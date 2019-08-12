What happens when governments fiddle with the economy

Further to TAFKAS’ earlier post this morning, here is an interesting story:

No. That’s not a typo:

Jyske Bank, Denmark’s third-largest bank, said this week that customers would now be able to take out a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage with an interest rate of -0.5%. … To put the -0.5% rate in simple terms: If you bought a house for $US1 million and paid off your mortgage in full in 10 years, you would pay the bank back only $US995,000.

Slap on (perhaps) a 2.5% bank margin meaning that Jyske Bank is getting its funds at perhaps -3%.

No saver in their right mind would deposit funds in a bank for -3%; they would rather keep their money under their bed. One can only imagine from where Jyske Bank is sourcing its funds from.

Perhaps Denmark has technocrats managing their monetary and fiscal policies.