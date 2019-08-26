Q&A Forum: August 26, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, August 26, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
109 Responses to Q&A Forum: August 26, 2019

  2. Vic in Prossy
    #3141305, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    May I have 26 please, Carpe?

  3. stackja
    #3141306, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Q&A High School Special
    Coming up: Monday, 26 August 2019

    Gladys Berejiklian, NSW Premier

    Kristina Keneally, Senator for NSW

    William Gillett, Loxton, SA

    Aurora Matchett, Miranda, NSW

    Willoughby Duff, Booragoon, WA

    Varsha Yajman, Asquith, NSW

  5. stackja
    #3141310, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    On the Panel

    Gladys Berejiklian
    NSW Premier

    Gladys Berejiklian is the Premier of New South Wales.

    Kristina Keneally
    Senator for NSW

    Kristina Keneally is a Labor Senator for New South Wales and a former NSW Premier.

    William Gillett
    Loxton, SA

    William Gillett is a Year 11 student at Loxton High School in South Australia.

    Aurora Matchett
    Miranda, NSW

    Aurora Matchett is a Year 11 student at St Patrick’s College in the Sutherland Shire of Sydney.

    Willoughby Duff
    Booragoon, WA

    Will Duff is a year 11 student at Kennedy Baptist College in Perth.

    Varsha Yajman
    Asquith, NSW

    Varsha Yajman is a Year 12 student at Gosford High School.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141312, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    Konbanwa

    Lets Party

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141316, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    So we have rightish
    Left
    Left
    Left NDIS
    Left Da Klimate
    Left Aboriginal

    FMD

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141325, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:20 pm

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3141328, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    24, Carpe, if you please.

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141332, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    For tonights Beveridge i will be having a frothy Sol Brew and cheese doodles as a snack.

    I hate offshore work sometimes

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141334, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:23 pm

  15. Ironbark
    #3141342, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Make my day Carpe

    .44

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141345, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:26 pm

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141347, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Make my day Carpe

    Those arseless chaps won’t win themselves

    Good luck.

  18. BrettW
    #3141350, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    So 4/6 are from NSW and no Qld or VIC representation.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141355, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    So 4/6 are from NSW and no Qld or VIC representation.

    Feel the diversity

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141356, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:32 pm

  22. Megan
    #3141359, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    I’m still waiting for last week’s big prize so ably awarded to me by small r roger, who stepped up to the plate for Carpe. In the interim, I’ll take 33 this week, please Carpe. The whole concept and line up of this episode leaves me cold. Good luck Cat team. You’re going to need it.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141361, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Ok Troops it time for the school special

    So dress like Angus Young and;

    lllleeetttssssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrruuuummmbbbllleeee

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141362, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:35 pm

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141363, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    KKK comes out early flirting with the kiddies in the intro

    Predator

  26. the not very bright Marcus
    #3141365, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    My tip is… no interruptions… Snowcone runs a tight classroom

  27. The BigBlueCat
    #3141366, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    The kids are on tonight … oh, and there’s some students too!

  28. The BigBlueCat
    #3141368, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    10 please Carpe

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141369, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Skool Strike for da Klimate forst up

    FMD

    Shut up you stupid bint.

  30. egg_
    #3141370, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Glad Be’jigglin’ here to raise her profile post the abortion abortion?

  31. The BigBlueCat
    #3141371, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Oh no! Climate Change!!!

  32. egg_
    #3141374, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Young Vag straight out of the blocks with the Green Nude Eel.

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141375, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Klimate Kiddie goes off tap early

    Never go full retard blossom.

  34. Some History
    #3141376, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Greta™ in different guises

  35. John Constantine
    #3141377, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    I should watch this, because it is just so important to see our future unfold and learn the peace of surrendering personal opinion for the warm comfort of the consensus groupthink.

    Just gotta finish building that bunker system in the backyard first.

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141378, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Young buck is doing well

    I will temper my judgement on him.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141381, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Just gotta finish building that bunker system in the backyard first.

    You’re gonna need a bigger bunker.

  38. egg_
    #3141382, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    It’s a climate vag nite.

  39. The BigBlueCat
    #3141383, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    “a decade of climate wars” ??? What????

  40. Some History
    #3141384, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Crap emissions are rising.

  41. egg_
    #3141385, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Climate justice for vags now!

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141388, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    KKK hates the climate wars

    Shrieking Harpy

    HARPY HARPY

  43. The BigBlueCat
    #3141389, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    When KK speaks, the BS meter goes off the scale!

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141390, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Can someone shut that American Bint up

  45. egg_
    #3141391, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    it is just so important to see our future unfold and learn the peace of surrendering personal opinion for the warm comfort of the consensus groupthink.

    That Michael Mann crunt has a lot to answer for.

  46. the not very bright Marcus
    #3141392, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    What !!! Coal is into the future ?

  48. Megan
    #3141394, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Can someone shut that American Bint up

    Have been pleading for this for years.

  49. Some History
    #3141395, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Gladys Berijklsbnncgsagian

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141399, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Farm boy does ok

    Not great at articulating his point

    But ok

  51. Some History
    #3141400, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Will Gillett is heading for “re-education”.

  52. egg_
    #3141401, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    School climate disruption!

