Open Forum: August 17, 2019

  1. Knuckle Dragger
    #3133494, posted on August 17, 2019 at 12:02 am

  2. C.L.
    #3133495, posted on August 17, 2019 at 12:02 am

    I want to buy this green land.

  3. C.L.
    #3133496, posted on August 17, 2019 at 12:03 am

    But first I’ll have to kill one eskimo.

  4. Rossini
    #3133497, posted on August 17, 2019 at 12:11 am

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #3133500, posted on August 17, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Buying Greenland is Trump’s legacy for a century.

    Make it happen. Will be far more significant than Louisiana or Alaska.

  7. JC
    #3133501, posted on August 17, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Who owns Greenland? If it’s the Danes, you just turf them out.

  8. John Constantine
    #3133502, posted on August 17, 2019 at 12:19 am

    https://warontherocks.com/2019/05/chinas-multifaceted-arctic-strategy/

    Chinese investment constituted almost six percent of Iceland’s average gross domestic product for the five years covered by the CNA study. That investment has created economic dependence on the Chinese while giving China access to Iceland’s politicians, scientific facilities, geothermal energy expertise, and telecommunications infrastructure. Chinese investment accelerated following the 2008 global financial crisis, when Iceland was particularly vulnerable economically.

    In 2011, Chinese businessman Huang Nubo tried to buy land in northeast Iceland for a golf resort, a dubious venture given Iceland’s climate. Indeed, my interviews with Icelandic officials revealed a worry that the real intent was to build a Chinese-controlled airfield or port. Iceland’s Interior Minister, Ogmundur Jonasson, was subject to tremendous political pressure to allow the deal, according to my interviews. The Icelandic economy needed an injection of capital, and everyone from the prime minister on down saw the real-estate deal as an easy win.

    Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant, reached a deal with Icelandic mobile phone companies to test 5G technology in February 2019. Because of these investments, Iceland cannot blatantly disregard Chinese preferences without significant economic risk.

    China has engaged in similar activities in Greenland. Greenland falls under Danish sovereign control. Its 57,000 residents are spread across a vast territory with poor infrastructure. Poverty and unemployment are much higher than in Denmark proper. Residents have few prospects to improve their living standards other than by selling rights to extract Greenland’s abundant rare earth minerals.

    Chinese firms have invested heavily in Greenland, constituting almost 12 percent of Greenland’s average gross domestic product from 2012-17. Investments focused on mineral extraction, including rare earth minerals, iron, copper, and uranium. The persistent worry in Copenhagen, as Lene Espersen, Danish foreign minister in 2010-11, told me, is that Chinese investment could overwhelm Greenland’s economy and thousands of Chinese workers could change the local culture.

    Of course, australias politicals handed the australian antarctic territory over to the chicoms for a banquet of dim sims and a new huwei phone.

  10. C.L.
    #3133504, posted on August 17, 2019 at 12:36 am

    An exclusive in the SMH:

    ‘My love for the game died inside of me’: Adam Goodes moves on.

    He’s an adult, remember …

    Adam Goodes has no desire to reconnect with the AFL and has dismissed the notion he’d become a code commissioner after he was booed into playing retirement, ground down by racial abuse.

    Enduring fault lines stem from Goodes’ sadness at how he came to detest football due to relentless crowd booing through 2014-2015 and a sense he was let down by the AFL’s hierarchy.

    The AFL issued a formal apology to Goodes in June, addressing its mishandling of the booing period that took a grave toll on the wellbeing of a player champion and 2014 Australian of the Year.

    Goodes has detailed the depths of his anguish for the first time in an interview for the Spectrum section of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, describing how he retired as an “emotional wreck”.

