

    Anyone know what the upshot of that whole computer room circus was?

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129826, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Anyone know what the upshot of that whole computer room circus was?

    She had to payout for defamation

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129833, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 16
    Grumpy 11666
    Vic in Prossy 24
    Cpt Seahawks 8
    ZK2A 18
    Custard 54
    Ellie 13

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129836, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    For those interested the unfair dismissal claim against me has a phone mediation hearing on Thursday, i will let you know how it goes.

  19. iamok
    #3129837, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Oh fuck I have no idea how you, seemingly intelligent people, can do this. I salute you.

  20. Sinclair Davidson
    #3129839, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    I can’t believe you lot watching Q&A when Survivor is on.

  21. roger
    #3129841, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Media Watch now covering how different media agrees/disagrees on gun control in America.
    Your tax money at work.

  22. Turtle of WA
    #3129842, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    17 please Jugulum

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129845, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #3129839, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    I can’t believe you lot watching Q&A when Survivor is on.

    We do this so you don’t have to.

    We take one for the team, thank us .

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129846, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 16
    Grumpy 11666
    Vic in Prossy 24
    Cpt Seahawks 8
    ZK2A 18
    Custard 54
    Ellie 13
    Turtle of WA 17

  27. Turtle of WA
    #3129849, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Try-hard William Hartnell

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129851, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    1st question – chicoms demostrations.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129854, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Chinese dude – biased reporting, HK in decline, no jobs, China on the rise

  30. Some History
    #3129855, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Li Shee Su, People’s Panellist

    Should read People’s Republic Panellist

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129857, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Butler – anti catholic rant, oppression of protesters – FMD this is fabulism.

  32. roger
    #3129858, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Oh fuck I have no idea how you, seemingly intelligent people, can do this.

    Sure, we’re a bit stupid for watching this nonsense, but what about Coalition MPs who turn up for this punishment as panelists?

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129860, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Sure, we’re a bit stupid for watching this nonsense, but what about Coalition MPs who turn up for this punishment as panelists?

    They lost at rock, paper, Scissors

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129861, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    custard
    #3129844, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    I’m 54 Ellie

    My age

    Kids today

  36. Ellie
    #3129863, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    I’m 54 Ellie

    My age

    54? You don’t look 54. Must be the MAGA tshirt ❤

  37. Ellie
    #3129865, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Hello Doomlord, Master, Sir

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129868, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 16
    Grumpy 11666
    Vic in Prossy 24
    Cpt Seahawks 8
    ZK2A 18
    Custard 54
    Ellie 13
    Turtle of WA 17
    Rob K 25

  40. Sinclair Davidson
    #3129870, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Hi Ellie.

    Great tribal council on Survivor tonight.

  41. Turtle of WA
    #3129873, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Snowcone and the People’s Republic Panelist are making idiotic and traitorous moral equivalences.

  42. Socrates at the Pub
    #3129874, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Interesting to see who terri butler ends up in court defaming this week.

    Anyone know what the upshot of that whole computer room circus was?

    My understanding is it may have cost her circa $150,000
    But that’s just a figure I made up & it could be totally wrong.

  43. Ellie
    #3129875, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Hi Ellie.

    Great tribal council on Survivor tonight.

    Yes, indeed it was.

  44. Cpt Seahawks
    #3129876, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Apartheid rallies. That has turned out well. It was a foreign forced policy too.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129877, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Hi Ellie.

    Great tribal council on Survivor tonight.

    Get behind thee Satan

  46. custard
    #3129880, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    54? You don’t look 54. Must be the MAGA tshirt ❤

    Indeed, I’m sitting here on the couch wearing my MAGA hoodie with my MAGA t-shirt underneath.

    Every day Trump is President is a great day.

  47. Cpt Seahawks
    #3129881, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Grapple in a peaceful manner.

  48. Turtle of WA
    #3129882, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Apartheid rallies. That has turned out well. It was a foreign forced policy too.

    What???

  49. Cpt Seahawks
    #3129883, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Hi Peter, touches the nose.

  50. Cpt Seahawks
    #3129884, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Turtle Poms introduced apartheid.

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129886, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Apartheid rallies. That has turned out well. It was a foreign forced policy too.

    I think that implied anti-apartheid rallies

  52. Socrates at the Pub
    #3129887, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Snowcone thinks the Maginot line was an “imaginary” line of defence.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129890, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Is it just me or is butler a low energy dim bulb

  54. Ellie
    #3129891, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Indeed, I’m sitting here on the couch wearing my MAGA hoodie with my MAGA t-shirt underneath.

    Every day Trump is President is a great day.

    I’m lounging in a filmy negligee while Beulah peels me a grape.

  55. egg_
    #3129892, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Is Butler morphing into Killary before our eyes?

  56. Socrates at the Pub
    #3129894, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Post the defamation fiasco, Terri Butler is so funny on Q&A, being very careful to waffle but say absolutely nothing.

  57. egg_
    #3129895, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Looks like Butler’s been on M0nster’s Krispy Kremes diet.

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129896, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Snowcone thinks the Maginot line was an “imaginary” line of defence.

    It was imaginary right up to the point you got shot.

  59. roger
    #3129897, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Does anyone suspect like me that Terry Butler has extensive speech training?

  60. Socrates at the Pub
    #3129898, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Is it just me or is butler a low energy dim bulb

    Factcheck status: True

  61. Cpt Seahawks
    #3129899, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Terri has two settings, mind numbing and grating.

  62. custard
    #3129900, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Butler admits she didn’t read Hastie’s article yet gets a free pass to slime him.

  63. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3129901, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    My understanding is it may have cost her circa $150,000
    But that’s just a figure I made up & it could be totally wrong.

