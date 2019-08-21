Pell Discussion Forum: August 21, 2019

Update: Appeal Rejected.
There is no such thing as prices outside the market. Prices cannot be constructed synthetically, as it were.— Ludwig von Mises
Hopefully the appeal is successful but given the jurisdiction and the players involved, i fear the appeal will be rejected.
I’m not confident. When you look at the circumstances and evidence presented in the “trial” it is very sad to think like this.
Satanists will be praying for the appeal to be unsuccessful.
So will Ray Hadley.
I’d be bloody surprised, given how far Australia has slid down the anti Christian , socialist slide, that he has any hope at all.
Facts aren’t feelz.
Magna Carta? What Magna Carta?
I’d be surprised if there is a judge brave enough to challenge the ABC’s verdict.
As an atheist I have no interest in Pell but as a citizen I have an interest in justice. If this appeal fails justice will not be served.
As Ita noted, her delicate charges at the ABC are sensitive snowflakes. It should be valium all ’round this morning, just in case all those years of loathing, smear and lies are challenged by facts.
He won’t be acquitted.
The Court announced several days ago that the decision was to be handed down today.
I can’t believe that if the Court was going to quash the conviction that they’d leave him in prison for any longer just o arrange a showpiece.
The fact is Pell is innocent.
The fact is he was found guilty.
What the fact will be today is something I cannot predict.
With the possibility of an appeal being lodged with the Federal Court, and given the laughable conviction the concomitant apprehension that it would be successful, Victorian judges will best serve their own interests by setting the conviction aside on the basis of technicality or abstruse reasoning that would all the stain to remain – so all the usual suspects can carry on pretending the Cardinal is really guilty but escaped justice by some trickery.
Properly Victorian justice has revealed itself to be a joke already in the case of Lawyer X.
When I was a kid I wondered why all the police shows in Australia seemed to come out of Victoria, until I realised that it was not because the justice system there was so good, but because it was so bad – people there craved reassurance that there was justice to be had.
Same likely goes for the preponderance of police shows from LA and NYC.
the old lgal adage “justice must be done and must be seen be done “, hopfull there are still judges who still respect the law and are not agitprop apointees . Love to see the alpbc reaction if he wins .
Wonder what the chances of sueing the abc haters individually would be ? Love to see them selling their housesto pa legal fees ,now that would be nice , SJW !with no money
I guess we’ll discover how independent the judiciary are in the People’s Republic.
Oh great.
Seven talking head opines that if Pell is sent back to prison he can “no longer prey on unsuspecting youngsters”.
They want him dead. In or out of prison.
Mother Lode , finding a way out that leaves the lawtrade smelling better while making the it look as though the law has been done could well be the reason it has taken so long to resolve ,the judges dont want visits from setkas goons if they offend the Hunchback of Spring street ,their puppet.
Socialist “justice “in the making.
The words “Victorian” and “justice” are a contradiction in terms.
i was going to avoid this live circus and check outcome later, but decided my respect for Pell meant I needed to stand with him in some way
Will the stream break?
live broadcast suffering …
run faster hamsters!!
I think they just set up the delay telecast – 1 minute behind
they don’t look happy!
What time is the hanging?
They??
They will, regardless of what happens today.
Depends on how long the stoning, drawing and quartering takes.
Actually, I have no problem believing that at all. The judiciary wraps itself in, and looks admiringly in the mirror at, the pomp and circumstance of glorious law.
They would not bat an eyelid at leaving someone rotting while they were getting their manicure done, their coiffure sculpted, their butt cheeks scraped by organic Icelandic pumice, the scrotums depilated, and the long ribbon of kelp that enters their mouth delicately drawn through and out their arses by sweetly cooing Tiebtan maidens – thus cleansing them of toxins, backed up beef bolus and months of jism that has furred their intestinal pipes.
Getting rid of the old aristocracy did just meant that the next level below moved up to fill the privileged, self-serving, arrogant, pampered, entitled, soulless space they vacated.
But without the style.
leave granted ground 1 only and appeal is dismissed
UNFUCKING BELIEVEABLE
Appeal dismissed!
2-1 DECISION
If the conviction is overturned, words of the day will be “problematic” and “troubling”.
Prepare for a newly discovered respect in the jury system, which we wanted thrown out for trials of Muesli terrorists, because racism.
raging – complete tossers
summary is a political summary – totally out of court’s remit
this will got to High Court no doubt
still shocked
Lady talking about fiction. I won’t listen anymore.
The arraignment point has to go to the HCA now.
Stream off again!
In the fullness of time.
I’m sure they can schedule something in the next decade.
Weinberg J has to have been the minority.
We knew this was coming.
Appalling corruption.
Weinberg dissented. He’s world expert on evidence theory.
guy on the right was the dissenter – not sure that is weinberg
Victoria hoping for an early demise?
No. Pell has already confirmed he will appeal no further.
He’ll wait for God now.
fucked