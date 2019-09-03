David Bidstrup: Where were the renewables when we needed them?

Yesterday’s Australian had an article by Nick Cater where he reported an interview on 3AW with the Victorian Energy Minister. With the looming energy crisis this coming summer she was asked “can you guarantee supply?” The following charts show the percentage of demand met by the different generators on January 18 2018, a day when temperatures “soared” into the 40’s and electricity prices “soared” to $14,500.00 per MWh.

The numbers come from the AEMO reports that list each generators output every five minutes. With a bit of fiddling around it is possible to split the production into component parts and then analyse the percentage of demand met by the different generators in 5 minute increments during the day. My source is Aneroid Energy.

The first chart shows the daily demand curve. There are 288 5 minute increments on the X axis.

The next shows the percentage of demand met by coal, gas and hydroelectricity.

Next is the contribution from wind and solar. Note that I did not plot them against coal, gas and hydro because they would not show up on the chart.

The table below summarises the total production for the day and the % supplied by each type. Note that coal, gas and hydro provided 97.7% of the required energy and renewables just 2.3%.

COAL GAS HYDRO WIND SOLAR MWh 396,753 61,939 51,824 9,469 2,509 % SUPPLIED 75.9% 11.9% 9.9% 1.8% 0.5% 97.7% 2.3%

The peak wind was 3% at around 4.30 a.m. and peak solar was 1.3% at 10.35 a.m. so their peaks were about 6 hours apart.

The following day was also one of high demand, high prices and poor renewable performance. Looking at the numbers I think it is time to get a generator before next summer hits.