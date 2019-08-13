Tuesday Forum: August 13, 2019

Posted on 9:30 am, August 13, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

76 Responses to Tuesday Forum: August 13, 2019

  5. Sinclair Davidson
    #3130250, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:37 am

    Four times in a row Ellie?

  6. Boambee John
    #3130251, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:38 am

    Broke Ellie’s run of posts!

  7. Boambee John
    #3130253, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:38 am

    Drat! Doomlord got in ahead of me.

  8. Sinclair Davidson
    #3130254, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:39 am

    Doomlord got in ahead of me.

    He did indeed.

  9. Woolfe
    #3130255, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:39 am

    Any multiple claims of podium should be thrown onto Twitter

  11. Boambee John
    #3130257, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:40 am

    Should we tell them on the old thread, or keep this one to ourselves until mid-day?

  12. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3130258, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:40 am

    Comrades !firward into the 1920s with the glorious peoples decromatic global cronycapitalist fascist party .

  13. Ellie
    #3130259, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:41 am

    Four indeed, Doomlord 😁

  15. Ellie
    #3130262, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:42 am

    Let’s keep it to ourselves, Boambee John.

  16. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3130283, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:57 am

    Men can now have periods.

    Biological Male ‘Jessica’ Yaniv Can’t Go Swimming Because ‘She’ Forgot ‘Her’ Tampons

    Dear Readers, be warned that what you’re about to read will likely be deemed hate speech by the thought police; Google may very well deem me worthy of internet jail because I’m about to contradict the left’s orthodox teachings on sexuality and gender. Without further ado, here is the spiteful statement that will earn me the label of bigot:

    Biological men cannot have periods and do not need tampons.

    Did anyone born prior to this century ever think that statement would be necessary? I didn’t. No doubt, neither did you, yet here we are. “Jessica” Yaniv, a man who pretends to be a woman, tweeted yesterday, “My period started so ya, couldn’t go into the pool. But it was so much fun! Forgot my tampons in my other bag fml.”

    If it bleeds, it leads.

  18. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3130285, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:58 am

    The plot thickens.

    egg_
    #3130264, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:43 am
    Si amor me inyectaron
    I have a yeast infection?

    ‘Vaginal steaming’ leaves woman with second-degree burn: report

  19. egg_
    #3130287, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:00 am

    thrice failed draft dodger

    That’s gotta be high on the Failbat totempole!

  20. egg_
    #3130289, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:02 am

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #3130285, posted on August 13, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Was DrBG complaining of the state of camembert in Havana?

  21. C.L.
    #3130290, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:03 am

    Fifty years since Woodstock …
    There was a doco about it on the SBS the other night. The footage of those 400,000 dirty babyboomers almost made me raise a handkerchief to my nostrils.

  22. Infidel Tiger
    #3130292, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Boomers were an utterly depraved and useless generation.

    Woodstock was where they all deserved to die.

  23. Leigh Lowe
    #3130293, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:06 am

    I saw the Woodstock doco.
    It predated the invention of the Brazilian.

  24. Pyrmonter
    #3130294, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:06 am

    More Quality Reporting from the ABC.

    Because people don’t have to pay their debts, and the credit fairy will pay for them if they don’t:

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-13/debt-collectors-suing-for-bankruptcy-over-small-credit-card-debt/11335000

