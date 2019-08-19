Liberty Quote
Capitalism cannot work with slave labor. It was the agrarian, feudal South that maintained slavery. It was the industrial, capitalistic North that wiped it out—as capitalism wiped out slavery and serfdom in the whole civilized world of the nineteenth century.— Ayn Rand


Q&A Forum: August 19, 2019
The Indigenous Voice
A special look at the case for Constitutional Recognition and an Indigenous voice to parliament. Tony Jones is joined by Noel Pearson, Linda Burney, Julian Leeser, Jacinta Price and Patricia Turner.
The contestants:
Linda Burney, Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians
Julian Leeser, Co-Chair of Joint Select Committee on Constitutional Recognition
Jacinta Price, Director of Indigenous Program, CIS
Patricia Turner, CEO of National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation
Sally Scales, Uluru Statement Delegate
Going to be a rough night for Jacinta Price I think. Hope she schools the lot of them.
Can someone else run interruption Lotto tonight.
I have a meeting with the directors over Thursdays FWC hearing.
Oz industrial law is a fvkn joke
will update on the hearing and meeting tomorrow.
Sorry Troops, work comes first
I can do the Snowcone Questions Lotto if people are interested.
I’d go ten.
Might not be too many tonight.
May I have 19 if it’s on, please?