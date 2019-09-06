Brexit reveals what parliament thinks of the people

Posted on 8:09 am, September 6, 2019

For the past few months Britain has been a nation busily engaged in building its own funeral pyre.

This week Britain leapt into the roaring flames.

Perhaps something will be saved from the conflagration but, regardless of how Brexit ends, it is becoming harder and harder to believe that Britain will ever be the same again.

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
  1. stackja
    #3148623, posted on September 6, 2019 at 8:15 am

    Another Britain ‘civil war’.

  2. Behind Enemy Lines
    #3148634, posted on September 6, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Time for another Cromwell. Until then, the English should follow the example of Hong Kong.

