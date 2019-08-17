Liberty Quote
The people never give up their liberties but under some delusion.— Edmund Burke
-
-
Open Forum: August 17, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First. Claimed it!
I want to buy this green land.
But first I’ll have to kill one eskimo.
Evening late night readers
Via Damian Thompson … from Newsweek, January 2016:
Catholic Guilt? The Lying, Scheming Altar Boy Behind a Lurid Rape Case.
Buying Greenland is Trump’s legacy for a century.
Make it happen. Will be far more significant than Louisiana or Alaska.
Who owns Greenland? If it’s the Danes, you just turf them out.
https://warontherocks.com/2019/05/chinas-multifaceted-arctic-strategy/
Chinese investment constituted almost six percent of Iceland’s average gross domestic product for the five years covered by the CNA study. That investment has created economic dependence on the Chinese while giving China access to Iceland’s politicians, scientific facilities, geothermal energy expertise, and telecommunications infrastructure. Chinese investment accelerated following the 2008 global financial crisis, when Iceland was particularly vulnerable economically.
In 2011, Chinese businessman Huang Nubo tried to buy land in northeast Iceland for a golf resort, a dubious venture given Iceland’s climate. Indeed, my interviews with Icelandic officials revealed a worry that the real intent was to build a Chinese-controlled airfield or port. Iceland’s Interior Minister, Ogmundur Jonasson, was subject to tremendous political pressure to allow the deal, according to my interviews. The Icelandic economy needed an injection of capital, and everyone from the prime minister on down saw the real-estate deal as an easy win.
Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant, reached a deal with Icelandic mobile phone companies to test 5G technology in February 2019. Because of these investments, Iceland cannot blatantly disregard Chinese preferences without significant economic risk.
China has engaged in similar activities in Greenland. Greenland falls under Danish sovereign control. Its 57,000 residents are spread across a vast territory with poor infrastructure. Poverty and unemployment are much higher than in Denmark proper. Residents have few prospects to improve their living standards other than by selling rights to extract Greenland’s abundant rare earth minerals.
Chinese firms have invested heavily in Greenland, constituting almost 12 percent of Greenland’s average gross domestic product from 2012-17. Investments focused on mineral extraction, including rare earth minerals, iron, copper, and uranium. The persistent worry in Copenhagen, as Lene Espersen, Danish foreign minister in 2010-11, told me, is that Chinese investment could overwhelm Greenland’s economy and thousands of Chinese workers could change the local culture.
Of course, australias politicals handed the australian antarctic territory over to the chicoms for a banquet of dim sims and a new huwei phone.
top 10 will have to do.
An exclusive in the SMH:
‘My love for the game died inside of me’: Adam Goodes moves on.
He’s an adult, remember …