Salvatore Babones

Posted on 12:00 pm, September 5, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

TAFKAS is not overly familiar with the work and writings of Salvatore Babones, but having read one of his recent pieces for National Interest mag, TAFKAS will follow more closely.

Barbone’s piece was an absolute cracker and TAFKAS commends that Cats have a read:

If Australia Wants Collective Defense, Then It Should Get Its Own Navy in Ship Shape

The following is a snipped and brings to mind that famous UK political documentary called Yes Minister. Specifically the episode around relocating military jobs to the north of England where there is unemployment:

You can’t ask senior officers to live permanently in the north. The wives wouldn’t stand for it for one thing. (And) children’s schools!

Here is Barbones perfectly demonstrating that life well imitates art.

The Royal Australian Navy’s Sydney headquarters is particularly self-indulgent. Strategically stationed in the posh inner-Sydney suburb of Potts Point, the RAN’s top brass can comfortably grab a croissant on their morning walk to work from subsidized housing in one of Australia’s most expensive neighborhoods. In 2018, the city of Sydney wanted to acquire the base, which has golden sunset views of the landmark Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, to use as a cruise ship terminal. The Navy turned them down.

Yet the base is incredibly insecure—and incredibly dangerous. Pedestrians walk on a public inner-city street within ten yards of the bows of the nearest ships. The whole base is hemmed in by a city park on one side and a luxury hotel on the other. Any decent quarterback could hit six ships with bombs lobbed from the park overlooking the base; a determined terrorist could sink half the fleet with a portable rocket launcher. Even an onboard accident could take out the civilian hotel just one hundred yards away.

A serious fighting navy would move north to the country town of Townsville, fifteen hundred sea miles closer to any potential threat emanating from China or emergency arising in the Pacific. The RAN has refused to move out of congested Sydney Harbour to nearby suburban Botany Bay. They say the reason is “tradition.” Another word for it is “lifestyle.”
8 Responses to Salvatore Babones

  1. C.L.
    #3148080, posted on September 5, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    Hilarious comparison; funny because it’s bang-on.
    The Navy should be forced out of Potts Point and sent to – say – Cairns.

  2. Karabar
    #3148084, posted on September 5, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    If TAFKAS were to watch the OUTSIDERS on Sky News, he could become more familiar with Salvatore Babones. He has been on the program several times.
    You won’t catch him on AUNTY. He THINKS.

  3. Percy Popinjay
    #3148088, posted on September 5, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    a determined terrorist could sink half the fleet with a portable rocket launcher

    Bring it on. Our so called navy is utterly incapable of mounting any coherent defence of any part of this continent as it is. Having its main base in central Sydney is yet more evidence, as if any was needed, that our beloved government is simply not serious about defence of this country or its population.

    But hey, the morbidly obese transexual and lezzo sailors’ pink and rainbow coloured fingernails will send all the right signals to any excitable and aggrieved m00slamic terrorist and ward off any potential rocket launcher attack.

    Speaking of, have the ADF rocket launchers that “mysteriously went missing” several years ago ever been recovered?

  4. mh
    #3148090, posted on September 5, 2019 at 12:23 pm

    There will be some fabulous retail outlets nearby to Potts Point so moving the RAN will discriminate against all the new female recruits, as well as those that are transitioning.

  5. Old School Conservative
    #3148091, posted on September 5, 2019 at 12:23 pm

    The “move the Navy to Queensland” was a Rudd thought bubble.

    I once worked at Garden Island and yes, it was very convenient.

  6. C.L.
    #3148092, posted on September 5, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    Just because it was Rudd bubble, doesn’t mean it wasn’t right.
    Are we expecting attacks or invasion from the south?

  7. Cassie of Sydney
    #3148094, posted on September 5, 2019 at 12:27 pm

    “Karabar
    #3148084, posted on September 5, 2019 at 12:15 pm
    If TAFKAS were to watch the OUTSIDERS on Sky News, he could become more familiar with Salvatore Babones. He has been on the program several times.
    You won’t catch him on AUNTY. He THINKS.”

    Exactly….Babones is great.

  8. mh
    #3148097, posted on September 5, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    Maybe New Zealand will attack us with their Navy and Air Force.