    Debt collectors are bankrupting Australians over small
    credit card debts
    7.30 By national consumer affairs reporter Amy Bainbridge and the Specialist Reporting Team’s Loretta Florance and Lucy Kent
    Updated Tue 13 Aug 2019, 8:31am
    For Kim Forrest and her husband, money has always been tight, but they have managed and, until recently,
    believed they were on track for retirement.
    The Forrests had a mortgage and several other debts, but it was a $9,600 credit card debt that threatened to undo it all.
    In March, Ms Forrest said she received letters from organisations offering to assist the couple with their bankruptcy.
    The word “bankruptcy” was news to her.
    “I just rang them and I said, ‘What’s going on? What’s this bankruptcy about?’,” she said.
    “And they said, ‘well you’d better ring Lion Finance’.”
    Ms Forrest learned the couple’s only asset, their home, could be put in the hands of a trustee unless they came up with
    thousands of dollars in 21 days.
    Kim and Steven Forrest, now 55, have been together since they were teenagers.
    They raised their five children in public housing just outside Newcastle while Ms Forrest worked as a chef and her
    husband drove trucks.
    “We’ve never had any money. We’re happy without money because we’ve got each other. It’s never, ever about money,”
    she said.
    They survived the collapse of their small transport business in the late 90s and bought their modest home when they
    were in their 40s.
    “This was our very first home. It’s just amazing this house, we love it, it’s home,” Ms Forrest said.
    About five years ago, they bought a bed and a washing machine using a credit card with an interest-free period.
    They continued using the card for several years. When the interest-free period expired, Ms Forrest said they began
    paying an interest rate of nearly 30 per cent.
    When she was injured and forced to drop out of the workforce, managing their finances became a struggle.
    Along with their mortgage, there were bills and other ongoing direct debits, including their car finance. They were
    churning through the one wage they had coming in.
    “It’s very, very tough. I mean we had two wages coming in for years,” Ms Forrest said.
    “Now it’s just Steven, he’s the sole breadwinner which is pretty hard.”
    As they battled to keep up, their repayments to the credit card debt became irregular and eventually stopped.
    In May 2018, the credit card company sold the debt to collector Lion Finance — a common practice in the banking sector.
    Debt collectors pay less than the debt is worth for the chance to chase down the entire sum, while the bank gets part of
    the loan paid out rather than writing off the full amount or waiting years to recoup payments.
    Once the debt collector took over the couple’s debt, Ms Forrest re-commenced repayments at $50 a week.
    But in September 2018, Lion Finance, owned by the publicly listed Collection House Limited, took the first step in the
    legal process to recover the debt.
    8/13/2019 Debt collectors are bankrupting Australians over small credit card debts – ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-13/debt-collectors-suing-for-bankruptcy-over-small-credit-card-debt/11335000 2/4
    In court, the debt collector claimed Steven owed more than $11,000.
    Australians can be bankrupted over small debts
    In Australia, an individual can be sued for bankruptcy for an unpaid debt of as little as $5,000.
    Last year, consumer advocates became increasingly alarmed by the number of clients being taken to court over relatively
    small debts by one company in particular — Lion Finance.
    They decided to do some research, analysing court lists over the past four years. Their data, released exclusively to the
    ABC, backed up their suspicions.
    “Lion Finance stands out as the debt collector using bankruptcy proceedings so much more frequently than any other
    debt collector in the market that it’s absolutely astounding,” Financial Rights Legal Centre’s Karen Cox said.
    When it comes to the number of bankruptcy cases filed in the past financial year, Lion Finance was not far behind the
    Australian Tax Office (ATO).
    But while the ATO halved the number of people it sued for bankruptcy from 1,215 in the 2015-16 financial year to 543 in
    last financial year, Lion Finance increased its cases from 182 to 512 people in the same period.
    “Whereas most debt collectors … have been using bankruptcy proceedings less and less, Lion Finance has been a
    growing user, the numbers of bankruptcies are just going through the roof,” Ms Cox said.
    Ms Cox said bankruptcy would normally only be used if the debtor had an asset like a house.
    Lion Finance declined the ABC’s request for an interview, but in a statement from its parent company Collection House
    Limited said it made every effort to avoid legal action.
    “We encourage customers to engage with us so we can discuss and assess their financial circumstances and avoid the
    legal process,” it said.
    The company would not comment on individual cases, but said its approach was different for vulnerable customers and
    “those assessed as having the capacity yet an unwillingness to engage with us to meet their financial obligations”.
    Bankruptcy should be a ‘last resort’
    Once an individual is made bankrupt, their assets are taken over by a trustee and sold to pay off their debts.
    The trustee also charges the debtor tens of thousands of dollars.
    “Bankruptcy proceedings should be used as a last resort, [because] the impact on the debtor of bankruptcy proceedings
    is profound,” Ms Cox said.
    “They will not be able to travel overseas without the permission of the trustee.
    “In some cases, their employment may be limited [and in] some occupations, you are not allowed to continue as a
    bankrupt.”
    In Steven and Kim’s case, their home would be sold by the trustee to pay off their credit card debt.
    “You can’t explain how frightening that is. To know that they can take something away like our house,” Ms Forrest said.
    “Then it’s embarrassing. You work hard … and at our age we’d never be able to start again.”
    Lion Finance said its focus was always on helping customers “rehabilitate their finances, enabling them to get back on
    the road to financial freedom”.
    As well as Lion Finance, Collection House Limited owns legal practice CLH Lawyers, which prosecutes its bankruptcy
    claims.
    The company adds costs during the process, which can triple the amount owed by debtors within months.
