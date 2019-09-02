The million dollar question no one could answer

Last week “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” was filmed in Melbourne and this was the Million-Dollar question:
Who is the Victorian Leader of the Opposition?
Well the contestant who had known everything else didn’t know so he asked the audience. And the audience didn’t know either.
So he phoned a friend. And his friend – a Professor of Politics at the University of Melbourne – also didn’t know?
So he chose the 50-50. And even then he got it wrong.
So I will tell you. From Wikipedia, since I didn’t know either.
The current Opposition Leader is Michael O’Brien of the Liberal Party. He was elected Liberal leader on 6 December 2018, replacing Matthew Guy who resigned after losing the 2018 Victorian state election.
Undoubtedly the only time you will see his name in print between now and the next election.
And why did this come to mind? Because of this article in The Oz today: Victoria’s dodgy power supply is likely to short-circuit everyone. Where, among other things, you may read:
In Victoria, however, too much bird slicing is barely enough.
To entice renewable investment, the Victorian government absorbs the risk, guaranteeing fixed-price contracts for up to 20 years. The size of the liability further governments will inherit has not been calculated.
When it comes to saving the planet, the Victorian RET is about as useful as gluing your hands to the tarmac. As an incentive for rent-seekers, on the other hand, it is working a treat.
The result is more windmills under construction than in the rest of the country put together. Another dozen or so projects are waiting for approval. It means that more than 1500 or so turbines could be fitfully turning in a few years, generating 6600MW on paper at least, larger than the state’s coal-generating capacity before the closure of Hazelwood.
Non-synchronous power of this kind is worse than useless in a crisis, however. It serves only to destabilise the grid.
Not to mention this from the Financial Review: Victoria’s energy plan is a ‘leap of faith’, whose first line:
Victoria’s aggressive wind and solar push will shut down coal power stations and could send electricity prices skyrocketing, EnergyAustralia has bluntly told the state Labor government.
Just because the place is named Victoria is no reason to drive us back to living standards last seen in Victorian times.
What don’t they understand about the choke point when there is next to no wind?
One of the first wind farm projects in Victoria was vetoed by Canberra because of risk to the orange-bellied parrot. I recall at the time the greens were ululating ferociously in support of the parrot for months and months. These days they seem to have forgotten all about orange-bellied parrots, other parrots, eagles, bats, owls, seagulls and everything on the ground too. Except Bob Brown who rediscovered them all recently. Weird how this all works.
They don’t want to know, Rafe. Their ignorance about economics also lets them live in a debt-fuelled fantasyland where government spending and borrowing is disguising the fact that the real economy has been in recession for the past 2-3 years.
Here’s how to get your name in the news, and keep it there.
Announce that, after due consideration, the Liberals have concluded that the ‘science’ of global warming is more and more discredited; that whatever the case, Victoria can make no difference; that it is certain that the rise in electricity prices is largely due to heavily subsidised renewables, and that the energy market must be relieved of the burden of those subsidies. If wind and solar can produce electricity more cheaply than coal and gas, it will be purchased, but not otherwise. If the price is the same, the energy market can select its sources from suppliers which will produce consistent and reliable energy.
Furthermore, the attempt by the current government to lock in guarantees for unreliable and intermittent energy for the foreseeable future is an unacceptable burden on the future taxpayers of Victoria, especially in view of the warnings that such energy sources must result in greatly increased prices to consumers. It is therefore immoral, irrational and unconscionable.
Hence, the Liberal party gives warning now to those who would take advantage of this immorality that a future Liberal government will pass legislation to nullify the contracts, without compensation. Carpetbaggers can then factor in the risk of a Liberal government being elected.
You’re a bit late to the party on the Victorian Liberals. Michael O’Brien is not the problem. He’s a symptom of the problem.
Fred on 10th November 2014
I really hope the Libs win so we can have an Almond Centre of Excellence. My local Lib candidate is also promising to build a pedestrian crossing and a new set of traffic lights. Henry Bolte has nothing on these visionaries.
Fred on 20 November 2014:
I’m not sure how you can say the Libs are a very competent government. We still have police obsessed with raising revenue for minor traffic offences, a Police Commissioner more concerned with sexism than reducing crime, road and rail transport that is getting more crowded every single day, and Dennis the buffoon promising to build an Almond Centre of Excellence.