What happens when governments fiddle with the economy

Further to TAFKAS’ earlier post this morning, here is an interesting story:
A Danish bank is offering mortgages at a 0.5% negative interest rate — meaning it is basically paying people to borrow money
No. That’s not a typo:
Jyske Bank, Denmark’s third-largest bank, said this week that customers would now be able to take out a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage with an interest rate of -0.5%.
…
To put the -0.5% rate in simple terms: If you bought a house for $US1 million and paid off your mortgage in full in 10 years, you would pay the bank back only $US995,000.
Slap on (perhaps) a 2.5% bank margin meaning that Jyske Bank is getting its funds at perhaps -3%.
No saver in their right mind would deposit funds in a bank for -3%; they would rather keep their money under their bed. One can only imagine from where Jyske Bank is sourcing its funds from.
Perhaps Denmark has technocrats managing their monetary and fiscal policies.
You can’t keep money under your bed when cash is no longer in use.
Hence the recent interest in abolishing cash.
It’s no wonder the US$100 bill is so popular internationally.
$100 bill surpasses $1 bill in circulation for first time in U.S. history (31 July)
How weird that the GFC was when ‘bailing in’ was first employed, and when interest rates started to go negative. “Safe as a bank” is not as safe as a mattress when governments steal depositors dosh to bail out the bank.