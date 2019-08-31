Open Forum: August 31, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, August 31, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
15 Responses to Open Forum: August 31, 2019

  3. Tintarella di Luna
    #3144464, posted on August 31, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Ciao – hic

  4. Tintarella di Luna
    #3144465, posted on August 31, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Nearly near the top

  6. Zyconoclast
    #3144468, posted on August 31, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Toyota buys stake in Suzuki

    As part of the new agreement, Toyota will buy 24 million newly allocated shares in Suzuki valued at roughly ¥96 billion ($1.34 billion). Once the transaction is completed Toyota will control 4.94 per cent of Suzuki’s common stock.

    Toyota’s sphere of influence in the Japanese auto industry has grown in recent years. In 2016 the company completed its takeover of Daihatsu.

    Currently Toyota owns about 16.5 per cent of Subaru, and around 5.0 percent of Mazda.

    https://www.drive.com.au/news/toyota-buys-stake-in-suzuki-122309.html?trackLink=SMH0&utm_source=smh&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=tile-1

  8. Zyconoclast
    #3144472, posted on August 31, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Top bureaucrat backs Pyne, Bishop findings

    Australia’s most senior bureaucrat has denied Christopher Pyne’s registration as a lobbyist was relevant to an investigation into whether the former defence minister’s post-politics job broke ministerial rules.

    Under the standards, ministers must not lobby or have business meetings with politicians or public servants within 18 months of leaving parliament, on matters they dealt with in their final 18 months in office.

    Mr Pyne is working in a defence-focused role with professional services giant EY.

    Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Martin Parkinson appeared before a Senate inquiry on Friday – his last day in the job.

    He said he took My Pyne’s assurances he would not lobby ministers, MPs or public servants including defence personnel at face value.

    https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/top-bureaucrat-backs-pyne-bishop-findings-20190830-p52mgd.html

  9. Tintarella di Luna
    #3144479, posted on August 31, 2019 at 12:26 am

    He said he took My Pyne’s assurances he would not lobby ministers, MPs or public servants including defence personnel at face value.

    I wonder if they checked with Tony Abbott as to the value of the credibility/worth of said assurances from the head jerk of the winner’s circle

  12. None
    #3144483, posted on August 31, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Genetic link to same-sex

    The largest study of its kind finds genes contribute to same-sex sexual behaviour, but environment also plays a role.

    excellent. Now we can abort gay babies.

  13. Mark A
    #3144484, posted on August 31, 2019 at 12:51 am

    new fred?
    Haven’t noticed.

  15. Mark A
    #3144487, posted on August 31, 2019 at 1:13 am

    Hurray, I’m going to be rich beyond expectations;

    Mrs Karen Lewis
    Fri 30/08/2019 4:00 PM

    Hello’ Dear

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is compensating all the scam victims and
    your email address was found in the scam victim’s list. This Money Gram office
    has been fully mandated by the IMF to transfer your compensation Fund to you via
    Money Gram® Money Transfer.

    However, we have concluded to affect your own payment through Money Gram® Money
    Transfer, $5,000 twice daily until the total sum of $7.500.000 Million is
    completely transferred to you. We can not be able to send the payment with your
    email address alone, thereby we need your information as to where we will be
    sending the funds, such as;

    1. Your Full name………………..
    2. Your home Address……………..
    3. Your telephone number………….
    4. A copy of your ID……………..
    5. Your age/sex………………….
    6. Your occupation……………….
    7. Your country………………….

    contact Money Gram Director Mr. Gerrard Smith
    E-mail:([email protected]) Text Him and calls or WhatsApp Him +1(512) 688-6836 with your full information. Note
    that your payment files will be returned to the IMF within 72 hours if we did
    not hear from you, this was the instruction given to us by the IMF. We will
    start the transfer as soon as we received your information.

    Thanks,
    Mr. Micheal Frank
    Money Gram Agent

    There is one thing puzzling here and I wonder how stupid peeps can be for falling for scams like this.
    The puzzling thing is that they have identified me as a victim of scam by my email addy alone.
    I find that very odd.

