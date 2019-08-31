Contra Schadenfreude and a Rogues Gallery

This must be the quote of the year. NSW Labor Opposition Leader Jodi McKay, when describing the handling of the $100,000 cash donation by NSW Labor General Secretary Kaila Murnain:

My heart goes out to her. She has made a serious error of judgement and she is paying an enormous price for that.

Serious error of judgement. Hmmm. What about the selection of Kristina Kenneally to be the Labor Senator for NSW? What about the selection of Michael Daley as the Labor Leader of the Opposition? What about the mentorship of Sam Dastyari. More like a series of serious errors of judgement.

The SMH infographic tells you all you need to know about the NSW Labor Party. Throw in Eddie Obied and Ian McDonald and you get a real sense of what is going on.

Bu the most interesting part of this ALP saga has been …. the absolute silence from not just the Liberal and National Parties, but also the Greens. You’d think that this would be a time for sticking the political knife in. Could it be that but for the grace of God go they?

How about the good old directors duty question? Murnain was for all intents and purposes the CEO of NSW Labor. Where was her board? Where was her supervision? Why are they not being prosecuted? What about corporate governance? Is there gender balance on the board? Is their racial balance on the board? Who is on their audit and risk committee? Who is the chairman?

The response of the Political Industrial Complex has been to propose a ban private donations and to publicly fund elections; another transfer of power from the people but this time to the political parties. You see, compliance with the law is too hard for politicians and political parties. Interesting response from the people who write the laws that put people in jail and confiscate property. For these people it seems that laws are but a guide and when broken, it is done with best intentions.

And yet millions are spend on a CSIRO report to tell us that Australians are losing confidence in social institutions and the only way to remedy this is to give more money and power to the political class.

A pox on all of them.