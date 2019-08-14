Dueling narratives – a confrontation of alarmists

On one hand Andy Pitman the primary climate modeler in the nation trashes the claim that droughts are linked to climate change.

“…as far as the climate scientists know there is no link between climate change and drought.” “…there is no reason a priori why climate change should made the landscape more arid.“

On the other hand.

Prof Mark Howden, IPCC vice chair* and the director of the ANU Climate Change Institute, said Australia was already feeling the impacts of climate change, especially in summer, with recent repeated heatwaves. “Climate change is already impacting our land systems, our agriculture, forests and biodiversity,” he said. “Those impacts will increase significantly in the future.”

Dr Pitman still has some way to go to achieve credibity.

Pitman follows this with: “this may not be what you read in newspapers…” No, Sir. And the 64 billion dollar question (which isn’t asked) is – why not? And what are you doing about that? Does Andy Pitman keep trying to tell journalists the full and accurate story and they won’t print it? (Well, we know what that’s like.) Given his roles as Director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate System Science, and as a Lead Author for the IPCC, does it bother him when he sees his specialty misreported over and over again? Since the taxpayer funds him, isn’t there an obligation to correct the record?; to flick an email to the ABC journalists who keep saying climate change is linked to drought, or drop a five minute phone call to Peter Hannam of the Sydney Morning Herald who is still getting it wrong? He may even want to call his own researcher at the centre where he is a director. Andrew King advised Hannam on that last link which is filled with “human fingerprints” of “drought” and emerging “greenhouse signals”. The article even says — completely incorrectly –“Australia is among the regions of the world where the drying trend is clearest”.