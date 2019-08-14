C.L. : Two Wongs don’t make a white at their ABC

An excited ABC Online’s lead story this morning …

Australian Liberal MP Gladys Liu’s links to secretive United Front Chinese influence arm.

Ties linking new Federal Liberal MP Gladys Liu to a secretive international influence arm of the Chinese Government have been uncovered by the ABC.

Ms Liu, who made history after becoming the first Chinese-Australian woman to gain a seat in the Lower House, was appointed honorary chairman of a Hong Kong-based organisation [World Trade United Foundation] that experts say is affiliated with China’s efforts to exert influence on foreign governments and expatriate Chinese …

China experts say WTUF is part of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front, which seeks to further the Party’s interests through a variety of organisations.

A large number of WTUF’s office-holders and honorary chairmen hold positions in government bodies and party organs that play a lead role in directing United Front’s activities.

Chinese observers have told the ABC this is a sure sign the foundation is approved by Beijing and the party, and a signature of many organisations involved in China’s United Front activities.

There has been growing concern in Australia about some organisations seen to be linked to United Front.

United Front is Beijing’s over-arching strategy to enhance its reputation and power by wielding influence on Chinese citizens as well as expatriates in countries such as Australia. At its highest level, it is backed by President Xi Jinping himself.