Food for thought

Writing in the AFR Mark Calbro makes the argument for greater regulation of food delivery services like Uber Eats and Deliveroo. Below is an expanded version of my letter to the Editor.
“When Uber Eats and Deliveroo first rode into town, the commissions charged were quite cost effective, and it made financial sense for our restaurants to sign up.
Then, in a classic bait-and-switch, these platforms dramatically raised their commissions – in many cases they are now up to 35 per cent + GST … plus the $5 delivery fee.
[Restaurants are] … now operating on the most razor-thin margins of any businesses in the land – typically around 0 to 5 per cent.”
Now, to some extent I agree with Mark. No doubt for a restaurant, being listed on an app is probably as valuable as having a website 5 years ago or being in the Yellow Pages 20 years before that. There isn’t much choice – that’s where the customers are. Having UberEats and Deliveroo take most of your profit margin is surely a sting in the tail. However, Mark goes on to say:
“If there were true competition the industry would not be facing unsustainable commissions – the market would decide.”
Here is the thing though; there is viable competition. The competing Menulog app has 35% market share. Menulog and is a viable competitor that charges a 14% commission but lets the restaurant handle the delivery and collect the delivery fee.
Of course, delivery apps, whilst being cast as the villain are good for business: they simplify ordering, allowing the restaurant to focus on making food, expand the customer base and grow the enterprise. If restaurants don’t want to pay the commissions they still have plenty of alternatives. For example, could offer discounts to customers for buying directly. Alternative Apps like EatClub exist to discount empty restaurant tables at short notice. Lastly, could switch to deliveries only and move their stores to low rent areas.
These options are conspicuously absent from Mark Calbro’s opinion piece. I would suggest he is lobbying for regulator protection against delivery apps rather than businesses having to make painful changes in their restaurant business model.
No commissions or delivery fees to be paid on my meals. I learned to cook and make everything myself. My last restaurant visit (Rockpool in Melbourne) was the crappiest experience ever. I could cook a better oyster blade steak than the rib eye I was served.
Fads come and go.
TV and video shops never killed off cinema.
There will always be a market for conviviality and white linen tablecloths and candles.
Yeah, I don’t follow.
Where I live, the people most using these delivery apps are people without a car. So it’s reasonable to assume that before the apps they were not buying or not buying from the same food businesses.
This is similar to Dick Smith’s beef about software companies such as Trivago charging 15% to hotels and motels for bookings made using their software. I think the small businesses concerned should learn to communicate. with customers. Tell them what the discount’s are and pass them on to customers who contact them direct.Associations of small businesses should adopt a concerted approach which would reduce discounts to more reasonable levels.
Interesting post. Is there any danger the poster could tell us who he, she or it is? I assume it is not being kept a secret deliberately.
Being on uber eats may cost the business money but it is a hell of a lot easier than developing and maintaining their own online ordering system/app.
When we lived in Melbourne, and from time to time wanted a pizza, we used an antiquated method to order a home delivery. I was called a phone.
Like bemused I cook a nice meal with ease . Many years ago my then bosses wife gave me WA CWA cookbook ,it told you everything ,even how to boil an egg and make candles ,tried and true recioes from the women who fed their families without great cost . I started by trying a couple of dishes a week ,and now I know hpw to cook and what to buy in season ,even desserts . I reckon every kid should get one of these books , it would damage the take away giants ,but people would eat healthier without trendy damaging diets. There were few fat people when this book was popular and I only remember a handfull of fatties when I was at school mind you that was several years ago ,(like 65 years ) . Just cooked silverside the country way ,having it hot with braised cabbage mash and the carrot and onion I boiled with the beef ,a dish fit for a working person .
Where I live, the people most using these delivery apps are people without a car.
Friends who’ve got kids in their teens and early twenties say that that generation are massive users of those apps. And I’m not talking about poor people.
But they also have no real assets (apart from their expensive iPhone). And when they go for a housing loan, the banks will be scrutinising their spending and saving habits quite closely.
