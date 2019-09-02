Liberty Quote
I think ordinary citizens should enjoy the same “good faith immunity” that law enforcement officials enjoy. That they do not is, I suggest, a violation of the Constitutional injunction against titles of nobility. One thing that a title of nobility grants, after all, is exemption from laws that bedevil the little people.— Glenn Reynolds
-
-
Q&A Forum: September 2, 2019
Konbanwa
Very different being on EST, and, the bidding is open.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
10 please.
21 please Carpe. EST is inconvenient.
May I have 19 please, Carpe?
Lionel Shriver, leftist
DeRay Mckesson, leftard
Ruby Hamad, HARPY HARPY, leftist
Benjamin Law, Leftist & celebrity poov
Steve Coll, Dean of Columbia Journalism School aaaaahahahahahahahahahahahaha, leftist
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 10
Cpt Seahawks 21
Vic in Prossy 19
While on the subject of this Leftard Dribble Fest:
From the Oz:
Fact-checking Q&A
Tony Jones host of ABC current affairs program Q&A.
NICK TABAKOFF
ASSOCIATE EDITOR
9:42PM SEPTEMBER 1, 2019
154 COMMENTS
Throwaway comments made by Q&A host Tony Jones on the show about the ratings of Sky News After Dark are now the subject of a two-page correction request made by Sky to the ABC.
The letter follows remarks made by Jones on last Monday’s Q&A, in response to a comment made by shadow immigration minister Kristina Keneally that the Sky After Dark platform was “growing in Australia”.
Jones interjected: “It’s growing to a very small audience, to be fair. You’re probably talking about 5,000 people watching at that time…They can correct me on that. That’s a fact check you can do, Sky.”
It will be no surprise to learn Sky indeed fact-checked Jones’s comments, on Friday firing off a letter to the Q&A host that CC’d four of the ABC’s top brass, including chair Ita Buttrose and MD David Anderson.
Sky News boss Paul Whittaker says in the letter that Jones was wrong: Sky’s average viewership between 6pm and 10pm on Foxtel alone, Whittaker says, was, at 43,921, “more than eight times higher than the number referenced on the Q&A program”. It also receives a further 20,906 viewer average on its regional Sky News on WIN service, Whittaker says, making it a total of “12 times” Jones’s estimate.
Whittaker has called on Jones to personally make an on-air correction on tomorrow night’s show, citing the ABC’s stated commitment to “accuracy” and a “willingness to correct errors and clarify ambiguous or otherwise misleading information”.
The Sky boss even offers a proposed script which invites Jones to utter three words: “I was wrong.”
Will Jones take Whittaker up on his invitation? All will be revealed tomorrow night.
Read Nick Tabakoff’s full Media Diary tomorrow in the paper and online.
Annnd can I have 15 please Carpe?
Q&A, left, left… I am shocked!
Fact and QandA should never be in the same sentence.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 10
Cpt Seahawks 21
Vic in Prossy 19
Beertruk 15
24, please Carpe.
Legs eleven pls Carpe San
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 10
Cpt Seahawks 21
Vic in Prossy 19
Beertruk 15
ZK2A 24
54 please Carpe.
Good luck hatefvcking a former Captain in the Special Air Service Regiment..
egg_
#3146233, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:20 pm
Benjamin Law, hatefvcking Leftist celebrity poov
I stand corrected.
Fuct checking the sideshow, more likely.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 10
Cpt Seahawks 21
Vic in Prossy 19
Beertruk 15
ZK2A 24
Egg 11
Custard 54
Still going to run for the Senate, and, what is the go with AC.
Just curious.
Evening all, I’ll take 33 in the Lotto, thanks Carpe San.
Not sure about Shriver being a lefty…she has loudly condemned identity politics as fascist.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 10
Cpt Seahawks 21
Vic in Prossy 19
Beertruk 15
ZK2A 24
Egg 11
Custard 54
Megan 33
No. And the former AC are trying to regroup.
I’m selling caravans.
Thanks Megan, i will temper my judgement and happy to be proved wrong.
Sorry to hear that, the politics thing not the sales.
I’m still in country doing civils and marine civils.
32 pls Carpe
Yes, at one point I had to sell off a bunch of caravans and switch to the JetSki market.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 10
Cpt Seahawks 21
Vic in Prossy 19
Beertruk 15
ZK2A 24
Egg 11
Custard 54
Megan 33
Mark A 32
Shriver writes for the Speckie. Always worth a read.
AC ?
8 please Carpe … not sure I can stomach watching though ….
Ah, the ABC. The shpeeple’s channel.
I still have an abiding interest in public policy…
Living the dream.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 10
Cpt Seahawks 21
Vic in Prossy 19
Beertruk 15
ZK2A 24
Egg 11
Custard 54
Megan 33
Mark A 32
The BigBlueCat 8
Custard, AC is Australian Conservatives?
Correction noted.
Yes
Ta.
Fuchsia tops always look fuchsiable, Lionel.
Lionel nails it.
1st question from ryan smedly, calls himself a centrist is a leftard
https://twitter.com/smedsta?lang=en
Ok …leftie panel …I will take 11 thanks Carpe
Law looks perplexed at Lionel talking about immigration as an issue.
Effeminate black dude hates TrumpSatan666.
Trump putting kids in cages …. cool
The US Left commentators are far more coherent than ours.
Specs gives the dems a blowie.
Law looks dressed up a like a schoolboy.
These idiots are guaranteeing a Trump 2020 win
Is that Penny Wong ?
11 is gone, Egg grabbed it.
The leftist all the other leftists love to hate.
Thanks carpe … i think i , and egg , are aiming too high… 8 i reckon
Onto Hamad – Crazy eyes goes for the race card early.
She makes no sense
Did Hamad stick her finger in a light socket to get her hair like that?
Benny Wrong.
Next question – i have no idea what she is on about.