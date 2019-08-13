Liberty Quote
Instead of dishonouring the deaths of six million in the past, climate deniers risk the lives of hundreds of millions in the future. Holocaust deniers are not responsible for the Holocaust, but climate deniers, if they were to succeed, would share responsibility for the enormous suffering caused by global warming.— Clive Hamilton
-
-
Tuesday Forum: August 13, 2019
First!!
Second!!
Third!!
🙃
Four times in a row Ellie?
Broke Ellie’s run of posts!
Drat! Doomlord got in ahead of me.
He did indeed.
Any multiple claims of podium should be thrown onto Twitter
Top 10!
Should we tell them on the old thread, or keep this one to ourselves until mid-day?
Comrades !firward into the 1920s with the glorious peoples decromatic global cronycapitalist fascist party .
Four indeed, Doomlord 😁
Lucky 13 👌
Let’s keep it to ourselves, Boambee John.
Men can now have periods.
Biological Male ‘Jessica’ Yaniv Can’t Go Swimming Because ‘She’ Forgot ‘Her’ Tampons
If it bleeds, it leads.
Nam a Nam a Nam Nam…
The plot thickens.
egg_
#3130264, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:43 am
Si amor me inyectaron
I have a yeast infection?
‘Vaginal steaming’ leaves woman with second-degree burn: report
That’s gotta be high on the Failbat totempole!
Was DrBG complaining of the state of camembert in Havana?
Fifty years since Woodstock …
There was a doco about it on the SBS the other night. The footage of those 400,000 dirty babyboomers almost made me raise a handkerchief to my nostrils.
Boomers were an utterly depraved and useless generation.
Woodstock was where they all deserved to die.
I saw the Woodstock doco.
It predated the invention of the Brazilian.
More Quality Reporting from the ABC.
Because people don’t have to pay their debts, and the credit fairy will pay for them if they don’t:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-13/debt-collectors-suing-for-bankruptcy-over-small-credit-card-debt/11335000
Debt collectors are bankrupting Australians over small
credit card debts
7.30 By national consumer affairs reporter Amy Bainbridge and the Specialist Reporting Team’s Loretta Florance and Lucy Kent
Updated Tue 13 Aug 2019, 8:31am
For Kim Forrest and her husband, money has always been tight, but they have managed and, until recently,
believed they were on track for retirement.
The Forrests had a mortgage and several other debts, but it was a $9,600 credit card debt that threatened to undo it all.
In March, Ms Forrest said she received letters from organisations offering to assist the couple with their bankruptcy.
The word “bankruptcy” was news to her.
“I just rang them and I said, ‘What’s going on? What’s this bankruptcy about?’,” she said.
“And they said, ‘well you’d better ring Lion Finance’.”
Ms Forrest learned the couple’s only asset, their home, could be put in the hands of a trustee unless they came up with
thousands of dollars in 21 days.
Kim and Steven Forrest, now 55, have been together since they were teenagers.
They raised their five children in public housing just outside Newcastle while Ms Forrest worked as a chef and her
husband drove trucks.
“We’ve never had any money. We’re happy without money because we’ve got each other. It’s never, ever about money,”
she said.
They survived the collapse of their small transport business in the late 90s and bought their modest home when they
were in their 40s.
“This was our very first home. It’s just amazing this house, we love it, it’s home,” Ms Forrest said.
About five years ago, they bought a bed and a washing machine using a credit card with an interest-free period.
They continued using the card for several years. When the interest-free period expired, Ms Forrest said they began
paying an interest rate of nearly 30 per cent.
When she was injured and forced to drop out of the workforce, managing their finances became a struggle.
Along with their mortgage, there were bills and other ongoing direct debits, including their car finance. They were
churning through the one wage they had coming in.
“It’s very, very tough. I mean we had two wages coming in for years,” Ms Forrest said.
“Now it’s just Steven, he’s the sole breadwinner which is pretty hard.”
