Dont mention the inflated cost of infrastructure. Or power prices!

Two fascinating pieces on page 4 of The Aust this morning. One was about Setka’s unpopularity in parts of the labor movement and the other continuing the front page piece on public spending the revive the economy. I expected something incendiary from Steve on that.

Apparently the caring souls in the ALP are upset about some comment that Setka made about Rosie Batty and also some bad behaviour with his wife. Can someone verify the story that the industrial muscle and the thuggish standover tactics of the CFMEU have inflated the cost of major building and infrastructure projects by some 40%? Ten per cent would he scandalous but 40?

Would it help our flagging economy to seriously reduce the cost or increase the productivity of the building and construction sector? If only the caring souls in the trade union movement and on the front bench of the Opposition could spare a thought for the national debt and the services that could be provided if the cost of infrastructure could be almost halved

As for spending to revive the economy, that was tried under the Rudd administration. I suppose for poor Steve words failed.

Dare we mention relief from the regulations and imposts on small business. No? Sorry.

And the elephant in the economic room. Trigger warning, this could upset some people. Say it softly to minimise the hurt. Power prices. Adam Smith wrote there is a power of ruin in a country, in other words you can get away with a lot before the crash. Power prices have doubled and people who have talked to their butcher, backer and barista will have to wonder what will happen when they increase some more. As they will. There was a piece in the paper somewhere about Tasmania voices raised in concern about the threat to some significant industries like aluminium smelting.

On the upside, a fascinating piece from Robert Gottliebsen on page 28 reporting a message that the Prime Minister took to the annual dinner of the Business Council. It concerns a major issue for small business and it does not call for a cent of government spending. It is the cash flow problem for small and moderate sized firms when payment from large firms is delayed. I think I have heard that some government departments used to be slow. Gottliebsen reported that the PM claimed that 97% of invoices sent to Commonwealth Gov agencies are now paid within 30 days.

The PM suggested that big firms might lift their game, first of all by signing on to the Business Council’s payments code (which Gottliebsen thinks is too weak). Will the boardroom heavies think about doing the right thing by contractors and suppliers? Not woke like tackling climate change, gender issues and diversity in the workforce. Thank god for Jerry Harvey!