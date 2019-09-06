A win for Peter Ridd and science. Two heroes!!

The story in the SMH.
The Federal Circuit Court has awarded Peter Ridd $1.2 million in damages and penalties after earlier finding James Cook University (JCU) acted unlawfully in sacking the physics professor.
Dr Ridd was sacked last year after he repeatedly questioned colleagues’ research on the impact of global warming on the Great Barrier Reef, criticising it as untrustworthy and “misleading”.
The court, which in April found his dismissal was unlawful, on Friday said Dr Ridd would now be seen as “damaged goods” and the university had “poisoned the well”.
Outlining his final declarations and penalties, Judge Salvatore Vasta also suggested the university’s conduct bordered on “paranoia and hysteria fuelled by systemic vindictiveness” and Dr Ridd must have felt he was being persecuted. He found Dr Ridd’s intellectual freedom had been undermined by the “myopic and unjustified actions of his lifelong employer”.
Actually it is only a symbolic victory for science but it is good to get any kind of win in this contest and it is a fitting reward for a man who was prepared to take a stand on principle. And thanks to his wife who backed him all the way.
From the ABC in April.
Professor Hoegh-Guldberg is very concerned that climate sceptics have seized on the courts’ decision in this fashion.
“Climate change is a major threat to places like the Great Barrier Reef and Australia in general,” he said.
Dr Brodie is not surprised that Dr Ridd’s supporters are using his case as evidence climate change is not a serious threat, but thinks most people — but particularly young people — now understand that isn’t true.
“They see it happening around them right now, it’s so obvious,” Dr Brodie said.
“The changes we’re seeing on the reef have happened much quicker than we predicted 15 years ago,” he said.
Dr Brodie says if anything, the predictions made by reef scientists underestimated how fast the reef would feel the brunt of climate change.
The word from Desmog, one of the lavishly funded “attack” blogs of alarmism.
Sanctimonious lemon suckers and hysterical jowl wobblers across the country will be bleating incessantly in our beloved lamestream meeja about the monstrous wrongness of this decision.
Well done, Doc Ridd.
These monies should be recovered from the quackademic and bureaucratic numpties who presided over this witch hunt.
They should be embarrassed.
Quoting the SMH? Really?
I just wonder how widely the MSM will cover this and explain to the common man what this was all about so that they will understand what’s going on. I suspect that it won’t get a good airing and the usual culprits will do their best to still make Ridd out as the bad guy.
I was surprised that the SMH reported it. But don’t worry i dont buy it!
If the ABC reports it I might quote them.
Well comrades we lost that one, bloody crooked extreme rightist judge,big oil bribed hin for sure . Thank Gaia we can pay it out of the funds the taxpayer mugs give us ,we will apply for more funding from the proles so we dont have to reduce our standards of luxury . Who is next onthat hit list Tarquin ?
Thank God this case occurred in Queensland and not Victoria.
We all know how that would have ended.
Congratulations, Dr Ridd.
What about costs, though?
$1.2 million is not a lot of money after the lawyers are paid.
From the report:
The punitive component of the amount is chickenfeed. Should be five times that.
That is just damages.
Costs are separate.
After the scathing attack on JCU from the bench it is likely they will have full costs awarded against them.
JCU don’t get the idea of a university. They think it’s a bureaucracy where their employees have a duty to present a united front to government in pursuit of more grants-in-aid. Structurally, that is already the case. JCU will no doubt now change their enterprise agreements so that is becomes the case legally as well.
In the long term the only solution is to de-fund these arms of the state. In the short-term the Education minister needs to step in and force universities to respect academic freedom, which certainly includes being able to call fellow academics’ work rubbish, and say whatever you like about orders given to you by university administrations.
David Brewer #3149046, posted on September 6, 2019, at 5:03 pm
And JCU do not get the comprehensive nature of their loss in this case: 17 points at issue and ALL 17 were decided in favour of Dr Ridd, including such things as questions of confidentiality (who leaked what and when) and treatment (aka bullying of the complainant).
Someone being awarded a million dollars in a farcical, leftist “unfair dismissal” claim, is not a win for science.
It’s a win for leftism.
This should not be getting cheered at what is meant to be a right wing political blog.
I can’t believe this needs to be pointed out…
Everything you have just said is completely incorrect.
Any appeal should be financed by the faculty members who initiated this persecution , they can mmortgage their hones and place their assets. In the fighting fund ,the taxpayyer should j not contribute a cent .
What also needs to be pointed out, “Perter” is that we currently live in a leftwing country based on leftwing rules and regulations with the labor market being a good example. Kidd had an employment contract, which according to the court, he did not break by speaking out. In fact the university did. The term, “employee at will” does not exist in Australia and therefore Kidd was perfectly within his rights to sue the university for breach of the employment contract. He won.
You continue to show signs of being mentally unwell. Perter, Seek help.
ABC’s Media Watch will be all over this Monday night. PS the CV of Prof Harding above encapsulates all that is wrong with modern academia in one document.
Don’t confuse him by bringing up the topic of agreements, he hasn’t got to that part while skim reading the objectivist blogs.
Precisely.
She truly is a useless eater.