C.L. : Two Wongs don’t make a white at their ABC

Australian Liberal MP Gladys Liu’s links to secretive United Front Chinese influence arm.
Ties linking new Federal Liberal MP Gladys Liu to a secretive international influence arm of the Chinese Government have been uncovered by the ABC.
Ms Liu, who made history after becoming the first Chinese-Australian woman to gain a seat in the Lower House, was appointed honorary chairman of a Hong Kong-based organisation [World Trade United Foundation] that experts say is affiliated with China’s efforts to exert influence on foreign governments and expatriate Chinese …
China experts say WTUF is part of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front, which seeks to further the Party’s interests through a variety of organisations.
A large number of WTUF’s office-holders and honorary chairmen hold positions in government bodies and party organs that play a lead role in directing United Front’s activities.
Chinese observers have told the ABC this is a sure sign the foundation is approved by Beijing and the party, and a signature of many organisations involved in China’s United Front activities.
There has been growing concern in Australia about some organisations seen to be linked to United Front.
United Front is Beijing’s over-arching strategy to enhance its reputation and power by wielding influence on Chinese citizens as well as expatriates in countries such as Australia. At its highest level, it is backed by President Xi Jinping himself.
A week ago on the 7.30 Report, Laura Tingle conducted a predictably sycophantic interview with Paul Keating wherein he condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s suggestion that intermediate-range missiles could be placed in Australia as a US countermeasure to China’s sinister naval expansion in the Pacific. In May, Keating demanded Australia’s spy chiefs be sacked for disloyalty to China. Of course, Tingle forgot to inform her viewers that Keating is now an adviser to the China Development Bank – which means he works for Beijing.
See The secretive Chinese leviathan that bankrolls the world.
It’s the China Development Bank, a giant, non-transparent institution, wholly owned by the Chinese government, and weighty enough to have a profound influence on global geopolitics and business. This is the lender that bankrolls China’s foreign policy initiatives.
One way of bankrolling a foreign policy initiative would be to pay a former prime minister to agitate for the neutering of a country’s allies, the destabilisation of its bilateral relationships and the liquidation of its security officials. But apparently this has not been “uncovered by the ABC.”
https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/2019/04/daniel-andrews-hock-china/
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews will attend Chinese president Xi Jinping’s forum to promote its controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure program next week, as Australia’s relationship with Beijing comes under fresh scrutiny ahead of the federal election.
The visit by Mr Andrews and Australian business groups to China comes as tensions resurface in Australia’s relationship with China over a ban on Huawei’s 5G equipment and restrictions on Australia’s coal imports. China has complained about Australia’s ban to the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Bank of China faces a bout of public scrutiny after its emergence as the fifth largest lender to the Australian government sector behind the Big Four domestic banks.
Disclosures in APRA’s monthly banking statistics show that a government customer borrowed A$100 million from the state-owned Chinese bank in October last year.
It is rare for Australian governments or their agencies to borrow directly from state-owned foreign banks given the potential for such arrangements to create conflicts of interest for domestic governments.
Yeah, we sacked Keating, so he might take the hint that his special insights are neither required nor desired.
Honestly, why is that awful shrunken husk of a man still treated as if he has anything useful to say. Take away his repertoire of insulting (which does not actually advance an argument but might hope to derail one) and his adoring speech to his own Olympian moral stature, written by someone else, the Redfern Speech, and you have…a guy that beat John Hewson.
A loudmouthed brat in expensive suits.
Why didn’t the ABC mention Danny Andrews’ love-in with the Chinese? https://www.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/daniel-andrews-releases-details-of-belt-and-road-agreement-with-china-20181111-p50fed.html