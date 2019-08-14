New offshore wind threatens to double British power prices

Lets increase the supply of cheap renewable energy! What could go wrong?

Item 7 on the list.

A recently released report by Professor Gordon Hughes of Edinburgh University provides a stark warning of the implications for energy costs of this headlong flight from fossil fuels to renewables.

In it he explains that a number of large wind farms have contracts to supply power at extraordinarily low prices, ‘but the cost and performance data suggest that they will be unable to cover their costs’. From his detailed analysis of the latest wind farm data he calculates that we face a doubling of the electricity prices to finance the bail-out they’ll need.