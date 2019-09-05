C.L. : Pope Harry I

Argentinian-born communist, Pope Francis, has scolded the Western world again, saying we must abandon fossil fuels immediately and inaugurate a “circular economy”:

In his Message for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, an ecumenical celebration held on September 1, the Argentine pontiff encouraged the world to adopt “simpler lifestyles” and to abandon fossil fuels. “Now is the time to abandon our dependence on fossil fuels and move, quickly and decisively, towards forms of clean energy and a sustainable and circular economy,” he said. … Pope Francis suggested that humanity take advice on the environment from “indigenous peoples.” “Let us also learn to listen to indigenous peoples, whose age-old wisdom can teach us how to live in a better relationship with the environment,” he said. The pontiff called upon humanity “to repent” of acting like tyrants over the earth, “to be converted and to return to our roots.” He counseled humanity to say “no to consumerist greed” and to “inaugurate farsighted processes involving responsible sacrifices today for the sake of sure prospects of life tomorrow.”

Some data to ponder before taking advice from “indigenous peoples”: List of countries by life expectancy. I doubt by “indigenous peoples” Francis was referring to the Japanese or the Swiss. He means that white people should take advice from non-white people – though he doesn’t explain why. His thinking is an uncomplicated variation of the “magical negro” trope.

He also urges Catholics to make sacramental confessions of their climate ‘sins’:

… the Pope called on Catholics to go to confession for sins of not being respectful of creation. He gave as examples of an examination of conscience points such as “avoiding the use of plastic and paper,” “separating refuse” and “turning off unnecessary lights.” He called on Catholics to have an “ecological conversion.”

It can’t be long before Labor governments – inspired by Francis – pass laws requiring priests to report anybody who, say, threw a Peters ice cream container into the regular wheelie bin to the police.

After this latest intervention, the pope took a chartered 747 flight to Mozambique (where life expectancy is about 57 years).