    “A debt of $5,000, by the time you get to creditors’ petition can easily be $10-15,000, with the addition of interest and
    legal fees,” Ms Cox said.
    8/13/2019 Debt collectors are bankrupting Australians over small credit card debts – ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-13/debt-collectors-suing-for-bankruptcy-over-small-credit-card-debt/11335000 3/4
    In 2017, Collection House’s half-year report described how it was “tightening up” its legal process and taking a “firmer but
    fair position with customers who refuse to meet their obligations”.
    Put simply, it was going to start suing more people for bankruptcy.
    According to the company, the benefits of this tactic were that it:
    “Significantly increases the number of accounts that will be actioned”
    “Encourages customers to take obligations and contact seriously”
    The tactic worked to recover Kim and Steven’s debt, but the couple said the experience felt far from fair.
    “I’ve heard of blokes with a credit card debt and their wages are garnished,” Mr Forrest said.
    “Why didn’t that happen? Why did it go straight to bankruptcy?
    “Bankruptcy’s a pretty big thing, well it is to me.”
    ‘They have no moral code’
    Over the past few months, the ABC has spoken to 22 people across Australia who have been sued for bankruptcy by
    Lion Finance.
    The people the ABC spoke to described the company as aggressive, difficult to negotiate with and determined to litigate.
    Some had lost their homes. Others borrowed tens of thousands of dollars from family or friends to stay afloat.
    Almost everyone was too ashamed to speak publicly. NT Parliamentarian Jeff Collins was not.
    As a former commercial barrister, union representative and firefighter, Mr Collins was used to having a powerful voice.
    Although he has had financial trouble before, nothing prepared him for his encounter with Lion Finance.
    “They have no moral code,” Mr Collins said.
    His story goes like many others: a marriage break-down, coupled with spiralling debt and a credit card he failed to keep
    on top of.
    “I was earning good money, but I was also paying back a lot of debt,” he said.
    He defaulted on his credit card, which he ran up to $5,900, and BankWest sold the debt to Lion Finance in March 2014.
    Nearly two years later, after failed repayment negotiations, Lion Finance took him to court, which ordered $100 a fortnight
    be taken from his wages.
    When he was elected to the NT Parliament in August 2016, the company was told of his new circumstances.
    Seven weeks later, in October the same year, he recommenced his payments, this time making regular deposits into their
    account.
    “I received no correspondence, no communication, no telephone calls,” Mr Collins said.
    “Then I was served with a bankruptcy notice in August of 2017, which came as a complete surprise because I’d been
    paying the instalment amount,” he said.
    Mr Collins successfully challenged the bankruptcy in court, and has since paid off his debt which, with added interest and
    fees, came to nearly $13,000.
    But the experience left him determined to break the “cone of silence” many others felt in the same position.
    “I don’t consider myself particularly vulnerable. I’ve earned good money,” Mr Collins said.
    “That must be a lot more difficult for other people and when you’ve got people like Lion Finance pursuing you and making
    your life a misery.
    “It just makes everything so much harder to try and get your life back on the rails.”
    Lion Finance said it was confident in its procedures and practices in relation to the two cases featured in this story.
    8/13/2019 Debt collectors are bankrupting Australians over small credit card debts – ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-13/debt-collectors-suing-for-bankruptcy-over-small-credit-card-debt/11335000 4/4
    “It is a matter of public record that neither of these individuals were made bankrupt by Lion Finance,” its statement read.
    ‘Beg, borrow or steal’
    Consumer finance groups want an urgent overhaul of Australian laws to lift the minimum amount for suing for bankruptcy
    from $5,000 to $50,000 to stop companies like Lion Finance using the courts to pursue vulnerable people.
    “When you look at the amounts of credit people are given without even blinking, setting it at $5,000 is just ridiculously
    low,” Ms Cox said.
    She said part of the problem was credit being offered without proper checks to make sure a customer could afford the
    debt, particularly when retailers offered cards with interest-only periods.
    “Quite often the limit on the credit card is thousands and thousands of dollars more than what you require to make the
    purchase,” Ms Cox said.
    “And then there are strong incentives and marketing sent out to encourage those people to take out the remaining limit.
    “That’s definitely part of the problem and bankruptcy shouldn’t be part of the solution.”
    Mr Collins said he thought a more reasonable threshold would be $20,000.
    He also wants more funding for community legal services and an alternative means of mediation to deal with amounts
    between $5,000 and $20,000.
    “The bankruptcy proceedings [are] intimidation,” Mr Collins said.
    “It’s about trying to force you to go ahead and beg, borrow, steal to get that money to pay them upfront, rather than come
    to a reasonable agreement about an instalment plan.”
    In mid-July, after seeking help from Financial Rights Legal Centre and the ombudsman, Kim and Steven Forrest reached
    a deal with Lion Finance.
    Lion Finance wanted the couple to pay $17,500 to settle the debt, but Ms Forrest asked for more information about the
    extra costs.
    After that, Lion Finance agreed to settle for the original $11,500 amount ordered by the court.
    The family borrowed the money from a peer-to-peer loan provider to clear their debt and last week the court matter was
    dropped.
    But the family said they faced a new fight to clean up Mr Forrest’s credit score.
    “It just takes a toll on you, it takes a toll on your marriage, it’s heartbreaking really,” he said.
    And while the spectre of bankruptcy no longer hangs over his head, Mr Forrest cannot spend as much time with his
    family as he’d like.
    He will keep driving until the debt is paid.
    “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. I thought I’d lost everything over $10,000. It’s just stupid,” Mr Forrest said.
    “They’re ruthless, I’ve never dealt with anyone like them and never again.”

