Tuesday Forum: August 20, 2019

Posted on 9:00 am, August 20, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Tuesday Forum: August 20, 2019

  2. lotocoti
    #3135830, posted on August 20, 2019 at 9:04 am

    Let’s keep this to ourselves.

  4. stackja
    #3135832, posted on August 20, 2019 at 9:05 am

    AJ still on air. Hadley just started. Off switch.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3135833, posted on August 20, 2019 at 9:06 am

    Morning, all.

  6. stackja
    #3135834, posted on August 20, 2019 at 9:06 am

    otocoti
    #3135830, posted on August 20, 2019 at 9:04 am
    Let’s keep this to ourselves.

    Our eyes only!

  7. Roger
    #3135841, posted on August 20, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Government opting for the minimalist approach to religious freedom laws, it seems, ensuring the issue will need to be revisited.

  8. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3135842, posted on August 20, 2019 at 9:12 am

    Its like the January sales ,Mum ised to say “get in early ,you get the best”.
    Spent a sleepless night worrying about Greta the retarded kid ,all climateers are retarded ,she will fit in well . Its a worry innit?

  10. rickw
    #3135846, posted on August 20, 2019 at 9:15 am

    Government opting for the minimalist approach to religious freedom laws, it seems, ensuring the issue will need to be revisited.

    Revisited: More people put through a legal meat grinder.

  12. stackja
    #3135849, posted on August 20, 2019 at 9:17 am

    Roger
    #3135841, posted on August 20, 2019 at 9:09 am
    Government opting for the minimalist approach to religious freedom laws, it seems, ensuring the issue will need to be revisited.

    Leftists must be ‘consulted’!

  13. Tom
    #3135852, posted on August 20, 2019 at 9:24 am

    Not even top 10. Pathetic.

    Podiums are a distant pipedream nowadays. I used to be able to do it when I was a contender.
    .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.