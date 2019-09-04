How much does this cost and who pays for it?

Court grants Tamil family legal reprieve. Comes with this: Tamil asylum case sets path for 6000 others. From this second story:
Scott Morrison has vowed to send home more than 6000 illegal immigrants who have had their refugee claims rejected, as he brushed off Labor attempts to drag his religious faith into the debate over the deportation of a Sri Lankan family.
Are you aware that the judge who made the decision to delay the deportation was the same judge who presided over the Andrew Bolt Case in the Federal Court?
In the meantime, who is paying for all of these people to go to trial? And what does it cost?
We must learn to be multi-cultural or we will not survive (or so we were told).
Its all in the Protocols.
Unlike his inflexible, heroic namesake, this one wants to be popular.
He needs to go back.
Shhh! You might as well ask, how often do ‘refugees’ return on holiday to their country of origin once they’ve obtained permanent residency?
In the meantime, who is paying for all of these people to go to trial? And what does it cost?
Whomever the funding agency is, you can be reasonably sure the funds are originally from the tax payers’ pockets, most of whom could not afford to fund a court case to defend their rights.
Judicial activism at its worst.
Not good old Mordecai Bromberg who can determine “tone” in written words? Not the failed candidate for Labor pre-selection who instead ended up almost un-sackable job (isn’t that like everybody else Mordy?)with a nice paying tax payer funded job and pension so he can make laws without the bother of Parliament? Is it him? Isn’t it nice of him to be spreading more taxpayer funds around lawyers over a bloke who could return to Sri Lanka time and again and not be in fear? Isn’t he a great bloke?
Judge Bromberg has extended an injunction for a further two days to allow lawyers more time to find legal loop-holes.
How long can this go on?
Who’s running the country, the people through parliament or a bunch of activist lawyers⸮