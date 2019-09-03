Big oil declares war on science and free speech

Woodside has put Jo Nova in the cross-hairs.
In March I was invited to present the FESAus Christmas function in December this year. They’re the Formation Evaluation Society of Australia, a non-for-profit volunteer organisation for Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts. A niche technical club of experts. It was unpaid, but I was happy to help make it a fun and push some buttons. “Hot” graphs, cartoons and all.
But in June, suddenly it became controversial to make jokes about climate change. Committee members started resigning, and dummy-spit declarations were made that “a discussion about climate was stupid”. People were shaken. The chips were on the table, the members said “yes” but the committee was split. When decision time came, the key committee meeting was hijacked by an outsider from Woodside who turned up by surprise and darkly threatened that all funding or support for the professional organisation and all future speakers from Woodside would be withdrawn if that climate denier, Jo Nova, was allowed to speak.
So much for the lavish funding from Big Oil to support climate deniers.
The Left’s march through institutions is complete. Bow and scrape or you will be sacked, not just deplatformed.
People used to say that by trading with China we will lead them to freedom and instead they lead us all into re-education camps.
Crossie
#3146514, posted on September 3, 2019 at 6:50 am
Is that your own conclusion Crossie?
Immensely impressed.
Great.
How charming BHP Rio Tinto join Peter ColemanWoodside calling fora carbon pricing to combat climate change. And theses are the leaders of industry. What a pitiful contrast between Lang Hancock and this mob.
Everyone who works in a company or any government entity knows that complete strangulation of any thought outside the approved statements is not permitted. There are online courses, face to face instruction sessions, emailed memos and you better attend and applaud affirmation sessions on every form of deviancy and stupidity.
Even as recently as five years ago you could opt out of a lot of this rubbish on religious grounds or conscience but that is no longer the case. That is the reason Israel Folau raised so much money in a matter of hours. Cardinal Pell is being crucified to to let the rest of us know that resistance is futile.
This is what it was like living behind the Iron Curtain, if you were considered undesirable you did not have a job. You might as well “defect” as there was no future for you or your kids within the regime. Ironically, the only places we might be able to “defect” to are the former captive states of the old USSR.
Yes, my own and I never liked the idea of trading with China as it was counter intuitive. Reagan brought down the Soviet Union by outspending them but some fools thought we will change China by making them rich.
In the Oz today:
Atlassian boss backs ‘climate crisis’ strike (paywalled)
Turkeys voting for turduckens.
Just heard on the radio news, the AMA has declared a ‘Climate Emergency’ apparently because of the diseases that will spread.
Keep in mind that the real world data shows no global warming this century, apart from the recent el Ninos. Despite a 10% absolute rise in CO2 in the atmosphere – which is 30% of the total rise since preindustrial baseline concentration.
In the northern hemisphere, which is less affected by el Nino there’s been no warming at all – except in the distorted datasets the lefty activist climate scientists produce. Furthermore the climate indicators like the AMO strongly suggest global temperature will turn down as the cycle reverses from the rising phase of the last 30 years.
See below for the data:
Recent US raw temperature data
NH snow cover extent
Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation index
Tell the Woodside fascists to fvck off.
Is there some important event coming up that I’ve missed? There seems to be an awful lot of climate hysteria from big companies and the like in the last few days.
Australian Corporatism.
If you are employed in government or the corporate world you have no freedom to speak on climate issues. Most of the people who do speak out are retired or close to retirement, or are well off enough to no longer care about retribution and blow-back or they are insulated from it in some other way. Regardless, you may be assured that if you do speak out then you will be sent to social Coventry, generally de-platformed, and your past achievements will be shoved firmly down the memory hole. You have to be strong not to care. Fortunately, there are strong people amongst us, and all power to them. Slowly, the word is getting out. There is increasing pushback against the vested interests who have no desire for the climate gift train to cease and against the Green Marxists who see it as the best means to end industrial capitalism that has arisen since the Soviet collapse. Opening the eyes of dummies who have let themselves be seduced by the Gramscian Long March Through The Institutions is part of what everyone can do. Keep talking locally as well as elsewhere. That is how the corrupt Soviet system was eventually brought down. Emperors without clothing become visible when the people themselves start to suspect and then see the fraudulent hoax.
Brava, Jo Nova, in particular.
Woodside is Big Gas really but have always been somewhat Woke and touchy-feely.
My NYCer tech that did a job for them on the North Rankin in 2000 described them as “a New Age Oil company”.
But it’s true, Big Oil etc have been hedging their bets like crazy and are among the biggest investors in – or “donators to” is probably more appropriate – wind and solar.
Among other things , in places like the North Sea they can trade offshore wind projects for more drilling rights.
It’s literally, not even metaphorically anymore, buying indulgences from the Climate Clergy.
Meanwhile, the medium oilcos get on with business. I was at a do in London with P–m–r Oil a couple of months ago and an engineering consultancy rep was gushing to the drilling manager about their new Renewables Division. “So, if you need any renewables people ….?” said the glamorous rep.
“No” was the flat answer, to general hilarity.
Funny, because the guy is usually quite affable, and people are so used to pious prevaricating in this situation.
We should keep in mind that with President for life Xi there has been a change in tack. The West needs to recognise this fact and adjust accordingly to China once again being a hardcore Communist regime.
Australia can begin by kicking out ChiComs on campus. Bye bye 👋
It’s time to start a crowd- funded corporate activism register. Book em, throw away the key. It really is that simple. Proctor & Gamble have been made to pay. Others need their lesson. Shall we start one here? All those in favour type aye!