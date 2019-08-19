Shut it down … this time, the CSIRO

Posted on 9:13 am, August 19, 2019 by Judith Sloan

Just how bad has the CSIRO become?  Once upon a time, it was involved in producing high quality applied research.  Those days are truly gone.  Just check out the Australian National Outlook 2019 document if you are in doubt.

But I received this zinger this morning from its media department – lots of communications graduates employed there, no doubt – and many groans emanated from our house.

But it’s science-based, according to the utter guff in the press release.  That’s right, a science-driven approach to tackle declining trust in corporations.  Oh please.

The one organisation that the public should no longer trust is the CSIRO itself.

Check it out.

Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, has developed and commercialised a new science-driven approach to tackle declining trust in corporations, enabling companies to better manage their social licence to operate, starting with mining and agriculture.

New business Voconiq  was launched to scale up CSIRO’s community insights service, formerly called Reflexivity. It captures real-time insights into community sentiment across time and locations, and aims to help industries and communities build greater trust and mutually-beneficial outcomes.

A social licence to operate continues to be a top business risk facing industry today, as highlighted in CSIRO’s recent Australian National Outlook 2019 report.

“Our social insights capability has grown strong market demand from customers including BHP, Rio Tinto and the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia, so we were able to spin out Voconiq, creating a new Australian company poised for international growth,” CSIRO Mineral Resources Director, Jonathan Law, said.

“This move means more businesses will be able to draw on CSIRO-developed science through Voconiq, who can grow their service to benefit more communities, the resources sector and any other industry where community trust is essential to their business.”

Voconiq already has operations underway across five countries and in key Australian mining regions, including the Pilbara, WA and the Hunter Valley, NSW. A new agreement with Newmont Goldcorp in the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, WA was implemented this month as the company continues to grow.

The Voconiq methodology involves community engagement, community surveys, data collection, analysis and reporting in a clear framework that companies can proactively respond to.

It is underpinned by more than a decade of CSIRO research that shows trust between companies and the communities they work alongside is a key factor influencing a social licence to operate. When companies lose community trust, conflict can occur equating to potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in delays or the complete abandonment of a project.

Voconiq CEO Kieren Moffat, a former CSIRO senior research scientist, said that their service is about moving companies from a transactional approach to working with communities in a long term and constructive way.

“Our service enables companies to systematically understand the complex sets of issues and concerns held by communities, while providing communities with a constructive way to have a voice and influence company decision-making,” Dr Moffat said.

In its first year, Voconiq will focus on delivering for its current portfolio of clients, including recently-secured contracts with Newmont Goldcorp, AgriFutures Australia and LiveCorp. It has longer term plans to expand further into the infrastructure, oil and gas industries and to provide its services to communities directly.

Voconiq will also build on previous national-scale research undertaken in CSIRO, including national attitudes to mining surveys for Australia, China and Chile, and most recently for Australian Eggs.

CSIRO continues to maintain a strong social science focus across a range of industries, including mining, tourism, the marine environment, energy and onshore gas, such as through the Gas Industry Social and Environmental Research Alliance.

The Voconiq team was supported by Australia’s national science and technology accelerator, ON, powered by CSIRO  .

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Shut it down … this time, the CSIRO

  1. Entropy
    #3134946, posted on August 19, 2019 at 9:19 am

    I hav been informed quite proudly that CSIRO is the world’s largest social science organisation. As in its social science areas are bigger than anywhere else in the world.

    I queried why that would be so, given the existence of ABARES and numerous other economics and social science agencies why CSIRO felt the needengage in social science* at all. There was a lot of spluttering.

    Anyway, it’s victory on wifi patents a few years ago has resulted in a culture that is large grant chasing and commercial above all, regardless of whether or not it should be in that field at all.

    * I have a theory that putting “social” in front of any word reverses the meaning of that word.

