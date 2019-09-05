TAFKAS is not overly familiar with the work and writings of Salvatore Babones, but having read one of his recent pieces for National Interest mag, TAFKAS will follow more closely.
Barbone’s piece was an absolute cracker and TAFKAS commends that Cats have a read:
If Australia Wants Collective Defense, Then It Should Get Its Own Navy in Ship Shape
The following is a snipped and brings to mind that famous UK political documentary called Yes Minister. Specifically the episode around relocating military jobs to the north of England where there is unemployment:
You can’t ask senior officers to live permanently in the north. The wives wouldn’t stand for it for one thing. (And) children’s schools!
Here is Barbones perfectly demonstrating that life well imitates art.
The Royal Australian Navy’s Sydney headquarters is particularly self-indulgent. Strategically stationed in the posh inner-Sydney suburb of Potts Point, the RAN’s top brass can comfortably grab a croissant on their morning walk to work from subsidized housing in one of Australia’s most expensive neighborhoods. In 2018, the city of Sydney wanted to acquire the base, which has golden sunset views of the landmark Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, to use as a cruise ship terminal. The Navy turned them down.
Yet the base is incredibly insecure—and incredibly dangerous. Pedestrians walk on a public inner-city street within ten yards of the bows of the nearest ships. The whole base is hemmed in by a city park on one side and a luxury hotel on the other. Any decent quarterback could hit six ships with bombs lobbed from the park overlooking the base; a determined terrorist could sink half the fleet with a portable rocket launcher. Even an onboard accident could take out the civilian hotel just one hundred yards away.
Hilarious comparison; funny because it’s bang-on.
The Navy should be forced out of Potts Point and sent to – say – Cairns.
If TAFKAS were to watch the OUTSIDERS on Sky News, he could become more familiar with Salvatore Babones. He has been on the program several times.
You won’t catch him on AUNTY. He THINKS.
Bring it on. Our so called navy is utterly incapable of mounting any coherent defence of any part of this continent as it is. Having its main base in central Sydney is yet more evidence, as if any was needed, that our beloved government is simply not serious about defence of this country or its population.
But hey, the morbidly obese transexual and lezzo sailors’ pink and rainbow coloured fingernails will send all the right signals to any excitable and aggrieved m00slamic terrorist and ward off any potential rocket launcher attack.
Speaking of, have the ADF rocket launchers that “mysteriously went missing” several years ago ever been recovered?
There will be some fabulous retail outlets nearby to Potts Point so moving the RAN will discriminate against all the new female recruits, as well as those that are transitioning.
The “move the Navy to Queensland” was a Rudd thought bubble.
I once worked at Garden Island and yes, it was very convenient.
Just because it was Rudd bubble, doesn’t mean it wasn’t right.
Are we expecting attacks or invasion from the south?
“Karabar
Exactly….Babones is great.
Maybe New Zealand will attack us with their Navy and Air Force.