  53. The BigBlueCat
    #3141402, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Gladys never shuts up, does she?

  54. Some History
    #3141403, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Gladys Berijklsbnncgsagian wants The Children™ to tell government what to do.

  55. Beertruk
    #3141404, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Tony…encouraging the kiddies to skip school?

  56. egg_
    #3141405, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    The penny has yet to drop for young Vag.

  57. Some History
    #3141406, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Varsha is going to blow a rage gasket.

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141408, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Klimate Kiddie is a shill

    And Greta Thundabutt gets a gig

  59. Some History
    #3141410, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Village of the Damned II

  60. Cpt Seahawks
    #3141411, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    The Greta puppet show.

  61. Beertruk
    #3141412, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Greta…the 16 year old that looks like a 12 year old.

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141415, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Spanker doesn’t like Andrew Bolt

    Quelle suprise

  64. Some History
    #3141419, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Encouraged to engage in mass debating.

  65. egg_
    #3141421, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Bolta – poo poo yucky yucky!

  66. The BigBlueCat
    #3141422, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    By definition, isn’t Greta relatively uneducated on climate and other issues? She’s a child!

  67. The BigBlueCat
    #3141423, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Why is the sub-continental one shouting at us?

  69. Some History
    #3141426, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Varsha: heart Greta™

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141427, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Why is the sub-continental one shouting at us?

    She is a douchenozzle

  71. egg_
    #3141428, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Bolta’s was the #10 blog site globally – young Vag has the sense to realise he has a platform/following.

  72. Some History
    #3141430, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Why is the sub-continental one shouting at us?

    PARDON?

  74. Some History
    #3141433, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Gladys Berijklsbnncgsagian back

  75. egg_
    #3141434, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Why is the sub-continental one shouting at us?

    Cry bullying is their standard M.O.

  76. The BigBlueCat
    #3141435, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    This is “The Midwich Cuckoos” show ….

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141437, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Back to KKK, still a dickhead

    When i see her i think of Aqua singing ‘Barbie Girl’

  79. The BigBlueCat
    #3141442, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Young feminist being told to calm down (not in so many words) ….

  80. The BigBlueCat
    #3141444, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Carpe … why, oh why, did you post Barbie Girl??? You’re a cruel man ….

  81. thefrollickingmole
    #3141445, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Im late, 35 please??

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141446, posted on August 26, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Young feminist being told to calm down (not in so many words) ….

    That or have a double shot of rum

  84. Beertruk
    #3141451, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Concerned girl feminist wants to decriminals abortion. Makes the climate change alarmisim redundant if you are for state spnsored killing.

  85. Cpt Seahawks
    #3141455, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Save the reef, kill the babies!

  86. The BigBlueCat
    #3141456, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Shouty shouty is incoherent …

  87. Some History
    #3141460, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    KK is a strong Catholic. What???

  88. Cpt Seahawks
    #3141462, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    What if the baby was Greta?

  89. egg_
    #3141464, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    @anthonyqld
    A foetus is not a person.
    Why can’t people understand that in 2019?

    FTFY tard.

  90. John Constantine
    #3141466, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    If you shout loudest and with the most rage you win.

    Worked for gillard.

    Nobody look at their watch or it will get ugly.

  92. Robber Baron
    #3141470, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    I’m watching “Stir Crazy” on Fox Classics. It’s way mire informative about our climate future than anything on ABC.

    Humanity survives.

  93. Beertruk
    #3141471, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Makes the whole climate global warming alarmism redundant. No point in it if they want to use abortions as birth control.

  94. John Constantine
    #3141472, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    have a double shot of rum

    Don’t mind if I do.

  95. Cpt Seahawks
    #3141473, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Thanks for the corrected spelling for that Twitter twat, egg…

  96. Some History
    #3141474, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Varsha: There’s an Abortion Emergency. School strike for abortion.

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141475, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    I would appreciate it if someone would describe to them what a suction abortion looks like then describe what a 24 week abortion looks like.

  98. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141477, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Onto music festivals

    We deserve the SMOD

  99. The BigBlueCat
    #3141478, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Gladys keeping the community safe … not if you’re a fetus, huh!

  100. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3141480, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    And Greta Thundabutt gets a gig

    Pol Tot – proof that “children should be seen and NOT heard.”

  101. The BigBlueCat
    #3141481, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Message to festival goers … don’t take the drugs! Simple!

  102. egg_
    #3141483, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    It’s a busy life for an activist:
    Climate Crisis. Check
    Abortion Emergency. Check

  103. Some History
    #3141486, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    We’re not strip searching for drugs. We’re searching for alligators.

  104. Beertruk
    #3141487, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    It’s a busy life for an activist:
    Climate Crisis. Check
    Abortion Emergency. Check

    Should put that on the Spacechook feed.

  105. The BigBlueCat
    #3141488, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Apparently drug-taking and alcoholism is inevitable …. who eductaes these people?

  106. Some History
    #3141489, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Aurora: On my trips to America.

  107. Carpe Jugulum
    #3141490, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    KKK goes to when she was premier

    epic fail

  108. egg_
    #3141492, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    It’s a busy life for an activist:
    Climate Crisis. Check
    Abortion Emergency. Check
    Party drugs inevitable. Check

  109. The BigBlueCat
    #3141493, posted on August 26, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Taking illicit drugs at music festivals … makes Darwin sound coherent!!