    From memory, the person who brought the original complaint was trying a GoFundMe for her legal bills – she raised a couple of thousand dollars. One of the students had a GoFundMe to pay his legal bills – he raised well over the amount he needed, so IIRC, he paid his fellow student’s bills.

  64. The BigBlueCat
    #3129903, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #3129890, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:00 pm
    Is it just me or is butler a low energy dim bulb

    She really is a low energy dim bulb! G’day Carpe. Good luck with your unfair dismissal case. Lawyers can be such arseholes! As can former employees.

  65. roger
    #3129904, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Carpe Jugulum, may I propose a 2nd lotto: how many questions snowcone asks?

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129905, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Old dude to snowcone – “you can work it out when you get Darwin back from the Chinese in a few years time”

    Bazinga

  68. pbw
    #3129908, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Carpe,

    Get behind thee Satan

    Beside himself? Ok. But behind himself?

  69. egg_
    #3129909, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Is it just me or is butler a low energy dim bulb

    On Plibber’s horse tranquilizers, again?

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129910, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    roger
    #3129904, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Carpe Jugulum, may I propose a 2nd lotto: how many questions snowcone asks?

    Mt bid id 87

  71. Socrates at the Pub
    #3129912, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Is there a prize for whoever is first to identify the “random audience member” ABC plant in the audience tonight ?

  72. Turtle of WA
    #3129913, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Butler admits she didn’t read Hastie’s article yet gets a free pass to slime him.

    Pretty standard approach for lefties.

  73. egg_
    #3129914, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Li Shee Su, People’s Panellist

    Li Suk Zu, from PRC?

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129918, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Beside himself? Ok. But behind himself?

    Fine – bugger off you spawn of the Devil.

    Happy now, it’s an old saying, throw me a frikking bone (use the Dr Evil voice – you know it makes sense)

  75. Some History
    #3129920, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Claire: I am woman, hear me roar.

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129921, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Is there a prize for whoever is first to identify the “random audience member” ABC plant in the audience tonight ?

    If it’s a gotcha question, hit google hard on a document/wiki search.

  77. Cpt Seahawks
    #3129922, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Michelle Williamson clone

  78. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3129923, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Indeed, I’m sitting here on the couch wearing my MAGA hoodie with my MAGA t-shirt underneath.

    I’m sitting on the verandah wearing my sweatshirt that quotes Winston Churchill. ” Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. It’s inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”

    I wore it down the street, to cast my ballot, just after we moved up here, and nearly got into a fight with one of the “true believers.”

  79. Turtle of WA
    #3129926, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Michelle Williamson clone

    Who?

  80. Ellie
    #3129927, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    AC Grayling, get a hair cut

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129928, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    “The great lavatory war of the internet”

    I am stealing that

  82. Turtle of WA
    #3129929, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    I’m sitting on the verandah wearing my sweatshirt that quotes Winston Churchill. ” Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. It’s inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”

    I got that. Snap.

  83. custard
    #3129930, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Evening Zulu,

    I can picture that. Hope this finds you well.

  84. roger
    #3129931, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    I wore it down the street, to cast my ballot,

    When I was working as a ballot official in a previous election, and some Greenie walked in with a Refugees Welcome message or some similar nonsense on her T-shirt, she got told off by me.

  85. Socrates at the Pub
    #3129933, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    People’s Republic Panellist says if Democracy was Perfect, Trump would never be elected.
    Right.

  86. Turtle of WA
    #3129935, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    I wore it down the street, to cast my ballot, just after we moved up here, and nearly got into a fight with one of the “true believers.”

    I used to do that. Lately I’ve found it more amusing when they don’t see me coming. I can wind them up worse that way.

  87. The BigBlueCat
    #3129936, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Churchill said:

    “Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”

    He also said:

    “The best argument against Democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.”

  88. Socrates at the Pub
    #3129937, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Terri Butler struggling to define “democracy”
    Snowcone comes to the rescue.

  89. The BigBlueCat
    #3129938, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    AC Grayling thinks that democracy only works for people he finds agreeable …. go figure!

  90. Socrates at the Pub
    #3129939, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    This is fantastic. A questioner in the audience who understands both democracy and the US Electoral College.

    This puts him about 5 furlongs ahead of Snowcone & the panel.

  91. The BigBlueCat
    #3129940, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    AC Grayling being schooled … doesn’t look happy!

  92. Turtle of WA
    #3129941, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Struggling to pronounce “plurality”.

  93. roger
    #3129942, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    “No sexual harasser gets into the White House”

    ,
    Says someone who, no doubt, supported Bill Clinton and his rape-enabler wife.

  94. Carpe Jugulum
    #3129943, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Young black man – pro Trump, snowcone is confused.

  96. custard
    #3129945, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Old grey headed idiot thinks Trump should never have been elected. Black guy slaps him about! Brilliant.

  97. Socrates at the Pub
    #3129946, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    This is hilarious.
    TDS being accepted as conventional wisdom by panellists.
    … then being schooled by a random audience member.

  98. the not very bright Marcus
    #3129947, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Go SAMUEL…. how did he get past the getting at the door ?

  99. egg_
    #3129949, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Fascist Philosopher can’t comprehend Democracy.

  100. Cpt Seahawks
    #3129950, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Marianne Williamson? Whatever her name, the hippy running as Democrat Canditate.

  101. Turtle of WA
    #3129951, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Tezza But sure has that lefty smug loving your own farts face.

  102. Socrates at the Pub
    #3129952, posted on August 12, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Young black man – pro Trump, snowcone is confused.

    First time I’ve seen Snowcone reduced to incoherent muttering.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.