As they battled to keep up, their repayments to the credit card debt became irregular and eventually stopped.
In May 2018, the credit card company sold the debt to collector Lion Finance — a common practice in the banking sector.
Debt collectors pay less than the debt is worth for the chance to chase down the entire sum, while the bank gets part of
the loan paid out rather than writing off the full amount or waiting years to recoup payments.
Once the debt collector took over the couple’s debt, Ms Forrest re-commenced repayments at $50 a week.
But in September 2018, Lion Finance, owned by the publicly listed Collection House Limited, took the first step in the
legal process to recover the debt.
In court, the debt collector claimed Steven owed more than $11,000.
Australians can be bankrupted over small debts
In Australia, an individual can be sued for bankruptcy for an unpaid debt of as little as $5,000.
Last year, consumer advocates became increasingly alarmed by the number of clients being taken to court over relatively
small debts by one company in particular — Lion Finance.
They decided to do some research, analysing court lists over the past four years. Their data, released exclusively to the
ABC, backed up their suspicions.
“Lion Finance stands out as the debt collector using bankruptcy proceedings so much more frequently than any other
debt collector in the market that it’s absolutely astounding,” Financial Rights Legal Centre’s Karen Cox said.
When it comes to the number of bankruptcy cases filed in the past financial year, Lion Finance was not far behind the
Australian Tax Office (ATO).
But while the ATO halved the number of people it sued for bankruptcy from 1,215 in the 2015-16 financial year to 543 in
last financial year, Lion Finance increased its cases from 182 to 512 people in the same period.
“Whereas most debt collectors … have been using bankruptcy proceedings less and less, Lion Finance has been a
growing user, the numbers of bankruptcies are just going through the roof,” Ms Cox said.
Ms Cox said bankruptcy would normally only be used if the debtor had an asset like a house.
Lion Finance declined the ABC’s request for an interview, but in a statement from its parent company Collection House
Limited said it made every effort to avoid legal action.
“We encourage customers to engage with us so we can discuss and assess their financial circumstances and avoid the
legal process,” it said.
The company would not comment on individual cases, but said its approach was different for vulnerable customers and
“those assessed as having the capacity yet an unwillingness to engage with us to meet their financial obligations”.
Bankruptcy should be a ‘last resort’
Once an individual is made bankrupt, their assets are taken over by a trustee and sold to pay off their debts.
The trustee also charges the debtor tens of thousands of dollars.
“Bankruptcy proceedings should be used as a last resort, [because] the impact on the debtor of bankruptcy proceedings
is profound,” Ms Cox said.
“They will not be able to travel overseas without the permission of the trustee.
“In some cases, their employment may be limited [and in] some occupations, you are not allowed to continue as a
bankrupt.”
In Steven and Kim’s case, their home would be sold by the trustee to pay off their credit card debt.
“You can’t explain how frightening that is. To know that they can take something away like our house,” Ms Forrest said.
“Then it’s embarrassing. You work hard … and at our age we’d never be able to start again.”
Lion Finance said its focus was always on helping customers “rehabilitate their finances, enabling them to get back on
the road to financial freedom”.
As well as Lion Finance, Collection House Limited owns legal practice CLH Lawyers, which prosecutes its bankruptcy
claims.
The company adds costs during the process, which can triple the amount owed by debtors within months.
“A debt of $5,000, by the time you get to creditors’ petition can easily be $10-15,000, with the addition of interest and
legal fees,” Ms Cox said.
In 2017, Collection House’s half-year report described how it was “tightening up” its legal process and taking a “firmer but
fair position with customers who refuse to meet their obligations”.
Put simply, it was going to start suing more people for bankruptcy.
According to the company, the benefits of this tactic were that it:
“Significantly increases the number of accounts that will be actioned”
“Encourages customers to take obligations and contact seriously”
The tactic worked to recover Kim and Steven’s debt, but the couple said the experience felt far from fair.
“I’ve heard of blokes with a credit card debt and their wages are garnished,” Mr Forrest said.
