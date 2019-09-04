There is a rather old book, first published in 1940 called Where are the Customers’ Yachts. The books was about how Wall Street and the US financial industry of the day worked.

Within the book is the story of a young fellow going to work for a prominent stock broker and one day, the head of the firm takes the young man to the marina. At the marina, the broker points to all the yachts owned by his broking colleagues when the young man asks … but where are the customer’s yachts?

This tale came to mind when reading Anthony Park’s post (and the subsequent comments) of earlier this week about regulating food delivery services.

TAFKAS is not really sure what Anthony was advocating — to regulate or not regulate these food delivery services. But for TAFKAS, his vote is to not regulate. In fact, perhaps let’s have a bit of deregulate here, there and everywhere.

The whole case from the restaurants seems to be that these bullies are taking a cut of my pocket money and mummy and daddy (AKA Government), can you please stop them.

Ok. Yes. Restaurants are doing it tough. But they always have and always will. It is a really, really hard business. Presumably, they got into the business voluntarily.

Anthony’s post does talk about customers but more like an input to the restaurant business rather than as the purpose of the business. Regulation is but another tax that customers would be made to pay and as a customer, TAFKAS is more than sufficiently taxed already. Thanks not so very much.

And perhaps the restaurants might be able to address their problems themselves – it’s not as it food delivery services could be described as a market failure.

In the good old days, when businesses had a “community of interest” that required infrastructure, they formed a mutual. Dairy farmers did so with milk processing. Stock brokers did it with exchanges. Credit unions, health funds, auto clubs etc etc

Why don’t the restaurants get together and form a mutual to build their own tech? Why? Because it is easier to cry and run to mummy and daddy. This is the infantalising effect of government. The more government takes problem solving out the hands of citizens the more citizens want the government to solve their problems.

If the fees to the delivery services are too much, then perhaps that is a sign that the restaurant’s business model is no longer viable. What happens when the price of meat goes up? Will there be a call to regulate the price of meat?

Everyone please repeat after Ronald:

Government is not the solution to our problems. Government IS the problem.