  2. Mother Lode
    #3134957, posted on August 19, 2019 at 9:29 am

    Social License was a term coined by Bob Brown to communicate his belief that companies that have broken no law nevertheless lack legitimacy and ought to be closed down.

    And now the CSIRO thinks they have discovered the ‘science’ behind it.

  3. a happy little debunker
    #3134962, posted on August 19, 2019 at 9:41 am

    Fix it.

    Get rid of the communications graduates and employ more scientists – you can even test how effective this approach is by measuring the reduction in communications officers vs the increases in actual scientists.

    Science cannot be that hard!

  4. stackja
    #3134975, posted on August 19, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Myxomatosis to control rabbits

    Renewed calls for the use of myxomatosis
    By 1949 the situation was desperate. The traditional methods of control were quite inadequate. New and radical measures were called for. Dame Jean MacNamara once more took up her advocacy of using myxomatosis campaigning vigorously in the Melbourne-published Stock and Land and the Herald.

    Dame Jean had been particularly provoked by an article which quoted Francis Ratcliffe, head of the newly formed CSIRO Wildlife Survey Section, as saying, Myxomatosis has failed because very close contact with rabbits is needed for its spread

    There seemed little scientific justification for further research. But the situation was serious and late in 1949 Ratcliffe decided that further trials should be made to test the practical advantages of the known limited capacity of myxomatosis to spread. Ratcliffe’s proposal had the enthusiastic support of the newly appointed Chairman of CSIRO, Ian Clunies Ross.

    The economic benefit
    In 1952-53, Australia’s wool and meat production jumped by $68 million as pastures recovered from the ravages of rabbits. In the two to three decades after that myxomatosis brought incalculable benefit to Australia. However, eventually the rabbits became genetically resistant to the myxoma virus as predicted by Ratcliffe and Fenner, and by 1995 had multiplied to an estimated 300 million. To combat these changes two additional insect vectors, the European rabbit flea and the arid-adapted Spanish flea, were introduced but with minimal impact, and the effectiveness of myxomatosis continued to fall.

    Calicivirus and ongoing research
    So again CSIRO scientists were asked to come up with a solution. Rabbit Calicivirus Disease (RCD) is a viral disease which affects only European rabbits. The virus probably originated from a less virulent form present in rabbit populations for many years. It was first reported in China in 1984 and soon after in other countries in Asia and Europe and in Mexico.

    These reports alerted scientists to a potentially new biological control for wild rabbits in Australia and New Zealand. The virus was taken into quarantine at the CSIRO Australian Animal Health Laboratory in Geelong for comprehensive testing over three years from June 1991.

    In March 1995, a quarantine station was set up on tiny Wardang Island off the coast of South Australia to test rabbit calicivirus, which had kept down rabbit populations in Europe. It was due for release in 1998, but, after only 6 months, it escaped from the island, most likely carried by insects. CSIRO has commented:

    There would have been a much bigger discussion phase about whether or not to release the virus and that was just left behind. But beyond that, the effects have been as good as we ever would have expected. In the arid zones we have had a remarkable reduction. The numbers of rabbits are down to ten or fifteen percent of their original numbers.

    And as the rabbits disappeared, the barren landscape flourished once again. The virus has since spread throughout most of Australia, mainly by natural spread. To date its impact has generally been greatest in the arid and semi-arid zone. Its effectiveness in wetter areas has been lower.

    Scientists are also aware that because myxomatosis was only effective for 15 to 20 years, rabbits could also become resistant to calicivirus. Thus the rabbit war is one that is likely to continue indefinitely.

  5. Tezza
    #3134978, posted on August 19, 2019 at 9:57 am

    The CSIRO could hardly have picked a more left-wing, ideologically loaded concept than this one. That it doesn’t know, or more likely doesn’t care, tells us how intellectually bankrupt it is.
    Next CSIRO projects: unconscious bias, followed by the mental deficiencies of ‘climate deniers’.

  6. Roger
    #3134979, posted on August 19, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, has developed and commercialised a new science-driven approach to tackle declining trust in corporations, enabling companies to better manage their social licence to operate, starting with mining and agriculture.

