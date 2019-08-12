What happens when governments fiddle with the economy

Posted on 9:18 am, August 12, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Further to TAFKAS’ earlier post this morning, here is an interesting story:

A Danish bank is offering mortgages at a 0.5% negative interest rate — meaning it is basically paying people to borrow money

No.  That’s not a typo:

Jyske Bank, Denmark’s third-largest bank, said this week that customers would now be able to take out a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage with an interest rate of -0.5%.

To put the -0.5% rate in simple terms: If you bought a house for $US1 million and paid off your mortgage in full in 10 years, you would pay the bank back only $US995,000.

Slap on (perhaps) a 2.5% bank margin meaning that Jyske Bank is getting its funds at perhaps -3%.

No saver in their right mind would deposit funds in a bank for -3%; they would rather keep their money under their bed.  One can only imagine from where Jyske Bank is sourcing its funds from.

Perhaps Denmark has technocrats managing their monetary and fiscal policies.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to What happens when governments fiddle with the economy

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3129185, posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:31 am

    You can’t keep money under your bed when cash is no longer in use.
    Hence the recent interest in abolishing cash.
    It’s no wonder the US$100 bill is so popular internationally.

    $100 bill surpasses $1 bill in circulation for first time in U.S. history (31 July)

    July 31 (UPI) — For the first time in U.S. history, $100 bills surpassed $1 bills in circulation volume, according to an International Money Fund report.

    The report states that the $100 bill officially overtook the $1 bill in circulation in 2017 and the number of $100 bills in circulation has doubled since the onset of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, according to Federal Reserve data.

    How weird that the GFC was when ‘bailing in’ was first employed, and when interest rates started to go negative. “Safe as a bank” is not as safe as a mattress when governments steal depositors dosh to bail out the bank.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.