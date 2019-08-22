Roundup August 22

A conversation with Roger Hallam, co-founder of Extinction Rebellion. h/t hz housewife. Scary nonsense, grit teeth and pour a strong drink. No disagreement on the science! Impending mass starvation! Someone tell him about Paul Ehrlich and The Population Bomb in the 1970s. No third option.

Jennifer Marohassy on the Reef. Brought to us from the IPA video unit (now everyone is doing it!). Too long for busy Cats but a great resource for people who want to get on top of the science.

In her presentation, Jennifer dispels some of the myths surrounding climate change and its effect on the Great Barrier Reef. In particular, she highlights that the growth of coral in the reef has been historically constrained by falling sea levels. This continues to be the case today, despite widespread reports of sea level rises caused by climate change. As Jennifer explains, the levels fell some 30 centimetres during the recent super El Nino event of 2015-16. Sea level falls of this nature are the likely cause of the bleaching of the top 30 centimetres of coral on the exposed reef flat. Of course, Jennifer’s presentation is highly relevant to both our ongoing program of climate change research, as well as the case of Dr Peter Ridd. As you are aware, Peter’s troubles with James Cook University were caused largely by his challenge to the orthodoxy that climate change was ‘killing’ the Great Barrier Reef.

And there is more on her Website

Another very long and impressive presentation from Dr Willie Soon to the Independent Institute in the US. Again it is mostly for afficionados who want to be up with the latest from one of the masters. There is some particularly important stuff on the importance of hydrology and water vapour (most more so than CO2) and you can get that by skipping to about 45 minutes.

Self-serving and misleading rubbish from a Wind and Sun loonie. Don’t talk about the war on coal-fired power and energy security. Just give more money and more power to the people who are destroying the system. Several important pieces from Jo Nova. Tesla in trouble due to Walmart warehouses catching fire! And other things! ESPECIALLY BLUE SCOPE TAKE A BILLION DOLLARS TO SPEND IN THE US! Because our power costs too much! Fancy that! The deindustrialization plan is working!

Support the Australian Taxpayers Alliance push for Nuclear Power in Australia. And why we don’t have it now: The story of the international movement to oppose nuclear power and how it worked in Australia. Hint. Blame the Teachers Federation! Oh, and the international communist movement.

ARTS AND MUSIC. Fascinating mechanical music instrument!