The Chaser and Uluru

My social media brought an article about the Chaser – comedians apparently – to my attention.
As Aussies continue to argue whether it’s okay to climb Uluru, a rock formation that’s incredibly sacred to Aboriginal Australians, The Chaser has tried to show what a Western equivalent would look like.
Julian Morrow decided to head to St John’s Cathedral in Canberra and see if he could scale it and get to the top.
…
When the cops told Julian to come down he replied: “We don’t need to respect the owner’s wishes do we? It’s just there’s a really good photo up the top.”
This incident does generate some interesting ideas.
In the first instance, we need to think about the difference between private ownership and “traditional” ownership. It turns out that a building in building in Canberra owned by a church is private property and if you try to climb it the owners may very well call the police. They are exercising their right to exclude non-owners from using the building in particular ways. I think this is somewhat uncontroversial.
But what does traditional ownership mean? At the very least, it is obviously not private ownership. The term is nuanced and complex.
But what does the term ‘traditional owner’ actually mean? It does not appear anywhere in the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth) and yet it is common for many Indigenous Land Use Agreements, which are provided for under the Act, to name the Indigenous group or groups which are party to the agreement as those asserting ‘traditional ownership’ of the area of that agreement.
As a practical matter I suspect we have a working definition: would-have-had-possession-but-for-colonisation. Okay. But here we are. Colonisation happened and indigenous Australians were dispossessed of their property.
So let’s think about Uluru.
Uluru has been privatised. It has moved from being within a public property rights regime – non-rival and non-excludable to to being a club-good; still non-rival, but now excludable. The ownership of Uluru has changed from the Commonwealth government (presumably on behalf of the citizens of Australia – but that is basically just propaganda) to a subset of those citizens. Now in many respects this is no different from any other form of privatisation.
But now we should as the same sorts of question that we would of any privatisation process. To what end? Why? Who gets the rents? What is the benefit to the community? Is the broader community getting good value from the privatisation? etc. etc. etc.
Once we see this issue in this light, we can have a legitimate debate about what is happening, without religious bigotry coming into play.
As I understand it, the local indigenous elders who received custodianship of Ayer’s Rock gave an undertaking that the climb would remain open. Indeed, Bob Hawke insisted on that as a condition of the agreement. Was it put in writing? I don’t know.
The Chaser should head to Europe and try to climb St Peters Basilica.
Even thirty or forty years ago, the local elders were pooh-poohing the idea of Uluru being so sacred it should be off-limits to non-Aborigines.
Since then, of course, leftist do-badders and other wankers have stuck their noses in where they were neither needed nor wanted.
The Chaser should head to Europe and try to climb St Peters Basilica.
Preferably without safety harnesses and parachutes.
And who pays the taxes?
Which one of the Chaser boys beat up his partner?
Which of the Chaser boys knew about it but did nothing?
Go to https://quadrant.org.au/?s=Uluru and read in particular Marc Hendrickx’s various articles on the myths and nonsense propagated, in order to stop people climbing Uluru.
This is obvious nonsense at the very outset.
Hardly any Aboriginal Australians were even aware it existed until they saw photographs of it.
Given that “Chaser” decided to use a Canberra monolith, it should have occurred to them that Parliament House was a better comparison and that – guess what? – it was designed to be walked over.
Of course, perfectly “normal” people climb up Catholic churches/steeples, but natural features like mountains and hills should absolutely be off-limits on claimed religious and cultural grounds (/sarc).
It means that Europeans are defined as traditional itinerants insofar as a traditional owner is recognised as “a descendant of the tribe or ethnic group that occupied a particular region before European settlement”.
There is no St John’s cathedral in Canberra. The only cathedral is St Christopher’s, the catholic one. The anglicans were gifted land next to the now lake but have declined to build one. Instead a former bishop used the land as an open meeting place which includes aboriginal artefacts.
They lost and don’t “own” anything. IMHO.
If this is the church they climbed it doesn’t take a genius to work out they were kicked off for their own safety. Might be a tad hard to stop the schadenfreude should they end up with a nasty lung disease.
Hardly any Aboriginal Australians were even aware it existed until they saw photographs of it.
Secret Women’s Business.
Give it about as much credence as the Hindmarsh Island Bridge b/s.
Like I’ve been saying for a while now, if we bottle unicorn farts, we can power the Globe.
It is rather confusing.
A traditional owner of a location appears to be a descendant of a former occupant (before Europeans settled in any defined territory which includes that place) of that place.
The “traditional” element signifies that the former occupant, if not of European descent, automatically hands down their occupancy rights to all their descendants.
The descendant appears ascendant, unless tainted by European descent.