Liberty Quote
Let us not, however, upon this account rashly conclude that she is capable of supporting any burden, nor even be too confident that she could support, without great distress, a burden a little greater than what has already been laid upon her.— Adam Smith
-
-
Tuesday Forum: August 27, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
Gee-Day, Mate !
Great.
Another thread to fill up with Cuba, doctrine and Scotch- soaked lies.
Third !
scotch
Morning, all.
I reserve this open thread for the sober.
If you want to get drunk and post stupid lies, go to the most recent I am sparticus thread.
Spartacus, I mean.
..
Also I declare this thread a spelling and grammar free zone.
Good arvo from Palm Cove, FNQ!
US unemployment rate.
..
The grey bands are recessions.
..hic,
‘scuse my bad spilling and I apulogiz for thus pist.
Ad absurdum:
If transgender people can have publicly funded surgery to correct their dysphoria, why not transable people?
RTWT
Meanwhile, at least one endocrinologist has stated that supplying hormone blockers to children with alleged gender dysphoria is not only medically unethical, it is child abuse, because children cannot properly assent to treatment that may have severe repercussions down the track.
Dan Dare
#3141921, posted on August 27, 2019 at 12:25 pm
..hic,
‘scuse my bad spilling and I apulogiz for thus pist.
Tut tut – pist at midday…..
15th?
It’s good to hear Victoria Police are getting rid of their sexist fitness test.
How else are going to recruit the next Christine Nixon?
Whoa!
Wasn’t ready for that.
Sneaky sneaky…
Babylon Bee will be shut down before long due to “hate speech”.
https://babylonbee.com/news/congress-members-to-wear-upc-codes-so-lobbyists-can-scan-prices-self-checkout
These days it’s better than the Onion.
Question: Trump is setting up China trade as an election issue. True or false?
A recession must come in the next year or so. Many on the left are cheering on the possibility as a sure thing to get rid of Trump.
I don’t think it will help them at all.
From the old feed:
‘If anyone thinks for a second this isn’t completely government funded, think again.’
Struth
In FY 2017-18 the Indigenous Wellness Centre received $3,479,990 in Federal Government grants .
It received $3,940,330 in State Government grants
$3,688,959 of its revenue was ‘self generated’
So while IWC not completely ‘government funded’, it is very heavy underwritten by the taxpayer.
Present!
Vietnam & Sri Lanka just ratified their extradition laws with China.
I would expect that would be expected as part of any deal with PNG.
Before going overseas in the future, one will have to check to see which countries your destinations & stopovers have extradition treaties with.
Countries that currently have bi-lateral extradition treaties with Oz.
Argentina
Austria
Belgium
Brazil
Chile
Ecuador
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
India
Indonesia
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Korea
Latvia
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Mexico
Monaco
Netherlands
Norway
Paraguay
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United States of America
Uruguay
Venezuela
Cassie asked for the list of the businesses who have withdrawn from Jones on account of him telling that buck-toothed bint from new zealandistan to get stuffed so I’ll put it up again just in case:
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10205963424481680&set=gm.1230226350510700&type=3&theater
Pity about Bunnings.”
Can you send around a list of the companies Cohenite……I don’t have facechook.
Here you go Cassie:
AccorHotels
Australian Made
Big W
Campbell’s superior meats
Eckersley’s Art & Craft
Flight Centre
IGA
Kennards Hire
Maserati Australia
Palmers Glass
Red Cross
Snooze Beds
Trip-a-deal
Xero
Amart
Aveo Retirement Villages
Bing Lee
Chemist Warehouse
ESL Insurance Services
Geeks2U
Ingleburn RSL
Koala Mattress
ME Bank
Nick Scali
Priceline Pharmacy
RSL Art Union
Spotlight
Volkswagen Australia
Your Town Prize Homes
Anytime Fitness
Bexley Dental
Bunnings Warehouse
Connect Hearing
Fiat
Hyundai Australia
Jax Tyres Geelong
Lowes Menswear
Mercedes Benz Sydney
Original Mattress Factory
RACQ
Sleeping Duck
Total Tools
Wynstan
39 of the 58 countries with extradition treaties with China have been ratified.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extradition_law_in_China
Babylon Bee is awesome.
Lol
It’ll be on the news tonight for sure.
Make that 41 out of the 58 considering the Vietnam & Sri Lanka news.
Fun fact, Germany & France both have ratified their extradition treaties with China.
Zulu,
I posted this late last night on the old Fred:
I found an old training pam (not Commando or Battle comics) I must have signed out on a sub 1 course but never returned ‘Manual of Land Warfare Part Two Infantry Training Volume 4 Pamphet 5 on th SLR L1A1 and L1A2.’ Chapter 2-27 has a pic: Plate 1-14 Filling a magazine using a magazine filler.’ If I could scan it and post it I would.
A great many of those idiot companies have crossovers with Jones’ audience.
They can only be doing themselves harm.