  26. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3130296, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:08 am

    This Janif man is clearly mentally ill and showing all the signs of a tampon fetish, in his case a seriously unhealthy fascination with the functioning of the female body to which he vainly aspires. He has already fantasized about engaging young girls in changerooms in talk about ‘the hanging cord’ of the tampon user.

    Utterly sick.

    Prince Charles was also once mildly touched in this way, imagining himself as one, but at least that was in a heterosexual context.

  27. Pyrmonter
    #3130297, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:08 am

    Will the ABC be withdrawing its extensive past commentary on ‘predatory lending’?

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-13/westpac-asic-responsible-home-lending-case/11407742

  28. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3130300, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Boomers were an utterly depraved and useless generation.

    Compared to the whining, bleating rabble that followed, boomers are still the greatest generation.

  29. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3130301, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:10 am

    Is anyone else having difficulty scrolling up or down in the comment box, or is it just my computer?

  30. Leigh Lowe
    #3130302, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:11 am

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare

    #3130296, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:08 am

    This Janif man is clearly mentally ill and showing all the signs of a tampon fetish,

    First in line for the throne, I believe.

  31. Fisky
    #3130304, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:14 am

    “Libertarian” economics refuted yet again!

    Average salary in construction soars to £46,000 as UK loses EU workers

    Average wages in the construction industry have soared as the UK loses EU workers because of Brexit, according to a recruitment firm.

    Recruiters Randstrad said average pay in a sector survey had increased to £45,900 a year in 2018, a £3,600 rise in just 12 months.

  32. Infidel Tiger
    #3130306, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:19 am

    Compared to the whining, bleating rabble that followed, boomers are still the greatest generation.

    Boomers are the head lice on the giants of history.

  33. Pyrmonter
    #3130307, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:21 am

    @ Fisky

    And reducing the volume of work done by cheap labour in the UK benefits whom? GDP/capita is a useful measure of welfare all things being equal, but here, all things aren’t equal: they’ve squeezed out work that will now not be done.

  34. Infidel Tiger
    #3130309, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:23 am

    No. The work will be done properly and at a fair wage by British workers.

    No one is falling for the libertarian nonsense anymore. Go home to your drugs and pornography. You are fucking done here.

  35. Pyrmonter
    #3130312, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:27 am

    @ Fisky

    The UK tried this in the past – doing the same amount of work, but at higher prices: ‘prosperity all round’ the unions claimed … as the restricted growth and dynamism, the free working of labour markets, and introduced stagflation. The Brits went into the EEC to fix that – and doing so (as well as liberalising the economy, re-establishing sound money etc) – eventually did. They’re undoing the work of Thatcher and Joseph, Lawson and Brittan. It will end in tears as you populists of the Right combine with the populists of the Left to restrict the natural tendencies of people to truck and barter for their own gain.

  36. Tom
    #3130313, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:27 am

    Lizzie, reboot your computer regularly. Malfunction is modern software’s second name — especially with the Windows 10 virus.

  37. mem
    #3130315, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:29 am

    From the “we have grant money we need to spend” department and the website “Ethical Jobs” comes this new-age lamebrained job posting.

