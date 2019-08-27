I can handle things. I’m smart.
Not like everybody says. Like dumb. I’m smart.
And I want respect.
Fredo Corleone in The Godfather Part 2.
Just when you thought a Coalition Government could not select a worse, more vacuous Treasurer than Joe Hockey, the Hon Josh Frydenberg steps up to the mic.
In a speech to the Business Council of Australia, Treasurer Fredo says:
Corporate Australia must help lift flagging productivity, and hence wages, by investing in growing businesses, not share buybacks and special dividends.
Could it be that business is returning capital because it has no better investment options? You know, because of things like world record energy prices, high corporate tax rates, exponentially increasing regulations and a hostile business environment. If only business had the luxury of “investing” in South Australian submarines, NBNs and Great Barrier Reef Foundations and to fund such investments through force.
Who would have thought that Treasurer Fredo could under-do Treasurer Hockey. Yes. That Joe Hockey, whose first budget was such an emergency that it started with tax cuts and expenditure reductions and finished with tax increases and expenditure increases. The exact opposite of what was intended. That very same Joe Hockey whose failures were rewarded with an Ambassadorship to the US, yet again demonstrating that the Peter Principle in Politics knows no bounds.
But according to Treasurer Fredo:
… the government is doing all that is practicable in terms of policy settings to enable productivity and his message to business is to “back yourself and use your balance sheet to invest and grow”.
and
… share buybacks and capital returns are becoming increasingly prominent and the default option for corporates but is a buyback always the best option for the future growth of the company and therefore the economy?”
For the Treasurer of a Government which seems to have a plan for everything, including most likely a central plan, could it be argued that trying to tell private businesses how to spend and invest their capital is tantamount to trying to socialise the means of production?
Good thing the Government is so well run and governed that it is doing all that is practicable in terms of policy settings to enable productivity. Everything except reducing taxes, reducing regulation, getting out of the way and making the investment environment hospitable. Oh and jacking up “cost recovery fees” on business (taxes by another name), requiring banks to jack up their regulatory holdings of capital (necessitating dividend cuts and more capital raisings) and regulating for banks to make it difficult to lends?
Treasurer Fredo also said:
Productivity is a national task requiring a national conversation.
That’s right. There will be lots of productivity conversations to go with anti-productivity regulatory measures.
Work Choices?
Spot on Spartacus, this guy seems very slow. He’s probably very good at something but being treasurer isn’t it. How few of these people have any business experience? I want them to have run a cafe (fish shop?) at a minimum.
In other news I learned Denmark is losing about a billion dollars a year funding Greenland, which seems like a a similar amount we waste on the ABC… hmmm.
RBA governor Phillip Lowe wants the government to do more infrastructure spending.
Companies only invest if the proposed projects can reach the NPV threshold. That requires the project to make a profit. If the project can’t make a profit because of green tape, electricity and gas costs, payroll taxes and unaffordable wages, then even an interest rate of 0% won’t stimulate investment.
Consequently when investment of capital can only lose money the companies do the logical thing and hand it back to the shareholders.
It is up to the government to remove the barriers to investment, which presently are punitive.
Brutal.
We don’t send our best to parliament.
The people who actually run the country certainly wouldn’t want be seen there.
Chris M
#3141747, posted on August 27, 2019 at 9:18 am
“Denmark is losing about a billion dollars a year funding Greenland, which seems like a similar amount we waste on the ABC”
Now there’s a swap deal we could get behind.
I reckon The Don might give us a few Bil for it after we take ownership.
Hell, we might even just give it to him in exchange for support (of the military kind) and unconditional recognition of our Antarctic claims when the treaty expires.
Bonus: The ABC-types get “free” passage to Denmark with lots of windmills, social justice, loads of imported, artificial victims to gnash their teeth in support of AND the cooler climate they’ve been demanding ever since they discovered they could get state-sanctioned access to our wallets. And all under the “benevolent” Socialist Dictatorship of the European Fourth Reich. What’s not to love?
Settle down.
Sure Frydenberg aint no Keating.
But calling him Fredo is a little on the harsh side.
Bruce of Newcastle
#3141754, posted on August 27, 2019 at 9:22 am
“It is up to the government to remove the barriers to investment, which presently are punitive.”
Absolutely.
This is kiddie stuff. As in, even a kid running a lemonade stand can understand this.
So, with all of his “education” and an army of bureaucrats and all of their “education” for advice, why do these simple concepts appear to escape ‘Dear Treasurer’ (and his army bureaucratic advisers)?
Or is it that they do ‘get it’ but that the publicly funded sinecures we provide to these “servants” simply cannot compete with latent rewards provided by other “interests”.
@Behind Enemy Lines
Best what? We don’t want our best in Parliament. We want our best in the private sector creating jobs, wealth and actual growth.
What we don’t want in our parliament is our worst. Ok Treasurer Frydenberg is not the worst, but getting closer than prior.
You don’t have to be a treasurer to know in which direction prosperity lies …
“But for developing countries, particularly in southern Asia, coal remains an essential fuel.
Over the past decade, six countries — Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, and India — have all seen dramatic increases in coal consumption.
Those countries are home to some 2 billion people.
As coal consumption in those countries has grown, so too have incomes.
For instance, between 2008 and 2018, Vietnam’s coal use tripled and per capita GDP more than doubled.”
‘Climate Action’ Flops at the G-7
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/08/g-7-meeting-climate-action-no-agreement/
“Between 2016 and 2018, Japan opened eight new coal-fired generation plants, and the country has plans to build about 30 more coal plants with a total capacity of about 17,000 megawatts.”
We can afford to send our best to parliament, for a while. After they’ve done good work in the private sector and gained meaningful experience in life.
I completely agree with you about not sending the worst. That said, I’m not entirely sure they’re worse now than ever; I suspect the internet simply makes it more obvious and easier to find out. We’ve had generations of chaps like Al Grassby who were shielded by the press, back when the press could get away with it.
Like you, I’m 100% certain that Australia can do better. I think it’s up to us voters, by not continuing to elect professional politicians and others from the political class.
Fuck corporate Australia.
When was the last time these guys stuck their necks out for reform that didn’t involve some bullshit social issue like homos getting hitched or banning plastic bags.
In a righteous world they would all be broken up and their tax rates raised.
Corporatism is the greatest evil we have ever faced.
Yes, that’s the way to boost business: tell them what to invest in.
Do the Liberals even pretend to serve the interests of family/small business any more?
F–k “corporate Australia”.