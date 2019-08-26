Liberty Quote
Non-payers of taxes are increasingly productive citizens. Smugglers, pedlars of drugs, young women from families weakened by the welfare state, and other long-familiar categories, may be increasing. But non-payers of taxes outnumber them as typically self-respecting men and women supplementing taxed earnings by evening, week-end or spare-time services in domestic, secretarial, research work, or sitting with the sick, the old or the young, some paid in cash or by swapping skills and spare time.— Arthur Seldon
Q&A Forum: August 26, 2019
19 please.
May I have 26 please, Carpe?
16 please.
Konbanwa
Lets Party
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Vicin Prossy 26
Classical Hero 16
So we have rightish
Left
Left
Left NDIS
Left Da Klimate
Left Aboriginal
FMD
Firty free pls Carpe San
32 pls Carpe
20 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Vicin Prossy 26
Classical Hero 16
Egg 33
Mark A 32
Beertruk 20
24, Carpe, if you please.
For tonights Beveridge i will be having a frothy Sol Brew and cheese doodles as a snack.
I hate offshore work sometimes
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Vicin Prossy 26
Classical Hero 16
Egg 33
Mark A 32
Beertruk 20
ZK2A 24
Make my day Carpe
.44
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Vicin Prossy 26
Classical Hero 16
Egg 33
Mark A 32
Beertruk 20
ZK2A 24
Ironbark 44
Those arseless chaps won’t win themselves
Good luck.
So 4/6 are from NSW and no Qld or VIC representation.
30 please Carpe.
Feel the diversity
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Vicin Prossy 26
Classical Hero 16
Egg 33
Mark A 32
Beertruk 20
ZK2A 24
Ironbark 44
Cpt Seahawks 30
I’m still waiting for last week’s big prize so ably awarded to me by small r roger, who stepped up to the plate for Carpe. In the interim, I’ll take 33 this week, please Carpe. The whole concept and line up of this episode leaves me cold. Good luck Cat team. You’re going to need it.
Ok Troops it time for the school special
So dress like Angus Young and;
lllleeetttssssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrruuuummmbbbllleeee
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 19
Vicin Prossy 26
Classical Hero 16
Egg 33
Mark A 32
Beertruk 20
ZK2A 24
Ironbark 44
Cpt Seahawks 30
Megan 33
KKK comes out early flirting with the kiddies in the intro
Predator
My tip is… no interruptions… Snowcone runs a tight classroom
The kids are on tonight … oh, and there’s some students too!
10 please Carpe
Skool Strike for da Klimate forst up
FMD
Shut up you stupid bint.
Glad Be’jigglin’ here to raise her profile post the abortion abortion?
Oh no! Climate Change!!!
Young Vag straight out of the blocks with the Green Nude Eel.
Klimate Kiddie goes off tap early
Never go full retard blossom.
Greta™ in different guises
I should watch this, because it is just so important to see our future unfold and learn the peace of surrendering personal opinion for the warm comfort of the consensus groupthink.
Just gotta finish building that bunker system in the backyard first.
Young buck is doing well
I will temper my judgement on him.
You’re gonna need a bigger bunker.
It’s a climate vag nite.
“a decade of climate wars” ??? What????
Crap emissions are rising.
Climate justice for vags now!
KKK hates the climate wars
Shrieking Harpy
HARPY HARPY
When KK speaks, the BS meter goes off the scale!
Can someone shut that American Bint up
That Michael Mann crunt has a lot to answer for.
What !!! Coal is into the future ?
Climate crisis!!11!
Have been pleading for this for years.
Gladys Berijklsbnncgsagian
Farm boy does ok
Not great at articulating his point
But ok
Will Gillett is heading for “re-education”.
School climate disruption!
Gladys never shuts up, does she?
Gladys Berijklsbnncgsagian wants The Children™ to tell government what to do.
Tony…encouraging the kiddies to skip school?
The penny has yet to drop for young Vag.
Varsha is going to blow a rage gasket.
Klimate Kiddie is a shill
And Greta Thundabutt gets a gig
Village of the Damned II
The Greta puppet show.
Greta…the 16 year old that looks like a 12 year old.
The Greta! moment.
Spanker doesn’t like Andrew Bolt
Quelle suprise
Encouraged to engage in mass debating.
Bolta – poo poo yucky yucky!
By definition, isn’t Greta relatively uneducated on climate and other issues? She’s a child!
Why is the sub-continental one shouting at us?
TIMMEH
TIMMEH TIMMEH TIMMEH
Varsha: heart Greta™
She is a douchenozzle
Bolta’s was the #10 blog site globally – young Vag has the sense to realise he has a platform/following.
Why is the sub-continental one shouting at us?
PARDON?
Love farm boy. Keep it up.
Gladys Berijklsbnncgsagian back
Cry bullying is their standard M.O.
This is “The Midwich Cuckoos” show ….
Back to KKK, still a dickhead
When i see her i think of Aqua singing ‘Barbie Girl’
KKK theme song
Young feminist being told to calm down (not in so many words) ….
Carpe … why, oh why, did you post Barbie Girl??? You’re a cruel man ….
Im late, 35 please??
That or have a double shot of rum
Change Agent™
Concerned girl feminist wants to decriminals abortion. Makes the climate change alarmisim redundant if you are for state spnsored killing.
Save the reef, kill the babies!
Shouty shouty is incoherent …
KK is a strong Catholic. What???
What if the baby was Greta?
FTFY tard.
If you shout loudest and with the most rage you win.
Worked for gillard.
Nobody look at their watch or it will get ugly.
Ok young miss loves abortion
I’m watching “Stir Crazy” on Fox Classics. It’s way mire informative about our climate future than anything on ABC.
Humanity survives.
Makes the whole climate global warming alarmism redundant. No point in it if they want to use abortions as birth control.
have a double shot of rum
Don’t mind if I do.
Thanks for the corrected spelling for that Twitter twat, egg…
Varsha: There’s an Abortion Emergency. School strike for abortion.
I would appreciate it if someone would describe to them what a suction abortion looks like then describe what a 24 week abortion looks like.
Onto music festivals
We deserve the SMOD
Gladys keeping the community safe … not if you’re a fetus, huh!
Pol Tot – proof that “children should be seen and NOT heard.”
Message to festival goers … don’t take the drugs! Simple!
It’s a busy life for an activist:
Climate Crisis. Check
Abortion Emergency. Check
…
We’re not strip searching for drugs. We’re searching for alligators.
It’s a busy life for an activist:
Climate Crisis. Check
Abortion Emergency. Check
…
Should put that on the Spacechook feed.
Apparently drug-taking and alcoholism is inevitable …. who eductaes these people?
Aurora: On my trips to America.
KKK goes to when she was premier
epic fail
It’s a busy life for an activist:
Climate Crisis. Check
Abortion Emergency. Check
Party drugs inevitable. Check
…
Taking illicit drugs at music festivals … makes Darwin sound coherent!!