    JOB VACANCY: ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY OFFICER’ $100K + p.a

    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/08/12/monday-mirthiness-job-posting-climate-emergency-officer/

  38. cohenite
    #3130316, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:29 am

    Worth repeating:

    Pope praises climate teen Greta Thunberg’s activism

    • By TESS LIVINGSTONE
    • 4:46PM AUGUST 11, 2019
    • 149 COMMENTS
    Pope Francis has praised the work of pig-tailed Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, for raising the alarm about climate change.
    Ms Thunberg, 16, began the “Friday school strike’’ movement outside the Swedish parliament last year, demanding action to reduce greenhouse emissions. The movement, backed by environmental groups, quickly spread around the world.
    More recently, the teenager, who has taken a year off school, has expanded her focus to include “flight shaming’’ – a trend identified as a potential threat to the aviation industry and by Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce last week. “Flight shaming’’ involves activists targeting people who travel by air, claiming they are harming the environment.
    In an extensive interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa on Friday, the Pontiff said his greatest fears for the planet were “the disappearance of biodiversity, new lethal diseases’’ and “a drift and devastation of nature that can lead to the death of humanity”.
    He was more shocked, he said, by the story behind the so-called “Overshoot Day’’, last month. “On July 29th, we used up all the regenerative resources of 2019,’’ Francis said. “From July 30 we started to consume more resources than the planet can regenerate in a year. It’s very serious. It’s a global emergency.’’
    Such issues, he said, made the Church’s Amazonian Synod, to be held in Rome in October with a strong environmental theme, an “urgent synod’’.
    Francis said he was encouraged by “the movements of young ecologists, such as the one led by Greta Thunberg, ‘Fridays for future’.’’
    Ms Thunberg, who refuses to fly because of what she describes the “enormous climate impact of aviation’’ will cross the Atlantic later this month to participate in UN climate summits in the US and Chile.
    German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, who was sacked by Francis in 2017 as head of the church’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, is one of several cardinals who has strongly criticised the working document for the Amazonian Synod. Cardinal Mueller said the document proposes a “cosmovision” that is “pan-naturalistic” and “similar to Marxism.”
    He said the Church must “absolutely reject” expressions such as “ecological conversion” because “there is only conversion to the Lord.”

    Sample comments:

    Lindsay
    And it came to pass that a maiden from the north dwelt among the masses and exhorted them to repent for sins against the climate gods.
    And the high priest of popery was humbled and said “truly this maid is a daughter of the climate gods and I will wash her feet and take a selfie with her”.
    Liked 75

    Stewart
    What hypocrisy! The biggest underlying issue in the world is overpopulation driven to a huge degree by the Popes refusal to allow birth control.
    Then there is Vatican City, home of the most opulent environmentally unfriendly lifestyles in the world.
    Like 73

    Rodney
    There we have the new gospels. A 16 year old and a Pope, both world leading researchers and experts on Earth’s climate system. Please, deliver us from evil and stop giving these people airtime.
    Like 70

    Deborah
    Great comment Rodney.
    Like 14
    Amen.
    Like 6

    Arvid
    Deliver us from stupid will be fine.
    Like 6

    kevin
    Boy, did the Cardinals get it wrong when they picked this embarrassment as Pope.
    The guy must have kept a lot to himself on the way up the greasy pole.
    Liked 68

    MikeT (WA)
    He has proved to be a dud since his first day
    Liked 20

    Noel
    Any chance the flight-shaming will extend to all those celebrities who attended the recent climate-change conference in Sicily and travelled there on their private jets or diesel-guzzling yachts??
    Thought not. Flight-shaming is for the lower echelons who travel by commercial aircraft.
    Liked 68

    Chris
    When I was sixteen I would have loved a year off school with the whole world treating me as a celebrity.
    Lulu
    Liked 61

    Allan
    When I was 16, I realised that I knew a little bit but that there was a heck of a lot I didn’t know so from then on I’ve made a point of keeping my mouth shut until I understood what I was talking about. What’s your experience with climate change, Ms Thunberg and what’re your “solutions” to the “Problems”?
    Like 21

