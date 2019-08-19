Q&A Forum: August 19, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, August 19, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
6 Responses to Q&A Forum: August 19, 2019

  1. egg_
    #3135487, posted on August 19, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    The Indigenous Voice
    A special look at the case for Constitutional Recognition and an Indigenous voice to parliament. Tony Jones is joined by Noel Pearson, Linda Burney, Julian Leeser, Jacinta Price and Patricia Turner.

  2. Beertruk
    #3135490, posted on August 19, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    The contestants:
    Linda Burney, Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians
    Julian Leeser, Co-Chair of Joint Select Committee on Constitutional Recognition
    Jacinta Price, Director of Indigenous Program, CIS
    Patricia Turner, CEO of National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation
    Sally Scales, Uluru Statement Delegate

    Going to be a rough night for Jacinta Price I think. Hope she schools the lot of them.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #3135491, posted on August 19, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Can someone else run interruption Lotto tonight.

    I have a meeting with the directors over Thursdays FWC hearing.

    Oz industrial law is a fvkn joke

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #3135493, posted on August 19, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    will update on the hearing and meeting tomorrow.

    Sorry Troops, work comes first

  5. roger
    #3135498, posted on August 19, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    I can do the Snowcone Questions Lotto if people are interested.
    I’d go ten.

  6. Vic in Prossy
    #3135500, posted on August 19, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Might not be too many tonight.
    May I have 19 if it’s on, please?

