TAFKAS is not overly familiar with the work and writings of Salvatore Babones, but having read one of his recent pieces for National Interest mag, TAFKAS will follow more closely.

Barbone’s piece was an absolute cracker and TAFKAS commends that Cats have a read:

The following is a snipped and brings to mind that famous UK political documentary called Yes Minister. Specifically the episode around relocating military jobs to the north of England where there is unemployment:

You can’t ask senior officers to live permanently in the north. The wives wouldn’t stand for it for one thing. (And) children’s schools!

Here is Barbones perfectly demonstrating that life well imitates art.

The Royal Australian Navy’s Sydney headquarters is particularly self-indulgent. Strategically stationed in the posh inner-Sydney suburb of Potts Point, the RAN’s top brass can comfortably grab a croissant on their morning walk to work from subsidized housing in one of Australia’s most expensive neighborhoods. In 2018, the city of Sydney wanted to acquire the base, which has golden sunset views of the landmark Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, to use as a cruise ship terminal. The Navy turned them down. Yet the base is incredibly insecure—and incredibly dangerous. Pedestrians walk on a public inner-city street within ten yards of the bows of the nearest ships. The whole base is hemmed in by a city park on one side and a luxury hotel on the other. Any decent quarterback could hit six ships with bombs lobbed from the park overlooking the base; a determined terrorist could sink half the fleet with a portable rocket launcher. Even an onboard accident could take out the civilian hotel just one hundred yards away. A serious fighting navy would move north to the country town of Townsville, fifteen hundred sea miles closer to any potential threat emanating from China or emergency arising in the Pacific. The RAN has refused to move out of congested Sydney Harbour to nearby suburban Botany Bay. They say the reason is “tradition.” Another word for it is “lifestyle.”