    Stephen
    Isn’t attending school compulsory in Sweden?
    Liked 14

    Peter
    Is the Pope a Catholic? Cardinal Gerhard Mueller can see through the Marxist Pope. He’s a Marxist using the Catholic Church for his ends. The Pope and Greta Thunberg make a great double act. Greta Thunberg’s proposal to eliminate carbon emissions by 2025 would destroy the global economy also known as capitalism altogether. Greta Thunberg’s real claim to fame is as the child mascot of a society that has become infantilised through its replacement of factual evidence by childlike fantasies of a purified world.
    Like 57

  39. Winston Smith
    #3130317, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:33 am

    If it bleeds, it leads.
    Thanks for that BoN.
    I thought today could only get worse until I read that one.
    So now I’m off to the range to sight in my rifles…

  40. Fisky
    #3130318, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:34 am

    The UK tried this in the past – doing the same amount of work, but at higher prices: ‘prosperity all round’ the unions claimed

    No, what happened in the past is that that labour force remained constant, but the unions restricted the number of eligible workers, creating unemployment. Now the UK is restricting the labour force as a whole and letting the market decide wages. What a wonderful free market policy, redistributing income from profits to wages.

    Libertarians are furious!

  41. Mater
    #3130320, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:35 am

    Should we tell them on the old thread, or keep this one to ourselves until mid-day?

    I was rostered on as the tethered goat on the previous abandoned thread. It’s Leigh Lowe’s turn to keep him occupied.

  42. feelthebern
    #3130322, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:36 am

    Considering that these airport protests were flagged days ago & considering how easy it is to restrict access to the airport, I wonder why the HK government allowed the airport protests to happen.

  43. Roger
    #3130323, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:36 am

    In an extensive interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa on Friday, the Pontiff said his greatest fears for the planet were “the disappearance of biodiversity, new lethal diseases’’ and “a drift and devastation of nature that can lead to the death of humanity”.

    I think the pope may be an atheist (he certainly wouldn’t be alone among the clergy on that score).

    He certainly talks like one.

  44. cohenite
    #3130325, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:37 am

    Men can now have periods.

    Biological Male ‘Jessica’ Yaniv Can’t Go Swimming Because ‘She’ Forgot ‘Her’ Tampons

    That this person is mentally disturbed is obvious but the real sickness is the acceptance of it’s sickness by media, which now runs the joint.

  45. Fisky
    #3130326, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:38 am

    Tory Remainers have been broken. They are finished. It’s only a matter of time before they are purged!

    Steven Swinford
    @Steven_Swinford

    Some senior Tory MPs resolutely opposed to no-deal are already privately admitting defeat:

    ‘Inside myself I’m saying I have lost, I have to admit it. It’s over. I don’t want to be part of it all [the rebel alliance]’

  46. feelthebern
    #3130327, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:38 am

    Are there tampon dispensers in the male bathrooms of parliament house?
    If not, why not?

  47. Infidel Tiger
    #3130329, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:39 am

    Pope Frank is infuriating.

    He gets the big issues right about homos and abortion and then goes on these flights of fancy about warm weather.

    He has been mostly sound.

  48. Fisky
    #3130330, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:39 am

    Considering that these airport protests were flagged days ago & considering how easy it is to restrict access to the airport, I wonder why the HK government allowed the airport protests to happen.

    I can’t wait to see which “libertarian” apologists will be running interference for Beijing after it tiananmens the HK protestors!

  49. feelthebern
    #3130333, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Re HK airport, it’s so easy to restrict access.
    So why did they allow it to proceed?
    Something stinks.
    It’s a trap.

  50. egg_
    #3130334, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:41 am

    If it bleeds, it leads.

    On the emasculated Left.

  51. notafan
    #3130336, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:42 am

    Kim and Steven Forrest, now 55, have been together since they were teenagers.

    I’m at a loss as to why he thinks he could retire at 55 with no savings, and a big credit card debt.

    I do love people who don’t care about money running up big credit card debts

    They clearly love buying stuff.

  52. notafan
    #3130337, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:43 am

    You are right IT
    Gullible naive assumes people are not lying or delusional

  53. feelthebern
    #3130340, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Fake pope frank is one of the worst people on the planet.

  54. rafiki redux
    #3130341, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:44 am

    The tampon post notes above is, on the face of it, just absurd. Is it possible that Jessica Yaniv is trolling? can we look forward to a book that that will reveal all the fun he is having gulling the likes of human rights bodies et al?

  55. feelthebern
    #3130343, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:46 am

    What does HK airport have that no where else in HK have?

