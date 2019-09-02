Where do I register

What do you get when you hire idiots to build crap designed by fools using dregs on a foundation of garbage? No. Not an apartment in Sydney but rather a legislative and regulatory edifice in Canberra.

The latest construction to appear on the horizon is the proposed religious “freedom” laws which attempt to plaster over previous regulo-legislative dross.

So. Let’s get this right.

Certain organisations, tax exempt organisations, demand that people should not be able to be terminated for expressing religious views. Yet these same organisations, tax exempt organisations, also seek the power to terminate people who express views contrary and possibly in offense to their views.

But wait. There’s more. People who have a deep and visceral opposition to legislation that criminalises speech that is offensive or which vilifies are more than comfortable in criminalising speech that offends and vilifies them.

Some views and beliefs are more equal than others apparently and as such require protections and tax exempt status.

Rather than remove existing ridiculous oppression (not protections) as provided through various Human Rights laws and commissions, the Government now is seeking to build and extend this existing crap.

Call it a shield. Call it a sword. Call it a banana. It will still be a pile of garbage built upon a pile of garbage.

For anyone who supports the repeal of 18c and the abolition of the AHRC and who now supports the extension of 18c equivalent laws into the religious realm, including through a “Religious Rights Commissioner”, please hang your head in shame. In fact, it’s time to leave the island.

Please tell us Attourney General, who will decide what is and is not a religion under this regime? Given somewhere around 2% of Australians declare their religion as Jedi, does this mean the Government will ban the screening of the coming Star Wars movie because it will show images (graven or otherwise) of Jedi? Will the Government imprison or fine anyone who writes a bad review of the movie because that might blasphemous? Will the playing of Darth Vader’s theme song lead to fines? Will a school for Jedi qualify for tax exempt status and Gonski funding?

Can someone please tell TAFKAS … where does one go to register a religion? And will there be a new Minister and Department for Religious Affairs that will manage this? Will there be a national religion registry, with a well staffed and funded secretariat of course?

You could not make this stuff up. This is not protection. This is privilege. This is not freedom. This is tyranny.