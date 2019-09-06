A win for Peter Ridd and science. Two heroes!!

Posted on 4:03 pm, September 6, 2019 by Rafe Champion

The story in the SMH.

The Federal Circuit Court has awarded Peter Ridd $1.2 million in damages and penalties after earlier finding James Cook University (JCU) acted unlawfully in sacking the physics professor.

Dr Ridd was sacked last year after he repeatedly questioned colleagues’ research on the impact of global warming on the Great Barrier Reef, criticising it as untrustworthy and “misleading”.

The court, which in April found his dismissal was unlawful, on Friday said Dr Ridd would now be seen as “damaged goods” and the university had “poisoned the well”.

Outlining his final declarations and penalties, Judge Salvatore Vasta also suggested the university’s conduct bordered on “paranoia and hysteria fuelled by systemic vindictiveness” and Dr Ridd must have felt he was being persecuted. He found Dr Ridd’s intellectual freedom had been undermined by the “myopic and unjustified actions of his lifelong employer”.

Actually it is only a symbolic victory for science but it is good to get any kind of win in this contest and it is a fitting reward for a man who was prepared to take a stand on principle. And thanks to his wife who backed him all the way.

From the ABC in April.

Professor Hoegh-Guldberg is very concerned that climate sceptics have seized on the courts’ decision in this fashion.

“Climate change is a major threat to places like the Great Barrier Reef and Australia in general,” he said.

Dr Brodie is not surprised that Dr Ridd’s supporters are using his case as evidence climate change is not a serious threat, but thinks most people — but particularly young people — now understand that isn’t true.

“They see it happening around them right now, it’s so obvious,” Dr Brodie said.

“The changes we’re seeing on the reef have happened much quicker than we predicted 15 years ago,” he said.

Dr Brodie says if anything, the predictions made by reef scientists underestimated how fast the reef would feel the brunt of climate change.

The word from Desmog, one of the lavishly funded “attack” blogs of alarmism.

  1. Percy Popinjay
    #3148977, posted on September 6, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Sanctimonious lemon suckers and hysterical jowl wobblers across the country will be bleating incessantly in our beloved lamestream meeja about the monstrous wrongness of this decision.

    Well done, Doc Ridd.

  2. Percy Popinjay
    #3148979, posted on September 6, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    The damages of $1.2 million comprised of approximately $167,000 for past wages and superannuation lost, $835,000 for future wages and superannuation lost, $90,000 for general damages and $125,000 as pecuniary penalty.

    These monies should be recovered from the quackademic and bureaucratic numpties who presided over this witch hunt.

  3. notafan
    #3148982, posted on September 6, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    paranoia and hysteria fuelled by systemic vindictiveness

    They should be embarrassed.

  4. Sinclair Davidson
    #3149007, posted on September 6, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Quoting the SMH? Really?

  5. bemused
    #3149014, posted on September 6, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    I just wonder how widely the MSM will cover this and explain to the common man what this was all about so that they will understand what’s going on. I suspect that it won’t get a good airing and the usual culprits will do their best to still make Ridd out as the bad guy.

  6. Rafe
    #3149022, posted on September 6, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    I was surprised that the SMH reported it. But don’t worry i dont buy it!
    If the ABC reports it I might quote them.

  7. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3149038, posted on September 6, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Well comrades we lost that one, bloody crooked extreme rightist judge,big oil bribed hin for sure . Thank Gaia we can pay it out of the funds the taxpayer mugs give us ,we will apply for more funding from the proles so we dont have to reduce our standards of luxury . Who is next onthat hit list Tarquin ?

  8. C.L.
    #3149043, posted on September 6, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Thank God this case occurred in Queensland and not Victoria.
    We all know how that would have ended.
    Congratulations, Dr Ridd.

    What about costs, though?
    $1.2 million is not a lot of money after the lawyers are paid.

