Trump is living up to a long U.S. tradition

With the turmoil in Hong Kong, and now the apparent explosion of a Russian nuclear propulsion device, focusing attention on the threats Australia faces, there is a growing chorus of voices casting doubt on the stability and predictability of American foreign policy — and hence on the wisdom of continuing to rely so heavily on the alliance.
Liberty Quote
Trade unions, professional associations, industrial organisations, special interests of all kinds, from artistic to environmental, not only demand increased government expenditure but also oppose reductions that would limit their activities, power, influence, and incomes.— Arthur Seldon
Australia should spend more on front line defence at the expense of health, education and welfare?
Certainly at the expense of education and welfare. Convince me on health.