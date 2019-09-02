Q&A Forum: September 2, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, September 2, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
58 Responses to Q&A Forum: September 2, 2019

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146209, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Konbanwa

    Very different being on EST, and, the bidding is open.

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56

  2. stackja
    #3146210, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Writers on Q&A
    Coming Up: Monday, 2 September

    Lionel Shriver, Journalist and Author

    DeRay Mckesson, Civil rights activist

    Ruby Hamad, Journalist and Author

    Benjamin Law, Writer and broadcaster

    Steve Coll, Dean of Columbia Journalism School

    10 please.

  3. Cpt Seahawks
    #3146212, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    21 please Carpe. EST is inconvenient.

  4. Vic in Prossy
    #3146213, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    May I have 19 please, Carpe?

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146217, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Lionel Shriver, leftist

    DeRay Mckesson, leftard

    Ruby Hamad, HARPY HARPY, leftist

    Benjamin Law, Leftist & celebrity poov

    Steve Coll, Dean of Columbia Journalism School aaaaahahahahahahahahahahahaha, leftist

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146220, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:09 pm

  7. Beertruk
    #3146221, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    While on the subject of this Leftard Dribble Fest:

    From the Oz:
    Fact-checking Q&A
    Tony Jones host of ABC current affairs program Q&A.

    NICK TABAKOFF
    ASSOCIATE EDITOR

    9:42PM SEPTEMBER 1, 2019
    154 COMMENTS
    Throwaway comments made by Q&A host Tony Jones on the show about the ratings of Sky News After Dark are now the subject of a two-page correction request made by Sky to the ABC.

    The letter follows remarks made by Jones on last Monday’s Q&A, in response to a comment made by shadow immigration minister Kristina Keneally that the Sky After Dark platform was “growing in Australia”.

    Jones interjected: “It’s growing to a very small audience, to be fair. You’re probably talking about 5,000 people watching at that time…They can correct me on that. That’s a fact check you can do, Sky.”

    It will be no surprise to learn Sky indeed fact-checked Jones’s comments, on Friday firing off a letter to the Q&A host that CC’d four of the ABC’s top brass, including chair Ita Buttrose and MD David Anderson.

    Sky News boss Paul Whittaker says in the letter that Jones was wrong: Sky’s average viewership between 6pm and 10pm on Foxtel alone, Whittaker says, was, at 43,921, “more than eight times higher than the number referenced on the Q&A program”. It also receives a further 20,906 viewer average on its regional Sky News on WIN service, Whittaker says, making it a total of “12 times” Jones’s estimate.

    Whittaker has called on Jones to personally make an on-air correction on tomorrow night’s show, citing the ABC’s stated commitment to “accuracy” and a “willingness to correct errors and clarify ambiguous or otherwise misleading information”.

    The Sky boss even offers a proposed script which invites Jones to utter three words: “I was wrong.”

    Will Jones take Whittaker up on his invitation? All will be revealed tomorrow night.

    Read Nick Tabakoff’s full Media Diary tomorrow in the paper and online.

  8. Beertruk
    #3146223, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    Annnd can I have 15 please Carpe?

  9. stackja
    #3146225, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    Q&A, left, left… I am shocked!

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146226, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Fact-checking Q&A

    Fact and QandA should never be in the same sentence.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146228, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:13 pm

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3146231, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    24, please Carpe.

  13. egg_
    #3146233, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Benjamin Law, hatefvcking Leftist celebrity poov

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146235, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:21 pm

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3146237, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Benjamin Law, hatefvcking Leftist celebrity poov

    Good luck hatefvcking a former Captain in the Special Air Service Regiment..

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146239, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    egg_
    #3146233, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Benjamin Law, hatefvcking Leftist celebrity poov

    I stand corrected.

  19. egg_
    #3146240, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Fact-checking Q&A

    Fuct checking the sideshow, more likely.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146241, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:23 pm

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146243, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    custard
    #3146236, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Still going to run for the Senate, and, what is the go with AC.

    Just curious.

  22. Megan
    #3146244, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Evening all, I’ll take 33 in the Lotto, thanks Carpe San.
    Not sure about Shriver being a lefty…she has loudly condemned identity politics as fascist.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146245, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:29 pm

  24. custard
    #3146246, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    No. And the former AC are trying to regroup.

    I’m selling caravans.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146247, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Not sure about Shriver being a lefty…she has loudly condemned identity politics as fascist.

    Thanks Megan, i will temper my judgement and happy to be proved wrong.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146248, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    No. And the former AC are trying to regroup.

    I’m selling caravans.

    Sorry to hear that, the politics thing not the sales.

    I’m still in country doing civils and marine civils.

  28. Cpt Seahawks
    #3146250, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Yes, at one point I had to sell off a bunch of caravans and switch to the JetSki market.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146251, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:34 pm

  30. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3146252, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Shriver writes for the Speckie. Always worth a read.

  32. The BigBlueCat
    #3146254, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    8 please Carpe … not sure I can stomach watching though ….

  33. Muddy
    #3146255, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Ah, the ABC. The shpeeple’s channel.

  34. custard
    #3146256, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    I still have an abiding interest in public policy…

    Living the dream.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146258, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:39 pm

  36. Beertruk
    #3146259, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Custard, AC is Australian Conservatives?

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146262, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #3146252, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Shriver writes for the Speckie. Always worth a read.

    Correction noted.

  40. egg_
    #3146267, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Fuchsia tops always look fuchsiable, Lionel.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146269, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    1st question from ryan smedly, calls himself a centrist is a leftard

    https://twitter.com/smedsta?lang=en

  43. the not very bright Marcus
    #3146270, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Ok …leftie panel …I will take 11 thanks Carpe

  44. egg_
    #3146271, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Law looks perplexed at Lionel talking about immigration as an issue.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146272, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Effeminate black dude hates TrumpSatan666.

  46. the not very bright Marcus
    #3146273, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Trump putting kids in cages …. cool

  47. egg_
    #3146274, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    The US Left commentators are far more coherent than ours.

  49. egg_
    #3146278, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Law looks dressed up a like a schoolboy.

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146279, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    These idiots are guaranteeing a Trump 2020 win

  51. the not very bright Marcus
    #3146280, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Is that Penny Wong ?

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146281, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    the not very bright Marcus
    #3146270, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Ok …leftie panel …I will take 11 thanks Carpe

    11 is gone, Egg grabbed it.

  53. hzhousewife
    #3146282, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Lionel Shriver, leftist

    The leftist all the other leftists love to hate.

  54. the not very bright Marcus
    #3146283, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Thanks carpe … i think i , and egg , are aiming too high… 8 i reckon

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146286, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Onto Hamad – Crazy eyes goes for the race card early.

    She makes no sense

  56. Beertruk
    #3146287, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Did Hamad stick her finger in a light socket to get her hair like that?

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #3146290, posted on September 2, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Next question – i have no idea what she is on about.