  9. C.L.
    #3149044, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    From the report:

    Judge Vasta ordered a payment of $1.09 million in damages and compensation for lost wages and superannuation. Another $125,000 is to be paid to Dr Ridd as a penalty to “deter both this university and any other employer from dismissing an employee for exercising basic workplace rights”.

    The punitive component of the amount is chickenfeed. Should be five times that.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #3149045, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    What about costs, though?
    $1.2 million is not a lot of money after the lawyers are paid.

    That is just damages.
    Costs are separate.
    After the scathing attack on JCU from the bench it is likely they will have full costs awarded against them.

  11. David Brewer
    #3149046, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    On Friday, the university reiterated its intent to appeal Judge Vasta’s decision.

    “The university has previously made clear its intention to appeal His Honour’s decision in this matter. As a litigant it is entitled to do so. The university’s position will be addressed in its appeal,” a spokesman said.

    The institution has maintained Dr Ridd was not sacked for expressing scientific views but rather his treatment of colleagues and breaches of confidentiality.

    JCU don’t get the idea of a university. They think it’s a bureaucracy where their employees have a duty to present a united front to government in pursuit of more grants-in-aid. Structurally, that is already the case. JCU will no doubt now change their enterprise agreements so that is becomes the case legally as well.

    In the long term the only solution is to de-fund these arms of the state. In the short-term the Education minister needs to step in and force universities to respect academic freedom, which certainly includes being able to call fellow academics’ work rubbish, and say whatever you like about orders given to you by university administrations.

  12. John A
    #3149052, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    David Brewer #3149046, posted on September 6, 2019, at 5:03 pm

    The institution has maintained Dr Ridd was not sacked for expressing scientific views but rather his treatment of colleagues and breaches of confidentiality.

    JCU don’t get the idea of a university. They think it’s a bureaucracy where their employees have a duty to present a united front to government in pursuit of more grants-in-aid. Structurally, that is already the case. JCU will no doubt now change their enterprise agreements so that it becomes the case legally as well.

    And JCU do not get the comprehensive nature of their loss in this case: 17 points at issue and ALL 17 were decided in favour of Dr Ridd, including such things as questions of confidentiality (who leaked what and when) and treatment (aka bullying of the complainant).

  13. stackja
    #3149053, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Professor Sandra Harding AO Biography
    BSc (Hons) ANU, MPubAdmin UQ, PhD NCSU, Hon Doc JIU, FACE, FQA, FAICD, FAIM
    Prof Sandra Harding

    Professor Sandra Harding AO, took up her appointment as Vice Chancellor and President of James Cook University Australia in January 2007. In this role, she is responsible for ensuring clear and effective leadership and management of the University across all operating sites, including campuses in Cairns, Singapore and Townsville.

    Educated at the Australian National University, The University of Queensland and North Carolina State University (USA), Professor Harding has extensive academic and academic leadership experience. An economic sociologist by training, her areas of enduring academic interest include work, organisation and markets and how they work. She also has a keen interest in public policy in two key areas: education policy and related areas; and; the global Tropics, northern Australia and economic development. In addition, she has undertaken a wide variety of senior university-aligned roles as well as memberships/directorships of a variety of local, national and international Boards and Councils.

    Current roles include: Project Convener, State of the Tropics project; Commissioner, Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR); Member, North Queensland Defence Advisory Board; Member, Performance Based Funding Expert Panel providing advice to the Minister for Education on the design of a performance-based funding scheme for the Commonwealth Grant Scheme; Member, Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation Board; Director, Australian American Education Leadership Foundation; Councillor, Queensland Futures Institute; Co-Vice Chair, the New Colombo Plan Reference Group; Council Member, the Australian Institute of Marine Science; Director, North Queensland Cowboys NRL club; Director of Townsville Enterprise and of Advance Cairns (regional economic development bodies); and; a Governor of the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA).

