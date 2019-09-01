Some pigs are more equal that others, especially when they pay in cash

More on the $100,000 donation in an Aldi bag provided to the NSW Labor Party ….

Where in the world was Austrac? You know the Austrac who:

is an Australian Government agency that uses financial intelligence and regulation to disrupt money laundering, terrorism financing and other serious crime.

You know, the Austrac who say on their website:

Money laundering disguises the profits of illegal activities as legitimate funds. As well as being a crime in itself, it enables other serious crimes such as terrorism, slavery, drug trafficking, fraud and corruption. By detecting money laundering activities and the crimes they are associated with, we protect Australia’s financial system from criminal abuse. Our activities play a key role in helping protect us from threats to our national security, including terrorism.

When Austrac pinged and fined CBA for breaches of AML-CTF legislation, the poliical establishment got all harrumphy and excited. Well then? Where the hell was Austrac in this case?

Again, according to its website:

At AUSTRAC we follow the money.

Did the Aldi bag confuse them?

Almost all criminal acts leave a financial trail that can be followed by those with the right tools and expertise. Our intelligence analysts provide critical information to support law enforcement and national security operations in their investigation and prosecution of serious criminal activity.

Well then? Where the hell was Austrac in this case?

This all assumes however that the political establishment has not exempted itself from Austrac laws. You know, how it has exempted itself from a range of laws that we mere plebs must abide by. Little things like privacy laws.

And now with the Commonwealth proposing to make it a crime to pay someone more than $10,000 in cash, watch for the fine print where they excuse themselves.

Remember. Some pigs are more equal than others.