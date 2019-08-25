“Mann-made” global warming shown to be a fraud

I remember meeting Tim Ball because it was on the day that Donald Trump was elected and so it was a double pleasure to have shared the moment with him. And now he has won his libel lawsuit against Michael Mann, the inventor of the “hockey stick”, who sued Tim because he described Mann’s science as fraudulent. Let me fill in more of the details via Powerline: MICHAEL MANN REFUSES TO PRODUCE DATA, LOSES CASE.

Some years ago, Dr. Tim Ball wrote that climate scientist Michael Mann “belongs in the state pen, not Penn State.” At issue was Mann’s famous “hockey stick” graph that purported to show a sudden and unprecedented 20th century warming trend. The hockey stick featured prominently in the IPCC’s Third Assessment Report (2001), but has since been shown to be wrong. The question, in my view, is whether it was an innocent mistake or deliberate fraud on Mann’s part. (Mann, I believe, continues to assert the accuracy of his debunked graph.) Mann sued Ball for libel in 2011. Principia Scientific now reports that the court in British Columbia has dismissed Mann’s lawsuit with prejudice, and assessed costs against him. What happened was that Dr. Ball asserted a truth defense. He argued that the hockey stick was a deliberate fraud, something that could be proved if one had access to the data and calculations, in particular the R2 regression analysis, underlying it. Mann refused to produce these documents. He was ordered to produce them by the court and given a deadline. He still refused to produce them, so the court dismissed his case.

Beyond even that, with Tim Ball, Mark Steyn, who has also been sued by Mann, and myself all Canadians by birth, it is an indefensible case of cultural appropriation for Michael Mann to have used the hockey stick for his imagery.