Pell Discussion Forum: August 21, 2019

Posted on 8:30 am, August 21, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

Update: Appeal Rejected.

This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

47 Responses to Pell Discussion Forum: August 21, 2019

  1. teamv
    #3136741, posted on August 21, 2019 at 8:32 am

    Hopefully the appeal is successful but given the jurisdiction and the players involved, i fear the appeal will be rejected.

  2. woolfe
    #3136746, posted on August 21, 2019 at 8:35 am

    I’m not confident. When you look at the circumstances and evidence presented in the “trial” it is very sad to think like this.

  3. mh
    #3136748, posted on August 21, 2019 at 8:36 am

    Satanists will be praying for the appeal to be unsuccessful.

    So will Ray Hadley.

  4. struth
    #3136749, posted on August 21, 2019 at 8:37 am

    I’d be bloody surprised, given how far Australia has slid down the anti Christian , socialist slide, that he has any hope at all.
    Facts aren’t feelz.

  5. Top Ender
    #3136759, posted on August 21, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Magna Carta? What Magna Carta?

  6. incoherent rambler
    #3136760, posted on August 21, 2019 at 8:51 am

    I’d be surprised if there is a judge brave enough to challenge the ABC’s verdict.

  7. Big_Nambas
    #3136762, posted on August 21, 2019 at 8:54 am

    As an atheist I have no interest in Pell but as a citizen I have an interest in justice. If this appeal fails justice will not be served.

  8. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3136768, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:01 am

    As Ita noted, her delicate charges at the ABC are sensitive snowflakes. It should be valium all ’round this morning, just in case all those years of loathing, smear and lies are challenged by facts.

  9. Tim Neilson
    #3136775, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:13 am

    He won’t be acquitted.
    The Court announced several days ago that the decision was to be handed down today.
    I can’t believe that if the Court was going to quash the conviction that they’d leave him in prison for any longer just o arrange a showpiece.

  10. Johno
    #3136776, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:13 am

    The fact is Pell is innocent.

    The fact is he was found guilty.

    What the fact will be today is something I cannot predict.

  11. Mother Lode
    #3136779, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:16 am

    With the possibility of an appeal being lodged with the Federal Court, and given the laughable conviction the concomitant apprehension that it would be successful, Victorian judges will best serve their own interests by setting the conviction aside on the basis of technicality or abstruse reasoning that would all the stain to remain – so all the usual suspects can carry on pretending the Cardinal is really guilty but escaped justice by some trickery.

    Properly Victorian justice has revealed itself to be a joke already in the case of Lawyer X.

    When I was a kid I wondered why all the police shows in Australia seemed to come out of Victoria, until I realised that it was not because the justice system there was so good, but because it was so bad – people there craved reassurance that there was justice to be had.

    Same likely goes for the preponderance of police shows from LA and NYC.

  12. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3136783, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:16 am

    the old lgal adage “justice must be done and must be seen be done “, hopfull there are still judges who still respect the law and are not agitprop apointees . Love to see the alpbc reaction if he wins .
    Wonder what the chances of sueing the abc haters individually would be ? Love to see them selling their housesto pa legal fees ,now that would be nice , SJW !with no money

  13. lotocoti
    #3136784, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:17 am

    I guess we’ll discover how independent the judiciary are in the People’s Republic.

  15. calli
    #3136791, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Oh great.

    Seven talking head opines that if Pell is sent back to prison he can “no longer prey on unsuspecting youngsters”.

    They want him dead. In or out of prison.

  16. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3136792, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Mother Lode , finding a way out that leaves the lawtrade smelling better while making the it look as though the law has been done could well be the reason it has taken so long to resolve ,the judges dont want visits from setkas goons if they offend the Hunchback of Spring street ,their puppet.
    Socialist “justice “in the making.

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3136794, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:26 am

    Properly Victorian justice has revealed itself to be a joke already in the case of Lawyer X.

    The words “Victorian” and “justice” are a contradiction in terms.

  18. pete m
    #3136795, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:29 am

    i was going to avoid this live circus and check outcome later, but decided my respect for Pell meant I needed to stand with him in some way

  19. stackja
    #3136796, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:29 am

    Will the stream break?

  20. pete m
    #3136797, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:29 am

    live broadcast suffering …

  22. pete m
    #3136799, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:31 am

    I think they just set up the delay telecast – 1 minute behind

  23. pete m
    #3136800, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:33 am

    they don’t look happy!

  24. Infidel Tiger
    #3136801, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:33 am

    What time is the hanging?

  26. cuckoo
    #3136803, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:34 am

    so all the usual suspects can carry on pretending the Cardinal is really guilty but escaped justice by some trickery.

    They will, regardless of what happens today.

  27. incoherent rambler
    #3136804, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:35 am

    What time is the hanging?

    Depends on how long the stoning, drawing and quartering takes.

  28. Mother Lode
    #3136805, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:35 am

    The Court announced several days ago that the decision was to be handed down today.
    I can’t believe that if the Court was going to quash the conviction that they’d leave him in prison for any longer just o arrange a showpiece.

    Actually, I have no problem believing that at all. The judiciary wraps itself in, and looks admiringly in the mirror at, the pomp and circumstance of glorious law.

    They would not bat an eyelid at leaving someone rotting while they were getting their manicure done, their coiffure sculpted, their butt cheeks scraped by organic Icelandic pumice, the scrotums depilated, and the long ribbon of kelp that enters their mouth delicately drawn through and out their arses by sweetly cooing Tiebtan maidens – thus cleansing them of toxins, backed up beef bolus and months of jism that has furred their intestinal pipes.

    Getting rid of the old aristocracy did just meant that the next level below moved up to fill the privileged, self-serving, arrogant, pampered, entitled, soulless space they vacated.

    But without the style.

  29. pete m
    #3136806, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:35 am

    leave granted ground 1 only and appeal is dismissed

  33. Leigh Lowe
    #3136811, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:36 am

    so all the usual suspects can carry on pretending the Cardinal is really guilty but escaped justice by some trickery.

    They will, regardless of what happens today.

    If the conviction is overturned, words of the day will be “problematic” and “troubling”.
    Prepare for a newly discovered respect in the jury system, which we wanted thrown out for trials of Muesli terrorists, because racism.

  34. pete m
    #3136812, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:37 am

    raging – complete tossers

  35. pete m
    #3136815, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:38 am

    summary is a political summary – totally out of court’s remit

  36. pete m
    #3136816, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:38 am

    this will got to High Court no doubt

    still shocked

  37. stackja
    #3136817, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:38 am

    Lady talking about fiction. I won’t listen anymore.

  38. vlad
    #3136818, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:39 am

    The arraignment point has to go to the HCA now.

  40. incoherent rambler
    #3136821, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:40 am

    this will got to High Court no doubt

    In the fullness of time.

    I’m sure they can schedule something in the next decade.

  41. vlad
    #3136822, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:40 am

    Weinberg J has to have been the minority.

  42. Infidel Tiger
    #3136823, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:40 am

    We knew this was coming.

    Appalling corruption.

  43. JC
    #3136824, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:41 am

    Weinberg dissented. He’s world expert on evidence theory.

  44. pete m
    #3136826, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:41 am

    guy on the right was the dissenter – not sure that is weinberg

  45. stackja
    #3136827, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:41 am

    Victoria hoping for an early demise?

  46. Infidel Tiger
    #3136828, posted on August 21, 2019 at 9:42 am

    this will got to High Court no doubt

    still shocked

    No. Pell has already confirmed he will appeal no further.

    He’ll wait for God now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.