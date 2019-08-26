An accused paedophile has been used as an expert by the Family Court in custody disputes that involve allegations of child sexual abuse.
The psychologist, who has since been charged with sexually abusing three children, was appointed by the Family Court to make custody recommendations in cases where one parent had accused the other of sexual abuse.
One of Australia’s foremost family law experts said it could open the way for custody rulings involving the expert to be overturned…
The psychologist remains on bail and the matter has been adjourned to October.
The psychologist cannot be identified for legal reasons.
Liberty Quote
An armed society is a polite society.— Robert A. Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- De Fred Lenin on C.L. : Judges found him to be a compelling witness
- rickw on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- rickw on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- Des Deskperson on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- struth on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- johanna on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- Dr Fred Lenin on If you want to know how socialists think read Graham Richardson
- notafan on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- Top Ender on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- JC on C.L. : Judges found him to be a compelling witness
- rickw on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- Some History on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- Bela Bartok on If you want to know how socialists think read Graham Richardson
- stackja on C.L. : Judges found him to be a compelling witness
- Chris M on If you want to know how socialists think read Graham Richardson
- stackja on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- struth on If you want to know how socialists think read Graham Richardson
- Not Uh oh on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- Karabar on If you want to know how socialists think read Graham Richardson
- Karabar on If you want to know how socialists think read Graham Richardson
- rickw on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- johanna on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- stackja on If you want to know how socialists think read Graham Richardson
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- Sunni Bakchat on Leaving it to the market plus the rule of law
- Bruce of Newcastle on If you want to know how socialists think read Graham Richardson
- Some History on Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- Ellen of Tasmania on If you want to know how socialists think read Graham Richardson
-
Recent Posts
- C.L. : Judges found him to be a compelling witness
- If you want to know how socialists think read Graham Richardson
- Is it possible?
- Leaving it to the market plus the rule of law
- “Mann-made” global warming shown to be a fraud
- News from Tolga and Jo Nova on fire. Update, a new paper from Judy Curry. And why CO2 is not the climate control knob
- Open Forum: August 24, 2019
- David Leyonhjelm. Taking offence is not a matter for the law
- Well Gonski Me
- Post hoc ergo propter hoc
- Roundup August 22
- C.L. : No country for old Catholics
- Idlers and good-for-nothings
- Chinese influence in universities
- Pell Discussion Forum: August 21, 2019
- Tuesday Forum: August 20, 2019
- Q&A Forum: August 19, 2019
- Shut it down … this time, the CSIRO
- This land is my land, this land is Greenland
- Terry Barnes: Reduce smoking rates to 10 per cent by 2025? Legalise nicotine vaping.
- Why doesn’t the left prefer the truth to outright falsehood since the lies will create major harm in all our lives, even their own?
- Open Forum: August 17, 2019
- Remember the choke point. How sustainable is renewable energy?
- If they can bring on a recession to sink Donald Trump they will
- Trump is living up to a long U.S. tradition
- Federation Fail and Constitutional Reform
- New offshore wind threatens to double British power prices
- C.L. : Two Wongs don’t make a white at their ABC
- Libertarian narratives from the Australian Taxpayers Alliance
- Dueling narratives – a confrontation of alarmists
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Legal reasons? I am shocked.
Wow, just wow.
The perils of expert witnesses ,a common occurence I should think . Like having hockey manne as your climate expert .