“Why didn’t that happen? Why did it go straight to bankruptcy?
“Bankruptcy’s a pretty big thing, well it is to me.”
‘They have no moral code’
Over the past few months, the ABC has spoken to 22 people across Australia who have been sued for bankruptcy by
Lion Finance.
The people the ABC spoke to described the company as aggressive, difficult to negotiate with and determined to litigate.
Some had lost their homes. Others borrowed tens of thousands of dollars from family or friends to stay afloat.
Almost everyone was too ashamed to speak publicly. NT Parliamentarian Jeff Collins was not.
As a former commercial barrister, union representative and firefighter, Mr Collins was used to having a powerful voice.
Although he has had financial trouble before, nothing prepared him for his encounter with Lion Finance.
“They have no moral code,” Mr Collins said.
His story goes like many others: a marriage break-down, coupled with spiralling debt and a credit card he failed to keep
on top of.
“I was earning good money, but I was also paying back a lot of debt,” he said.
He defaulted on his credit card, which he ran up to $5,900, and BankWest sold the debt to Lion Finance in March 2014.
Nearly two years later, after failed repayment negotiations, Lion Finance took him to court, which ordered $100 a fortnight
be taken from his wages.
When he was elected to the NT Parliament in August 2016, the company was told of his new circumstances.
Seven weeks later, in October the same year, he recommenced his payments, this time making regular deposits into their
account.
“I received no correspondence, no communication, no telephone calls,” Mr Collins said.
“Then I was served with a bankruptcy notice in August of 2017, which came as a complete surprise because I’d been
paying the instalment amount,” he said.
Mr Collins successfully challenged the bankruptcy in court, and has since paid off his debt which, with added interest and
fees, came to nearly $13,000.
But the experience left him determined to break the “cone of silence” many others felt in the same position.
“I don’t consider myself particularly vulnerable. I’ve earned good money,” Mr Collins said.
“That must be a lot more difficult for other people and when you’ve got people like Lion Finance pursuing you and making
your life a misery.
“It just makes everything so much harder to try and get your life back on the rails.”
Lion Finance said it was confident in its procedures and practices in relation to the two cases featured in this story.
“It is a matter of public record that neither of these individuals were made bankrupt by Lion Finance,” its statement read.
‘Beg, borrow or steal’
Consumer finance groups want an urgent overhaul of Australian laws to lift the minimum amount for suing for bankruptcy
from $5,000 to $50,000 to stop companies like Lion Finance using the courts to pursue vulnerable people.
“When you look at the amounts of credit people are given without even blinking, setting it at $5,000 is just ridiculously
low,” Ms Cox said.
She said part of the problem was credit being offered without proper checks to make sure a customer could afford the
debt, particularly when retailers offered cards with interest-only periods.
“Quite often the limit on the credit card is thousands and thousands of dollars more than what you require to make the
purchase,” Ms Cox said.
“And then there are strong incentives and marketing sent out to encourage those people to take out the remaining limit.
“That’s definitely part of the problem and bankruptcy shouldn’t be part of the solution.”
Mr Collins said he thought a more reasonable threshold would be $20,000.
He also wants more funding for community legal services and an alternative means of mediation to deal with amounts
between $5,000 and $20,000.
“The bankruptcy proceedings [are] intimidation,” Mr Collins said.
“It’s about trying to force you to go ahead and beg, borrow, steal to get that money to pay them upfront, rather than come
to a reasonable agreement about an instalment plan.”
In mid-July, after seeking help from Financial Rights Legal Centre and the ombudsman, Kim and Steven Forrest reached
a deal with Lion Finance.
Lion Finance wanted the couple to pay $17,500 to settle the debt, but Ms Forrest asked for more information about the
extra costs.
After that, Lion Finance agreed to settle for the original $11,500 amount ordered by the court.
The family borrowed the money from a peer-to-peer loan provider to clear their debt and last week the court matter was
dropped.
