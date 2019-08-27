Tuesday Forum: August 27, 2019

Posted on 12:00 pm, August 27, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

27 Responses to Tuesday Forum: August 27, 2019

  2. Arky
    #3141908, posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    Great.
    Another thread to fill up with Cuba, doctrine and Scotch- soaked lies.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3141911, posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:09 pm

    Morning, all.

  6. Arky
    #3141914, posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    I reserve this open thread for the sober.
    If you want to get drunk and post stupid lies, go to the most recent I am sparticus thread.

  7. Arky
    #3141917, posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    Spartacus, I mean.
    ..
    Also I declare this thread a spelling and grammar free zone.

  8. Mak Siccar
    #3141918, posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    Good arvo from Palm Cove, FNQ!

  10. Dan Dare
    #3141921, posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    ..hic,
    ‘scuse my bad spilling and I apulogiz for thus pist.

  11. Roger
    #3141925, posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    Ad absurdum:

    If transgender people can have publicly funded surgery to correct their dysphoria, why not transable people?

    RTWT

    Meanwhile, at least one endocrinologist has stated that supplying hormone blockers to children with alleged gender dysphoria is not only medically unethical, it is child abuse, because children cannot properly assent to treatment that may have severe repercussions down the track.

  12. Fat Tony
    #3141926, posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    Dan Dare
    #3141921, posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:25 pm
    ..hic,
    ‘scuse my bad spilling and I apulogiz for thus pist.

    Tut tut – pist at midday…..

  14. Fred
    #3141934, posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    It’s good to hear Victoria Police are getting rid of their sexist fitness test.

    How else are going to recruit the next Christine Nixon?

  15. Mother Lode
    #3141937, posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    Whoa!

    Wasn’t ready for that.

    Sneaky sneaky…

  16. feelthebern
    #3141940, posted on August 27, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Babylon Bee will be shut down before long due to “hate speech”.

    https://babylonbee.com/news/congress-members-to-wear-upc-codes-so-lobbyists-can-scan-prices-self-checkout

    These days it’s better than the Onion.

  17. Arky
    #3141942, posted on August 27, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    Question: Trump is setting up China trade as an election issue. True or false?
    A recession must come in the next year or so. Many on the left are cheering on the possibility as a sure thing to get rid of Trump.
    I don’t think it will help them at all.

  18. Des Deskperson
    #3141943, posted on August 27, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    From the old feed:

    ‘If anyone thinks for a second this isn’t completely government funded, think again.’

    Struth

    In FY 2017-18 the Indigenous Wellness Centre received $3,479,990 in Federal Government grants .

    It received $3,940,330 in State Government grants

    $3,688,959 of its revenue was ‘self generated’

    So while IWC not completely ‘government funded’, it is very heavy underwritten by the taxpayer.

  20. feelthebern
    #3141948, posted on August 27, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    Vietnam & Sri Lanka just ratified their extradition laws with China.
    I would expect that would be expected as part of any deal with PNG.
    Before going overseas in the future, one will have to check to see which countries your destinations & stopovers have extradition treaties with.

  21. feelthebern
    #3141949, posted on August 27, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    Countries that currently have bi-lateral extradition treaties with Oz.

    Argentina
    Austria
    Belgium
    Brazil
    Chile
    Ecuador
    Finland
    France
    Germany
    Greece
    Hong Kong
    Hungary
    India
    Indonesia
    Ireland
    Israel
    Italy
    Korea
    Latvia
    Luxembourg
    Malaysia
    Mexico
    Monaco
    Netherlands
    Norway
    Paraguay
    Philippines
    Poland
    Portugal
    South Africa
    Spain
    Sweden
    Switzerland
    Turkey
    United Arab Emirates
    United States of America
    Uruguay
    Venezuela

  22. cohenite
    #3141950, posted on August 27, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    Cassie asked for the list of the businesses who have withdrawn from Jones on account of him telling that buck-toothed bint from new zealandistan to get stuffed so I’ll put it up again just in case:

    https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10205963424481680&set=gm.1230226350510700&type=3&theater

    Pity about Bunnings.”

    Can you send around a list of the companies Cohenite……I don’t have facechook.

    Here you go Cassie:

    AccorHotels
    Australian Made
    Big W
    Campbell’s superior meats
    Eckersley’s Art & Craft
    Flight Centre
    IGA
    Kennards Hire
    Maserati Australia
    Palmers Glass
    Red Cross
    Snooze Beds
    Trip-a-deal
    Xero
    Amart
    Aveo Retirement Villages
    Bing Lee
    Chemist Warehouse
    ESL Insurance Services
    Geeks2U
    Ingleburn RSL
    Koala Mattress
    ME Bank
    Nick Scali
    Priceline Pharmacy
    RSL Art Union
    Spotlight
    Volkswagen Australia
    Your Town Prize Homes
    Anytime Fitness
    Bexley Dental
    Bunnings Warehouse
    Connect Hearing
    Fiat
    Hyundai Australia
    Jax Tyres Geelong
    Lowes Menswear
    Mercedes Benz Sydney
    Original Mattress Factory
    RACQ
    Sleeping Duck
    Total Tools
    Wynstan

  23. feelthebern
    #3141951, posted on August 27, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    39 of the 58 countries with extradition treaties with China have been ratified.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extradition_law_in_China

  24. calli
    #3141953, posted on August 27, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Babylon Bee is awesome.

    Lol

    It’ll be on the news tonight for sure.

  25. feelthebern
    #3141954, posted on August 27, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Make that 41 out of the 58 considering the Vietnam & Sri Lanka news.

    Fun fact, Germany & France both have ratified their extradition treaties with China.

  26. Beertruk
    #3141955, posted on August 27, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    Zulu,
    I posted this late last night on the old Fred:
    I found an old training pam (not Commando or Battle comics) I must have signed out on a sub 1 course but never returned ‘Manual of Land Warfare Part Two Infantry Training Volume 4 Pamphet 5 on th SLR L1A1 and L1A2.’ Chapter 2-27 has a pic: Plate 1-14 Filling a magazine using a magazine filler.’ If I could scan it and post it I would.

  27. calli
    #3141956, posted on August 27, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    A great many of those idiot companies have crossovers with Jones’ audience.

    They can only be doing themselves harm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.