  56. johanna
    #3130344, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:47 am

    Yeah, Lizzie, the solution to my software problems is always a retstart. It seems to work. I don’t have a lot of complaints about W10 when it is working (other than the confusing and pointless tile display you get when you click on the bottom left hand corner) but it does seem to need a restart every couple of days or it starts getting cranky. Clearing history doesn’t have the same effect.

    Oh, and happy birthday to me! Another year gone and no deeper in debt, in fact not in any debt.

    When I read those stories above of people who live for years right on the edge of disaster with credit cards and Hardly Normal debts and such, praying that nothing will ever go wrong, I despair. Whatever happened to ‘if you can’t afford it, don’t buy it.’ Whatever happened to ‘do not use credit just because someone offers it to you.’ If I had borrowed what I could have for my first house, I’d still be paying it off.

    That said, $5,000 is a ridiculously low threshhold for personal bankruptcy. I don’t know when it was set, but unlike fines, it clearly hasn’t been indexed.

  57. egg_
    #3130345, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:47 am

    If it bleeds, it leads.

    Pwong/KKK in the Senate.

  58. calli
    #3130346, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:48 am

    Youse rotters started the party without me!

    No worries. I’ve brought the snacks and the key to the grog cupboard.

  59. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3130349, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:50 am

    Fake pope frank is one of the worst people on the planet.

    Been wondering where he was. Obviously a holiday silence would explain why we have not been bombarded with his daily manifestos over recent times. Fear not; he is getting back into the swing of things.

  60. feelthebern
    #3130350, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:51 am

    HK airport is isolated geographically.
    It is easily cut off from entry (& exit points).
    There are more security cameras in the place than anywhere else in HK.
    There is a no fly zone so you can’t chopper over the place.
    They have emergency quarantine facilities for 50k people.

  61. cohenite
    #3130352, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:52 am

    rafiki redux

    #3130341, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:44 am

    The tampon post notes above is, on the face of it, just absurd. Is it possible that Jessica Yaniv is trolling? can we look forward to a book that that will reveal all the fun he is having gulling the likes of human rights bodies et al?

    Oh no, there is no limit to human stupidity and weirdness. This creature is only mid-way. There’s new heights to reach; I think I read recently about some creature whose top half is male and bottom half female; or vice-versa.

  62. feelthebern
    #3130354, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:53 am

    If I was looking to mass detain a lot of people in HK & cut off coverage & access to them, I could not think of a better place to do it than HK airport.
    It’s a trap.

  63. feelthebern
    #3130355, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:54 am

    Wasn’t that he/she Yaniv thing arrested last week?

  65. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3130358, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:56 am

    I think I read recently about some creature whose top half is male and bottom half female; or vice-versa.

    Sounds like a right b- a- l- l- s up.

  66. calli
    #3130359, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:57 am

    Many happy returns, Joh.

  67. Infidel Tiger
    #3130360, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:57 am

    I can’t wait to see which “libertarian” apologists will be running interference for Beijing after it tiananmens the HK protestors!

    It’s already happening.

    The econometric people are fucking monsters.

  68. JC
    #3130361, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:57 am

    Rafki

    You seem obsessed with tampons. What’s wrong?

  69. feelthebern
    #3130363, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:58 am

    Eddie Murphy is back.

  71. JC
    #3130365, posted on August 13, 2019 at 10:59 am

    Artie

    You belong to a generation who believe that an ugly dude walking around with a schlong is really a beautiful woman. Stop judging.

  72. Infidel Tiger
    #3130367, posted on August 13, 2019 at 11:01 am

    Artie

    You belong to a generation who believe that an ugly dude walking around with a schlong is really a beautiful woman. Stop judging.

    Sorry dude, I’m Generation X. The last normal people to walk the planet.

    We find all of you revolting.

  73. feelthebern
    #3130368, posted on August 13, 2019 at 11:07 am

    I fear for these protesters at HK airport.
    If they are mass incarcerated, there is literally nothing that can be done for them.

  75. Leigh Lowe
    #3130375, posted on August 13, 2019 at 11:21 am

    I was rostered on as the tethered goat on the previous abandoned thread. It’s Leigh Lowe’s turn to keep him occupied.

    Yeah, nah … umm … gag reflex playing up this morning.
    Plus sock drawer in disarray and needs immediate attention.

  76. feelthebern
    #3130377, posted on August 13, 2019 at 11:22 am

    You strike me as a sensible sock man LL.
    Not one of these dandies who wear fanciful, coloured, attention seeking socks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.