    Mining and agriculture…two sectors of the economy normal people have no problem with.

    Now, about those CSIRO predictions of sea level rise….

  7. Tim Neilson
    #3134980, posted on August 19, 2019 at 10:00 am

    while providing communities with a constructive way to have a voice and influence company decision-making

    Why the flying duck would any company want to subsidise anti-free enterprise grievance-mongering?

    It’s not like it’s in short supply. There’s even a $billion+ a year media behemoth largely devoted to it.

  8. Mother Lode
    #3134983, posted on August 19, 2019 at 10:09 am

    The CSIRO will truly come into its own when they develop a program that can predict the outcomes of elections.

    And it is not just a matter of timing – predicting the outcome before the actual results.

    It will also be able to predict the correct outcome in those cases when the voters get it wrong.

  9. Behind Enemy Lines
    #3134985, posted on August 19, 2019 at 10:10 am

    This happens because senior public servants want to pad their CVs with politically-correct resume’ fodder, for when ALP/Greens return to power. The solution is to slash the Senior Executive Service and regularly swap out the remaining ones. Their value-add runs close to zero, just another in-tray and out-tray between the people doing the work and the people using the product. Remember, one of the main arguments for the SES’ existence is to provide sooper-special strategic insight and leadership. But they’re almost universally crap at both of those things. Instead, they’re expert at long-term office politics. That’s what keeps causing otherwise worthwhile organisations to waste time and resources straying into the climate / aboriginal / diversity / social nonsense that’s entirely outside the government’s policy objectives.

    It happens because the LibNats are weak and frightened of being leaked against.

    They need to grow a collective pair. For example, after the government had sent the third agency head away to pursue her green / left agenda in the private sector, the rest of them would get the message. Public service productivity would head through the roof, at least until the socialists get a turn at the trough again.

    I am dead serious about this.

  10. jupes
    #3134986, posted on August 19, 2019 at 10:12 am

    Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, has developed and commercialised a new science-driven propaganda approach to tackle declining trust in corporations, enabling companies to better manage their social licence to operate, starting with mining and agriculture.

  11. mem
    #3134988, posted on August 19, 2019 at 10:15 am

    If I was running a business I wouldn’t let the CSIRO anywhere near my staff or customers. All they want to do is bleed you for information that they can take back and use and then compete with you . These money grubbers muscle in on any project where they smell a dollar. Trust in CSIRO = zero. Quality of work based on their climate capers and modelling=zero. Clean up your own backyard CSIRO.

  12. bemused
    #3134989, posted on August 19, 2019 at 10:16 am

    Where can one get one of these social licenses? Does it involve a Cert I, II, III or IV? Or does it require an MBA?

  13. miltonf
    #3134993, posted on August 19, 2019 at 10:22 am

    If I was running a business I wouldn’t let the CSIRO anywhere near my staff or customers.

    Too right! ABC, SBS, CSIRO – we’d be better off without. Once I thought the CSIRO was pretty good (eg National Standards) but, as someone said above, they pretty much discredited themselves by jumping on the glowbull warming band wagon. Same with BOM.

  14. mem
    #3134996, posted on August 19, 2019 at 10:25 am

    Where can one get one of these social licenses? Does it involve a Cert I, II, III or IV? Or does it require an MBA?

    Apply to Adam Bandt and the Greens whilst making a big donation. That should allow your company to continue unhindered for at least 12 months. If you don’t comply you will be blacklisted and a whole lot of university students and thugs dressed in funny outfits will turn up to cause you trouble.

  15. Slim Cognito
    #3134998, posted on August 19, 2019 at 10:26 am

    I stopped reading the press release when I got to the words “social licence”.

    One of the most stupid brain farts ever. The concept that someone, somewhere can object to what you are doing and therefore tarnish your operations with “illegitimacy” cannot be allowed to go unchallenged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.