Shut it down … this time, the CSIRO

Just how bad has the CSIRO become? Once upon a time, it was involved in producing high quality applied research. Those days are truly gone. Just check out the Australian National Outlook 2019 document if you are in doubt.
But I received this zinger this morning from its media department – lots of communications graduates employed there, no doubt – and many groans emanated from our house.
But it’s science-based, according to the utter guff in the press release. That’s right, a science-driven approach to tackle declining trust in corporations. Oh please.
The one organisation that the public should no longer trust is the CSIRO itself.
Check it out.
Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, has developed and commercialised a new science-driven approach to tackle declining trust in corporations, enabling companies to better manage their social licence to operate, starting with mining and agriculture.
New business Voconiq was launched to scale up CSIRO’s community insights service, formerly called Reflexivity. It captures real-time insights into community sentiment across time and locations, and aims to help industries and communities build greater trust and mutually-beneficial outcomes.
A social licence to operate continues to be a top business risk facing industry today, as highlighted in CSIRO’s recent Australian National Outlook 2019 report.
“Our social insights capability has grown strong market demand from customers including BHP, Rio Tinto and the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia, so we were able to spin out Voconiq, creating a new Australian company poised for international growth,” CSIRO Mineral Resources Director, Jonathan Law, said.
“This move means more businesses will be able to draw on CSIRO-developed science through Voconiq, who can grow their service to benefit more communities, the resources sector and any other industry where community trust is essential to their business.”
Voconiq already has operations underway across five countries and in key Australian mining regions, including the Pilbara, WA and the Hunter Valley, NSW. A new agreement with Newmont Goldcorp in the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, WA was implemented this month as the company continues to grow.
The Voconiq methodology involves community engagement, community surveys, data collection, analysis and reporting in a clear framework that companies can proactively respond to.
It is underpinned by more than a decade of CSIRO research that shows trust between companies and the communities they work alongside is a key factor influencing a social licence to operate. When companies lose community trust, conflict can occur equating to potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in delays or the complete abandonment of a project.
Voconiq CEO Kieren Moffat, a former CSIRO senior research scientist, said that their service is about moving companies from a transactional approach to working with communities in a long term and constructive way.
“Our service enables companies to systematically understand the complex sets of issues and concerns held by communities, while providing communities with a constructive way to have a voice and influence company decision-making,” Dr Moffat said.
In its first year, Voconiq will focus on delivering for its current portfolio of clients, including recently-secured contracts with Newmont Goldcorp, AgriFutures Australia and LiveCorp. It has longer term plans to expand further into the infrastructure, oil and gas industries and to provide its services to communities directly.
Voconiq will also build on previous national-scale research undertaken in CSIRO, including national attitudes to mining surveys for Australia, China and Chile, and most recently for Australian Eggs.
CSIRO continues to maintain a strong social science focus across a range of industries, including mining, tourism, the marine environment, energy and onshore gas, such as through the Gas Industry Social and Environmental Research Alliance.
The Voconiq team was supported by Australia’s national science and technology accelerator, ON, powered by CSIRO .
I hav been informed quite proudly that CSIRO is the world’s largest social science organisation. As in its social science areas are bigger than anywhere else in the world.
I queried why that would be so, given the existence of ABARES and numerous other economics and social science agencies why CSIRO felt the needengage in social science* at all. There was a lot of spluttering.
Anyway, it’s victory on wifi patents a few years ago has resulted in a culture that is large grant chasing and commercial above all, regardless of whether or not it should be in that field at all.
* I have a theory that putting “social” in front of any word reverses the meaning of that word.
Social License was a term coined by Bob Brown to communicate his belief that companies that have broken no law nevertheless lack legitimacy and ought to be closed down.
And now the CSIRO thinks they have discovered the ‘science’ behind it.
Fix it.
Get rid of the communications graduates and employ more scientists – you can even test how effective this approach is by measuring the reduction in communications officers vs the increases in actual scientists.
Science cannot be that hard!
Myxomatosis to control rabbits
The CSIRO could hardly have picked a more left-wing, ideologically loaded concept than this one. That it doesn’t know, or more likely doesn’t care, tells us how intellectually bankrupt it is.
Next CSIRO projects: unconscious bias, followed by the mental deficiencies of ‘climate deniers’.
Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, has developed and commercialised a new science-driven approach to tackle declining trust in corporations, enabling companies to better manage their social licence to operate, starting with mining and agriculture.
Mining and agriculture…two sectors of the economy normal people have no problem with.
Now, about those CSIRO predictions of sea level rise….
while providing communities with a constructive way to have a voice and influence company decision-making
Why the flying duck would any company want to subsidise anti-free enterprise grievance-mongering?
It’s not like it’s in short supply. There’s even a $billion+ a year media behemoth largely devoted to it.
The CSIRO will truly come into its own when they develop a program that can predict the outcomes of elections.
And it is not just a matter of timing – predicting the outcome before the actual results.
It will also be able to predict the correct outcome in those cases when the voters get it wrong.
This happens because senior public servants want to pad their CVs with politically-correct resume’ fodder, for when ALP/Greens return to power. The solution is to slash the Senior Executive Service and regularly swap out the remaining ones. Their value-add runs close to zero, just another in-tray and out-tray between the people doing the work and the people using the product. Remember, one of the main arguments for the SES’ existence is to provide sooper-special strategic insight and leadership. But they’re almost universally crap at both of those things. Instead, they’re expert at long-term office politics. That’s what keeps causing otherwise worthwhile organisations to waste time and resources straying into the climate / aboriginal / diversity / social nonsense that’s entirely outside the government’s policy objectives.
It happens because the LibNats are weak and frightened of being leaked against.
They need to grow a collective pair. For example, after the government had sent the third agency head away to pursue her green / left agenda in the private sector, the rest of them would get the message. Public service productivity would head through the roof, at least until the socialists get a turn at the trough again.
I am dead serious about this.
Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, has developed and commercialised a new
science-drivenpropaganda approach to tackle declining trust in corporations, enabling companies to better manage their social licence to operate, starting with mining and agriculture.
If I was running a business I wouldn’t let the CSIRO anywhere near my staff or customers. All they want to do is bleed you for information that they can take back and use and then compete with you . These money grubbers muscle in on any project where they smell a dollar. Trust in CSIRO = zero. Quality of work based on their climate capers and modelling=zero. Clean up your own backyard CSIRO.
Where can one get one of these social licenses? Does it involve a Cert I, II, III or IV? Or does it require an MBA?
If I was running a business I wouldn’t let the CSIRO anywhere near my staff or customers.
Too right! ABC, SBS, CSIRO – we’d be better off without. Once I thought the CSIRO was pretty good (eg National Standards) but, as someone said above, they pretty much discredited themselves by jumping on the glowbull warming band wagon. Same with BOM.
Apply to Adam Bandt and the Greens whilst making a big donation. That should allow your company to continue unhindered for at least 12 months. If you don’t comply you will be blacklisted and a whole lot of university students and thugs dressed in funny outfits will turn up to cause you trouble.
I stopped reading the press release when I got to the words “social licence”.
One of the most stupid brain farts ever. The concept that someone, somewhere can object to what you are doing and therefore tarnish your operations with “illegitimacy” cannot be allowed to go unchallenged.