But the family said they faced a new fight to clean up Mr Forrest’s credit score.
“It just takes a toll on you, it takes a toll on your marriage, it’s heartbreaking really,” he said.
And while the spectre of bankruptcy no longer hangs over his head, Mr Forrest cannot spend as much time with his
family as he’d like.
He will keep driving until the debt is paid.
“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. I thought I’d lost everything over $10,000. It’s just stupid,” Mr Forrest said.
“They’re ruthless, I’ve never dealt with anyone like them and never again.”
Baked Camembert in Havana
Hot bus seat?
This Janif man is clearly mentally ill and showing all the signs of a tampon fetish, in his case a seriously unhealthy fascination with the functioning of the female body to which he vainly aspires. He has already fantasized about engaging young girls in changerooms in talk about ‘the hanging cord’ of the tampon user.
Utterly sick.
Prince Charles was also once mildly touched in this way, imagining himself as one, but at least that was in a heterosexual context.
Will the ABC be withdrawing its extensive past commentary on ‘predatory lending’?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-13/westpac-asic-responsible-home-lending-case/11407742
Compared to the whining, bleating rabble that followed, boomers are still the greatest generation.
Is anyone else having difficulty scrolling up or down in the comment box, or is it just my computer?
First in line for the throne, I believe.
“Libertarian” economics refuted yet again!
Average salary in construction soars to £46,000 as UK loses EU workers
Average wages in the construction industry have soared as the UK loses EU workers because of Brexit, according to a recruitment firm.
Recruiters Randstrad said average pay in a sector survey had increased to £45,900 a year in 2018, a £3,600 rise in just 12 months.
Boomers are the head lice on the giants of history.
@ Fisky
And reducing the volume of work done by cheap labour in the UK benefits whom? GDP/capita is a useful measure of welfare all things being equal, but here, all things aren’t equal: they’ve squeezed out work that will now not be done.
No. The work will be done properly and at a fair wage by British workers.
No one is falling for the libertarian nonsense anymore. Go home to your drugs and pornography. You are fucking done here.
@ Fisky
The UK tried this in the past – doing the same amount of work, but at higher prices: ‘prosperity all round’ the unions claimed … as the restricted growth and dynamism, the free working of labour markets, and introduced stagflation. The Brits went into the EEC to fix that – and doing so (as well as liberalising the economy, re-establishing sound money etc) – eventually did. They’re undoing the work of Thatcher and Joseph, Lawson and Brittan. It will end in tears as you populists of the Right combine with the populists of the Left to restrict the natural tendencies of people to truck and barter for their own gain.
Lizzie, reboot your computer regularly. Malfunction is modern software’s second name — especially with the Windows 10 virus.
From the “we have grant money we need to spend” department and the website “Ethical Jobs” comes this new-age lamebrained job posting.
JOB VACANCY: ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY OFFICER’ $100K + p.a
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/08/12/monday-mirthiness-job-posting-climate-emergency-officer/
Worth repeating:
If it bleeds, it leads.
Thanks for that BoN.
I thought today could only get worse until I read that one.
So now I’m off to the range to sight in my rifles…
No, what happened in the past is that that labour force remained constant, but the unions restricted the number of eligible workers, creating unemployment. Now the UK is restricting the labour force as a whole and letting the market decide wages. What a wonderful free market policy, redistributing income from profits to wages.
Libertarians are furious!
I was rostered on as the tethered goat on the previous abandoned thread. It’s Leigh Lowe’s turn to keep him occupied.
Considering that these airport protests were flagged days ago & considering how easy it is to restrict access to the airport, I wonder why the HK government allowed the airport protests to happen.
In an extensive interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa on Friday, the Pontiff said his greatest fears for the planet were “the disappearance of biodiversity, new lethal diseases’’ and “a drift and devastation of nature that can lead to the death of humanity”.
I think the pope may be an atheist (he certainly wouldn’t be alone among the clergy on that score).
He certainly talks like one.
