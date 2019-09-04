How much does this cost and who pays for it?

Court grants Tamil family legal reprieve. Comes with this: Tamil asylum case sets path for 6000 others. From this second story:

Scott Morrison has vowed to send home more than 6000 illegal immigrants who have had their refugee claims rejected, as he brushed off Labor attempts to drag his religious faith into the debate over the deportation of a Sri Lankan family.

Are you aware that the judge who made the decision to delay the deportation was the same judge who presided over the Andrew Bolt Case in the Federal Court?

In the meantime, who is paying for all of these people to go to trial? And what does it cost?