    Previous external roles include: Chair, Australian Bureau of Statistics Independent Assurance Panel on 2016 Census of Population and Housing data; Director, Regional Australia Institute; Member, National Research Infrastructure Roadmap Expert Working Group; Director, Westpac Bicentennial Foundation Board; Member, the Australia-China Council Board; Member, Trade, Tourism and Investment Policy Advisory Council; Member of the Australian Government’s Research Policy and Funding Working Group (assisting Dr Ian Watt AO); Member of the Defence Science and Technology Organisation (DSTO) Advisory Board; Member, Northern Australia Advisory Group (advising the Prime Minister); Chair, Universities Australia; Member, International Education and Training Advisory Council Queensland; Member, Australian Research Council (ARC) Advisory Board; Commissioner, Queensland Independent Commission of Audit (March 2012- February 2013); Australia’s representative on the University Grants Commission for the University of the South Pacific; Chair of the Australian Statistics Advisory Council; Member of the HIH Assessment Review Panel; Board member, Skills Queensland; Board member of the Australian Learning and Teaching Council; Chairman of Brisbane Marketing Pty Ltd; Director of the Australian Institute for Commercialisation; Director of the Global Foundation for Management Education Ltd (Montreal); Chair, Innovative Research Universities (an alliance of seven Australian universities: Charles Darwin, Griffith, La Trobe, Flinders, Murdoch, Newcastle and James Cook universities); Inaugural President of the Australian Business Deans Council; Vice-President of the Australian Universities Community Engagement Alliance.

    In 2003, Professor Harding was recognised as North Carolina State University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences Distinguished Alumna for that year. In 2010, she received an Honorary Doctorate for services to education from Japan’s Josai International University and in 2012, she was recognized as an Honorary Fellow of the Australian College of Educators (ACE) and was named the ACE 2012 Queensland Medallist “… in recognition of her leadership of education in the tropics that has seen a new academic emphasis on life and the people of the tropics.”

    In January 2019, Professor Harding was appointed an Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia in the Australia Day 2019 honours list for her distinguished service to education at the national and international level, and to the community of Queensland.

    Professor Harding is an Honorary Fellow of the Australian College of Educators, Fellow of the Queensland Academy of Arts and Sciences, Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Management.

  14. Iampeter
    #3149054, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    Someone being awarded a million dollars in a farcical, leftist “unfair dismissal” claim, is not a win for science.
    It’s a win for leftism.

    This should not be getting cheered at what is meant to be a right wing political blog.

    I can’t believe this needs to be pointed out…

  15. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3149057, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Iampeter
    #3149054, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    Someone being awarded a million dollars in a farcical, leftist “unfair dismissal” claim, is not a win for science.
    It’s a win for leftism.

    Everything you have just said is completely incorrect.

  16. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3149060, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    Any appeal should be financed by the faculty members who initiated this persecution , they can mmortgage their hones and place their assets. In the fighting fund ,the taxpayyer should j not contribute a cent .

  17. JC
    #3149062, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    What also needs to be pointed out, “Perter” is that we currently live in a leftwing country based on leftwing rules and regulations with the labor market being a good example. Kidd had an employment contract, which according to the court, he did not break by speaking out. In fact the university did. The term, “employee at will” does not exist in Australia and therefore Kidd was perfectly within his rights to sue the university for breach of the employment contract. He won.

    You continue to show signs of being mentally unwell. Perter, Seek help.

  18. Rex Mango
    #3149065, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    ABC’s Media Watch will be all over this Monday night. PS the CV of Prof Harding above encapsulates all that is wrong with modern academia in one document.

  19. Tel
    #3149076, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Kidd had an employment contract, which according to the court, he did not break by speaking out. In fact the university did.

    Don’t confuse him by bringing up the topic of agreements, he hasn’t got to that part while skim reading the objectivist blogs.

  20. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3149079, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Rex Mango
    #3149065, posted on September 6, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    ABC’s Media Watch will be all over this Monday night. PS the CV of Prof Harding above encapsulates all that is wrong with modern academia in one document.

    Precisely.

    She truly is a useless eater.

