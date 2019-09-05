Martin Weitzman 1942 – 2019

Martin Weitzman, an inventive economist who argued that governments would see climate change as a more urgent matter to address if they took more seriously the small but real risks of the most catastrophic of outcomes, died on Aug. 27 in Newton, Mass. He was 77.
On Wednesday, the Massachusetts medical examiner’s office, which had been awaiting the results of laboratory tests, ruled the death a suicide by hanging. Colleagues said Professor Weitzman had grown increasingly despondent after being passed over for the Nobel Prize in economics last year and had left a note questioning whether he any longer had the mental acuity to contribute to his field.
(HT: Marginal Revolution)
The guy was really sharp. He made top-notch arguments for whatever he was arguing for.
Sad for two reasons.
Firstly, it appears that he allowed his life to be solely defined by his work and, secondly, that he thinks Nobel prizes still carry value.
I was going to mention that the hype has killed more people than the supposed villain but AGW is approved orthodoxy.
Merits of his warmenism notwithstanding, he sounds like he was a sincere and earnest man.
Sad news.
Talk about making a banality sound heavy. If this is a serious description of the professor’s intellectual contribution to his field, I can see why he didn’t get a Nobel.
I think it means that if governments accept dishonest predictions of impending doom, they will spend more money on the supposed problem.
Clicking the link, I see the NYT headline is this (seriously):
Martin Weitzman, Virtuoso Climate Change Economist, Dies at 77
And here is the Yo-Yo Ma of warming in a nutshell (again):
Question
Is this the dude who was putting out 200 year gerbil warming forecasts and was later found by the cops to be stealing his neighbor’s garden manure?
Global warming and economics. Could only have made a more useless contribution if he was also a libertarian.
Sounds like he has waged a one-man war on CO2 emissions by ceasing his own.
What the dude was putting forward – that he believed should have got him a Nobel prize was this.
He argued that you really don’t want to fuck around with a very complex system we’re totally reliant on for our general well being. There is a case to be made for this and you see it as the first law of trading. Don’t bet the ranch on one single trade and lose all your money. This hardly deserves a Nobel prize though. Walk into any trading room and you would see this principle in action. If you’re like, really, really worried about gerbiling, then just advocate nuclear energy or STFU.
There, I deserve a Nobel.
Not really. There’s a very good case to be made with respect to the Tyranny of the Commons. See the the plastic shit washing up on our northern coast… arriving as a gift from Asia.
“Martin Weitzman, an inventive economist who argued that governments would see elephants falling from the sky as a more urgent matter to address if they took more seriously the small but real risks of the most catastrophic of outcomes, died on Aug. 27 in Newton, Mass. He was 77.”
I mean, what couldn’t that argument apply to? Asteroids, aliens, super-novas, heat death of the universe?