How much does this cost and who pays for it?

Posted on 3:30 pm, September 4, 2019 by Steve Kates

Court grants Tamil family legal reprieve. Comes with this: Tamil asylum case sets path for 6000 others. From this second story:

Scott Morrison has vowed to send home more than 6000 illegal immigrants who have had their refugee claims rejected, as he brushed off Labor attempts to drag his religious faith into the debate over the deportation of a Sri Lankan family.

Are you aware that the judge who made the decision to delay the deportation was the same judge who presided over the Andrew Bolt Case in the Federal Court?

In the meantime, who is paying for all of these people to go to trial? And what does it cost?

This entry was posted in civil society, Rule of law. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to How much does this cost and who pays for it?

  1. PB
    #3147531, posted on September 4, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    We must learn to be multi-cultural or we will not survive (or so we were told).

    Its all in the Protocols.

  2. calli
    #3147532, posted on September 4, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Unlike his inflexible, heroic namesake, this one wants to be popular.

  3. Scott Osmond
    #3147537, posted on September 4, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    He needs to go back.

  4. cuckoo
    #3147543, posted on September 4, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    In the meantime, who is paying for all of these people to go to trial? And what does it cost?

    Shhh! You might as well ask, how often do ‘refugees’ return on holiday to their country of origin once they’ve obtained permanent residency?

  5. Roger
    #3147545, posted on September 4, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    In the meantime, who is paying for all of these people to go to trial? And what does it cost?

    Whomever the funding agency is, you can be reasonably sure the funds are originally from the tax payers’ pockets, most of whom could not afford to fund a court case to defend their rights.

  6. Sunni Bakchat
    #3147554, posted on September 4, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Judicial activism at its worst.

  7. nfw
    #3147563, posted on September 4, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    Not good old Mordecai Bromberg who can determine “tone” in written words? Not the failed candidate for Labor pre-selection who instead ended up almost un-sackable job (isn’t that like everybody else Mordy?)with a nice paying tax payer funded job and pension so he can make laws without the bother of Parliament? Is it him? Isn’t it nice of him to be spreading more taxpayer funds around lawyers over a bloke who could return to Sri Lanka time and again and not be in fear? Isn’t he a great bloke?

  8. I_am_not_a_robot
    #3147570, posted on September 4, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    Judge Bromberg has extended an injunction for a further two days to allow lawyers more time to find legal loop-holes.
    How long can this go on?
    Who’s running the country, the people through parliament or a bunch of activist lawyers⸮

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.