C.L. : Judges found him to be a compelling witness

An accused paedophile has been used as an expert by the Family Court in custody disputes that involve allegations of child sexual abuse.

The psychologist, who has since been charged with sexually abusing three children, was appointed by the Family Court to make custody recommendations in cases where one parent had accused the other of sexual abuse.

One of Australia’s foremost family law experts said it could open the way for custody rulings involving the expert to be overturned…

The psychologist remains on bail and the matter has been adjourned to October.

The psychologist cannot be identified for legal reasons.

  1. stackja
    #3141076, posted on August 26, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Legal reasons? I am shocked.

  3. De Fred Lenin
    #3141091, posted on August 26, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    The perils of expert witnesses ,a common occurence I should think . Like having hockey manne as your climate expert .