That this person is mentally disturbed is obvious but the real sickness is the acceptance of it’s sickness by media, which now runs the joint.
Tory Remainers have been broken. They are finished. It’s only a matter of time before they are purged!
Are there tampon dispensers in the male bathrooms of parliament house?
If not, why not?
Pope Frank is infuriating.
He gets the big issues right about homos and abortion and then goes on these flights of fancy about warm weather.
He has been mostly sound.
I can’t wait to see which “libertarian” apologists will be running interference for Beijing after it tiananmens the HK protestors!
Re HK airport, it’s so easy to restrict access.
So why did they allow it to proceed?
Something stinks.
It’s a trap.
On the emasculated Left.
I’m at a loss as to why he thinks he could retire at 55 with no savings, and a big credit card debt.
I do love people who don’t care about money running up big credit card debts
They clearly love buying stuff.
You are right IT
Gullible naive assumes people are not lying or delusional
Fake pope frank is one of the worst people on the planet.
The tampon post notes above is, on the face of it, just absurd. Is it possible that Jessica Yaniv is trolling? can we look forward to a book that that will reveal all the fun he is having gulling the likes of human rights bodies et al?
What does HK airport have that no where else in HK have?
Yeah, Lizzie, the solution to my software problems is always a retstart. It seems to work. I don’t have a lot of complaints about W10 when it is working (other than the confusing and pointless tile display you get when you click on the bottom left hand corner) but it does seem to need a restart every couple of days or it starts getting cranky. Clearing history doesn’t have the same effect.
Oh, and happy birthday to me! Another year gone and no deeper in debt, in fact not in any debt.
When I read those stories above of people who live for years right on the edge of disaster with credit cards and Hardly Normal debts and such, praying that nothing will ever go wrong, I despair. Whatever happened to ‘if you can’t afford it, don’t buy it.’ Whatever happened to ‘do not use credit just because someone offers it to you.’ If I had borrowed what I could have for my first house, I’d still be paying it off.
That said, $5,000 is a ridiculously low threshhold for personal bankruptcy. I don’t know when it was set, but unlike fines, it clearly hasn’t been indexed.
Pwong/KKK in the Senate.
Youse rotters started the party without me!
No worries. I’ve brought the snacks and the key to the grog cupboard.
Fake pope frank is one of the worst people on the planet.
Been wondering where he was. Obviously a holiday silence would explain why we have not been bombarded with his daily manifestos over recent times. Fear not; he is getting back into the swing of things.
HK airport is isolated geographically.
It is easily cut off from entry (& exit points).
There are more security cameras in the place than anywhere else in HK.
There is a no fly zone so you can’t chopper over the place.
They have emergency quarantine facilities for 50k people.
Oh no, there is no limit to human stupidity and weirdness. This creature is only mid-way. There’s new heights to reach; I think I read recently about some creature whose top half is male and bottom half female; or vice-versa.
If I was looking to mass detain a lot of people in HK & cut off coverage & access to them, I could not think of a better place to do it than HK airport.
It’s a trap.
Wasn’t that he/she Yaniv thing arrested last week?
Happy birthday, Johanna!
I think I read recently about some creature whose top half is male and bottom half female; or vice-versa.
Sounds like a right b- a- l- l- s up.
Many happy returns, Joh.
It’s already happening.
The econometric people are fucking monsters.
Rafki
You seem obsessed with tampons. What’s wrong?
Eddie Murphy is back.
Artie
You belong to a generation who believe that an ugly dude walking around with a schlong is really a beautiful woman. Stop judging.
Sorry dude, I’m Generation X. The last normal people to walk the planet.
We find all of you revolting.
I fear for these protesters at HK airport.
If they are mass incarcerated, there is literally nothing that can be done for them.
Yeah, nah … umm … gag reflex playing up this morning.
Plus sock drawer in disarray and needs immediate attention.
You strike me as a sensible sock man LL.
Not one of these dandies who wear fanciful, coloured, attention seeking socks.